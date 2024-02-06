All sections
featuresSeptember 9, 2023
Oak Ridge FFA packs 160K meals for families in need
Members of the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter joined more than 700 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and packed 160,000 meals to feed food-insecure Missouri families. The food drive was part of the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Oak Ridge FFA Chapter members help pack 160,000 meals to feed food-insecure Missouri families at Missouri State Fair.
Oak Ridge FFA Chapter members help pack 160,000 meals to feed food-insecure Missouri families at Missouri State Fair.Submitted by Missouri Farmers Care

Members of the Oak Ridge FFA Chapter joined more than 700 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and packed 160,000 meals to feed food-insecure Missouri families.

The food drive was part of the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids.

"The Missouri FFA Day of Service is an incredible opportunity for members across the state to give back to our community. It is super exciting to see members exemplifying what 'Living to Serve' truly means when packing meals this year," said Sam Tummons, Missouri State FFA president in a release.

According to a release from Missouri Farmers Care, one in seven Missouri children faces food insecurity. The seventh annual Day of Service brought Missouri FFA members together to pack meals for food insecure neighbors and experience the Missouri State Fair. The food packing and food drive were held in partnership with Missouri Farmers Care Foundation's Drive to Feed Kids.

In addition to meals packed by FFA members, almost 700 pounds of fresh produce were donated from exhibits at the Missouri FFA building. FFA member volunteers also collected food and monetary donations from fairgoers to provide more than 56,000 meals. More than 3,000 meals were packed by elected leaders, farmers and agribusinesses. The Drive concluded Saturday, Aug. 19, providing 1,200,389 meals to Feeding Missouri food banks this year through the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids.

"The number of Missourians, and specifically children, living in food-insecure households is growing due to several factors. We are grateful to have the continued commitment of the farming community. This partnership helps ensure children in Missouri have access to the nutritious food necessary to succeed during the school year," said Heather Hargrove, executive director of Feeding Missouri in a release.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

