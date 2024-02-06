Oak Ridge FFA packs 160K meals for families in need

Members of the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter joined more than 700 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and packed 160,000 meals to feed food-insecure Missouri families.

The food drive was part of the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids.

"The Missouri FFA Day of Service is an incredible opportunity for members across the state to give back to our community. It is super exciting to see members exemplifying what 'Living to Serve' truly means when packing meals this year," said Sam Tummons, Missouri State FFA president in a release.