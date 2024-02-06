Photo Essay: Painting Cape Girardeau's flood wall mural

Every working day since September, lead artist Craig Thomas has donned his paint splattered clothing and climbed onto scaffolding and lifts to work on the new river wall mural in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Thomas is no stranger to creating murals. He has worked on multiple murals in Southeast Missouri and beyond, but has been living in Cape Girardeau for over 30 years.

"It's good to present something in your community that you've been to or been involved with," Thomas said about creating this mural.

Five others have helped him create the new mural that will last for decades. They used silica-based paint and a weather sealer.