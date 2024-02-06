Not your typical 'soul' food...

A few days ago I was thinking about how nice it would be to enjoy a bowl of menudo for breakfast. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find menudo locally and there is absolutely no chance of me making it. I am not picky about much, but menudo is one of those things I believe has to be made just right or... it is all wrong.

I was craving menudo as I scrolled Facebook and came across a post by Spanish Street Farmacy promoting the soup of the day -- their version of Mexican pozole. It wasn't menudo, but it did have white corn hominy and sounded like it might be a good alternative. Unfortunately, I had a lot on my mind as I made my way to their downtown location. I really couldn't put my finger on what I was feeling. Was it the weather? Was it the holidays? Was it work stress? Maybe I just need to get back to the gym and eat my veggies.

I consider myself to be a person of faith, but I definitely have my off days and this was one of them. My heart felt heavy as I asked for guidance and a little light along the way. I entered Spanish Street Farmacy a few minutes later.

The atmosphere was warm and casual. I picked up the vibe of an old country store or an indoor farmer's market with jars of organic raw honey, fresh herbs and baked goods displayed for sale. A couple ordered lunch. It was quiet with the muted sound of pots and pans clinking back in the kitchen. I was here for the soup, but I noticed their menu included several breakfast items, coffee and other treats.

I ordered and sat down at a small booth facing the window. The tin ceilings, small tiffany-style lamps and basic dining tables provided reminders of days past.