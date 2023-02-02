Not just meat and potatoes

Side dishes can be a wide variety of options. Potatoes, rice, grits, pasta and noodles can all be a go-to starch option, but then there are numerous vegetable options and there, the choices can almost be unlimited.

Today I thought about some side dish recipes to use in place of potatoes, and, of course, I found a couple of recipes that I couldn't pass up, that I had to throw in as well.

Baked Mushroom Rice

Easy baked rice side dish! Sherry is what gives this baked mushroom rice its unique and delicious flavor. You should be able to find cooking sherry near the vinegar in your local market. If you don't like to cook with alcohol (or if you simply don't want to use it), just add in another 1/2 cup of chicken broth in place of the sherry.

1 cup white rice, uncooked

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1 tablespoon butter

8 ounces thinly sliced fresh mushrooms

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup dry sherry

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 7-inch-by-11-inch baking dish (or similar size) with nonstick spray.

Sprinkle the rice evenly into the dish.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and saute the green onions until softened. Add the mushrooms and continue to saute until the mushrooms are softened. Pour in the chicken broth, sherry, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and pour over the rice in baking dish.

Cover the dish with a lid (or tightly with foil) and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/baked-mushroom-rice/?fbclid=IwAR2JHNYjhx4jW6JmTPn7Db9y45HNaQnRd6ZjE1qJ6oky43hZRqswTzS3Nn8

Garlic Butter Pasta

Garlic Butter Pasta recipe made with simple ingredients like spaghetti, garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese! Easy buttered pasta done in just 20 minutes and perfect for dinner or a side dish.

8 ounces dried spaghetti

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup parsley finely, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente) according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced garlic, saute very lightly.

Add drained, cooked pasta and 1/4 cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Add the remaining butter. Keep on tossing and add more pasta water if needed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Remove from heat and add freshly grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Toss continuously. Transfer to serving bowl and top with extra grated Parmesan cheese.

Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/easy-garlic-butter-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2oMLi1dJJeln_lEzLeJkL2icATgeVzWTpBSDMIBRalBm4reImpoS53ug0

Roasted Stacked Potato Slices with Garlic and Thyme

This recipe is extremely simple, but the end result definitely dresses up the dinner plate. If you have a mandolin, slice those potatoes paper thin. You can either cook these in muffin tins or stack them on a parchment lined baking sheet.

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pound Russet potatoes, sliced very thin (potato chip thin)

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Sea salt and ground black pepper

To make the garlic oil: Combine the olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan and gently warm over low heat until fragrant but the garlic is not brown. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Peel the potatoes and thinly slice them with a mandolin or by hand.

Brush eight muffin tins with the garlic oil using a pastry brush or paper towel.

Put the slices in a large bowl and toss with the oil mixture and salt and pepper until well coated. Divide the potato slices evenly between the muffin tins. Sprinkle the potato stacks with the thyme leaves.

Bake the potato stacks in the preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and cook through. Serve immediately with any main entrees.

Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2013/03/roasted-stacked-potatoe-slices-with.html?fbclid=IwAR1bdv52EBM3EeGtSZa2UDIKwqr52EsSMw-mqBRcllcYHCPFsfFjznWaRgo

Orzo Pasta with Roasted Vegetables

Fantastic and flavorful side dish recipe!

Veggies and orzo:

1 small eggplant, peeled and 3/4-inch diced

1 medium red bell pepper, 1-inch diced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, 1-inch diced

1 medium red onion, peeled and 1-inch diced

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces orzo pasta

Dressing:

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (2 lemons)

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Assembly:

4 whole green onions (white and green parts)

1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

12 ounces feta cheese (1/2-inch dice, not crumbled)

15 fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Prepare the veggies and orzo: On a baking sheet, toss the eggplant, bell peppers, onion, and garlic with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 40 minutes, until browned, turning once with a spatula.

Meanwhile, cook the orzo in boiling salted water for 7 to 9 minutes, until tender. Drain and transfer to a large serving bowl.

Add the roasted vegetables to the pasta, scraping all the liquid and seasonings from the roasting pan into the pasta bowl.

Prepare dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper; pour on the pasta and vegetables. Let cool to room temperature.

Finish assembling the dish: Add the scallions, pine nuts, feta and basil. Check the seasonings and serve at room temperature.

Notes: Add the dressing when the orzo is still warm, so it absorbs into the pasta.

This dish is even better made in advance; just check the seasonings and add the pine nuts, feta and basil leaves at the last minute.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/orzo-with-roasted-vegetables/?fbclid=IwAR3M-BRAx-3dzSrb2gdes5grs3aU14LkLtHWXYgdnY28qbxJCkO3W-lMm6k

Kentucky Garlic Cheese Grits

A wonderful dish that is a favorite for Derby Day (or any day) brunch. Also, a delicious side dish with your favorite meat entree.

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 dash hot pepper sauce

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup quick-cooking grits

1/4 cup butter

12 ounces shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.

Beat milk, egg, garlic powder, and hot pepper sauce in a bowl.

Bring water and salt to a boil in a saucepan; cook and stir grits in boiling water until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add butter and about 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese. Stir egg mixture into grits and pour grits into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over grits.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and grits are set, about 1 hour. Allow grits to cool 20 to 30 minutes before serving. Grits should be cornbread-like.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232702/kentucky-garlic-cheese-grits/

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups chicken stock

1/2-pound spaghetti or angel hair pasta

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup half and half

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil, optional

In a pot, bring the olive oil to medium-low heat. Add the garlic and stir, allowing it to cook for 1-2 minutes. Mix in the butter until melted. Add the salt, pepper and chicken stock. Raise the heat to high and let it come to a boil.

Once it's boiling, add the pasta and cook for as long as the box's directions indicate. Reduce to medium heat and mix in the Parmesan until completely melted. Turn off the heat and stir in the cream and parsley. Serve immediately.

Source: www.4sonrus.com/creamy-garlic-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2wMFkzqCFhLT5T776WHiKRanvXjEq-empgsxq-1qit47DWr4cFHSslFfA

Creamy Cheesy Orzotto

Ree Drummond's orzotto recipe treats orzo pasta like risotto rice, creating a rich and creamy side dish that's great with salmon, vegetables or any kind of meat.

4 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 shallot, sliced thin

1 1/2 cups orzo

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup mascarpone

4 ounces goat cheese

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes, diced

2 cups chopped kale

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Heat the broth in a small saucepan and keep warm.

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the rosemary and shallot to the oil, then cook for a minute. Add the orzo, red pepper flakes and garlic and cook, stirring, for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Deglaze with the wine and add the warm broth. Allow the broth to come to a simmer, then cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the cream, cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes and kale. Cook until the kale wilts and the sauce is thick and creamy, an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.