By Lori Trepasso | Photos by Laura Simon

When people think of Stonie's, located at 1507 Edgemont Blvd. in Perryville, Missouri, they usually think of their great selection of meats.

That's because Stonie's sells all kinds of meats, including smoked sausage, brats, pork links, bacon, various meat sticks and jerky as well as smoked links and ham.

When asked what are some of Stonie's most popular selling items, Tyson Wibbenmeyer, vice president of Stonie's, says "Apple brats and pineapple brats are very popular as well as our Cheesy Goddess of Bratwurst. [As far as the meat sticks go], our original quick sticks are our biggest seller along with our sweet and sassy quick sticks. For summer sausage, the jalapeÃ±o and cheddar and the original [sell the best]."

Along with all of the different meats to choose from, Stonie's also sells sausage seasonings, Stonie's apparel and a variety of cheeses and beers.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Eliot Lee shops with his family at Stonie's Sausage Shop on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Perryville, Missouri.

"We offer beers that are good pairings with our meats plus a large cheese selection," Wibbenmeyer says.

Stonie's is also a popular place to pick up a gift basket or box, and all Stonie's items can be purchased in-store or ordered online.

If you're hungry for lunch, Stonie's has a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches, including ham, turkey, roast beef and pork loin.

"Our Dagwood and our Turkey Club are probably are most popular sandwiches," Wibbenmeyer says.