FeaturesOctober 9, 2021

Photo Essay: Area marching bands perform at Jackson Band Festival

The Jackson Band Festival returned to uptown Jackson this year to host marching bands from all over Southeast Missouri. The high school marching bands that participated were the Meadow Heights Marching Panthers, Woodland Marching Cardinals, Oran Marching Eagles, Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City Marching Rams, Kelly Marching Hawks, Perryville Marching Buccaneers, Cape Central Marching Tigers and Jackson Chiefs Band. ...

Sarah Yenesel
The Kelly Marching Hawks drum major Tabitha Blunt signals the band is ready before their performance at the Jackson Band Festival field show on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Jackson High School.
The Kelly Marching Hawks drum major Tabitha Blunt signals the band is ready before their performance at the Jackson Band Festival field show on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Jackson High School.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The Jackson Band Festival returned to uptown Jackson this year to host marching bands from all over Southeast Missouri.

The high school marching bands that participated were the Meadow Heights Marching Panthers, Woodland Marching Cardinals, Oran Marching Eagles, Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City Marching Rams, Kelly Marching Hawks, Perryville Marching Buccaneers, Cape Central Marching Tigers and Jackson Chiefs Band. The Southeast Missouri State University marching band also made an appearance in the evening.

The event began with a parade in uptown Jackson and concluded with an evening field show at Jackson High School.

As Jackson took the field for their performance, it began to rain. Jackson and SEMO still performed through the shower. Although, the final performance that would have involved all the bands was canceled due to the weather.

Community
