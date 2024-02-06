Photo Essay: Area marching bands perform at Jackson Band Festival

The Jackson Band Festival returned to uptown Jackson this year to host marching bands from all over Southeast Missouri.

The high school marching bands that participated were the Meadow Heights Marching Panthers, Woodland Marching Cardinals, Oran Marching Eagles, Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City Marching Rams, Kelly Marching Hawks, Perryville Marching Buccaneers, Cape Central Marching Tigers and Jackson Chiefs Band. The Southeast Missouri State University marching band also made an appearance in the evening.