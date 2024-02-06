Not your typical 'soul' food...

A few days ago I was thinking about how nice it would be to enjoy a bowl of menudo for breakfast. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find menudo locally and there is absolutely no chance of me making it. I am not picky about much, but menudo is one of those things I believe has to be made just right or... it is all wrong.
I was craving menudo as I scrolled Facebook and came across a post by Spanish Street Farmacy promoting the soup of the day -- their version of Mexican pozole. It wasn't menudo, but it did have white corn hominy and sounded like it might be a good alternative. Unfortunately, I had a lot on my mind as I made my way to their downtown location. I really couldn't put my finger on what I was feeling. Was it the weather? Was it the holidays? Was it work stress? Maybe I just need to get back to the gym and eat my veggies.
I consider myself to be a person of faith, but I definitely have my off days and this was one of them. My heart felt heavy as I asked for guidance and a little light along the way. I entered Spanish Street Farmacy a few minutes later.
The atmosphere was warm and casual. I picked up the vibe of an old country store or an indoor farmer's market with jars of organic raw honey, fresh herbs and baked goods displayed for sale. A couple ordered lunch. It was quiet with the muted sound of pots and pans clinking back in the kitchen. I was here for the soup, but I noticed their menu included several breakfast items, coffee and other treats.
I ordered and sat down at a small booth facing the window. The tin ceilings, small tiffany-style lamps and basic dining tables provided reminders of days past.
My soup was personally served by the matriarch of the family, Sharla Green.
Sharla answered my questions about the soup and shared her story about how the Farmacy came to fruition. I listened, enjoying every heaping spoonful of the rich, hearty and creamy soup -- noting it was full of locally sourced ingredients including hominy, pork, onions and herbs along with the distinct scent of cumin. If I were eating this at home I have no doubt I would have made room for seconds. Maybe even thirds. I eventually paid and left.
As I drove away, I realized that Sharla's anecdotes answered all of the questions I pondered on my way there. Funny how that happens. Obstacles. Faith. New beginnings. The food was well worth the price and the inspiration was provided free of charge. Ask, and you shall receive.
P.S. Did you know hominy is just corn? They make their own hominy. I had no idea.
