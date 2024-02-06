More than 300 young people attended Fields of Faith, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), on Wednesday to hear others share their testimony and to worship Jesus through song.

Thousands of others across the country were also gathering in fields on the same night to give Christian inspiration to student athletes and young people.

Nygal Russell, junior guard for the Southeast Missouri State University's Redhawks men's basketball team, spoke about how his struggles on and off the field lead him to find Jesus. He said a pastor with the FCA showed him "Jesus wanted me to be part of his family."

Alyson Tucker, a junior infielder on the Redhawks softball team, used cups and water in her testimony to explain her journey to find Jesus' love. She said, "I saw Jesus' love pour into me and it overflows," she said, citing Ezekiel 36:26: "A new heart I will give you and a new spirit I will put within you and take away your heart of stone."