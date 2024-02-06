All sections
FeaturesOctober 16, 2021

Photo Essay: Fields of Faith draws several hundred students to Houck Stadium

More than 300 young people attended Fields of Faith, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), on Wednesday to hear others share their testimony and to worship Jesus through song. Thousands of others across the country were also gathering in fields on the same night to give Christian inspiration to student athletes and young people...

Sarah Yenesel
Attendees huddle in groups on the field during Fields of Faith on Wednesday at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees huddle in groups on the field during Fields of Faith on Wednesday at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau.

More than 300 young people attended Fields of Faith, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), on Wednesday to hear others share their testimony and to worship Jesus through song.

Thousands of others across the country were also gathering in fields on the same night to give Christian inspiration to student athletes and young people.

Nygal Russell, junior guard for the Southeast Missouri State University's Redhawks men's basketball team, spoke about how his struggles on and off the field lead him to find Jesus. He said a pastor with the FCA showed him "Jesus wanted me to be part of his family."

Alyson Tucker, a junior infielder on the Redhawks softball team, used cups and water in her testimony to explain her journey to find Jesus' love. She said, "I saw Jesus' love pour into me and it overflows," she said, citing Ezekiel 36:26: "A new heart I will give you and a new spirit I will put within you and take away your heart of stone."

Former Jackson High School running back Seth Waters shared how he suffered from depression after a few years of not being active in church and with spirituality. He said he was able to get better and find God again. "You might think by walking with Christ you're giving up the fun, but God has so much more to offer. Fun is temporary. God is eternal and He is 100% worth it," he said.

Seth Waters gives his testimony during Fields of Faith at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus on Wednesday.
Seth Waters gives his testimony during Fields of Faith at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus on Wednesday.

Guest speaker, Ron Coleman, former athlete at Southeast, also shared a speech of hope and inspiration, that everyone needs the help of others and God to keep living well.

Jeff Long contributed reporting to this story.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

