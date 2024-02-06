All sections
November 9, 2019

PCMH generosity

The Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated more than $3,500 to Perry County Memorial Hospital's occupation and speech therapy departments in support of purchasing a wall climb system. "A climbing wall provides therapists with many great resources, which aids with services provided to over 175 children who are cared for withint both departments said Deb Hayden, director of Occuptional Therapy. Alleen Janet, auxiliary president said, "We are so proud to be a part of any organization that is making such a positive impact on quality healthcare in Perry County.

The Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated more than $3,500 to Perry County Memorial Hospital’s occupation and speech therapy departments in support of purchasing a wall climb system. “A climbing wall provides therapists with many great resources, which aids with services provided to over 175 children who are cared for withint both departments said Deb Hayden, director of Occuptional Therapy. Alleen Janet, auxiliary president said, “We are so proud to be a part of any organization that is making such a positive impact on quality healthcare in Perry County.

