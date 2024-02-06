Phoebe Pohlman - Perryville High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Being in the musical "The Wizard of Oz." I played Aunt Em, plus five other small parts, and it was a really great last production to be in. By the end of the show, I felt like I was friends with every person in the cast -- we were very supportive of each other. We had a sold-out crowd for two nights, and I got to take my last bow with my best friend.

2017 Perryville High School Valedictorian - Phoebe Pohlman Fred Lynch

Role model: My mom, because she has always encouraged me to be who I want to be and try new things. She is my biggest fan and has been at all of my activities to support me. She is the perfect example of how to put other people first and always be kind.

Advice to underclassmen: Enjoy every second of high school from the moment you walk in the doors freshman year. Your experience will be what you make of it, so get involved and try new things. The next four years will fly by; savor all the time spent and memories made with your friends.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Fun, memorable, busy.