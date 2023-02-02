Not just meat and potatoes

Side dishes can be a wide variety of options. Potatoes, rice, grits, pasta and noodles can all be a go-to starch option, but then there are numerous vegetable options and there, the choices can almost be unlimited.
Today I thought about some side dish recipes to use in place of potatoes, and, of course, I found a couple of recipes that I couldn't pass up, that I had to throw in as well.
Easy baked rice side dish! Sherry is what gives this baked mushroom rice its unique and delicious flavor. You should be able to find cooking sherry near the vinegar in your local market. If you don't like to cook with alcohol (or if you simply don't want to use it), just add in another 1/2 cup of chicken broth in place of the sherry.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 7-inch-by-11-inch baking dish (or similar size) with nonstick spray.
Sprinkle the rice evenly into the dish.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and saute the green onions until softened. Add the mushrooms and continue to saute until the mushrooms are softened. Pour in the chicken broth, sherry, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and pour over the rice in baking dish.
Cover the dish with a lid (or tightly with foil) and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/baked-mushroom-rice/?fbclid=IwAR2JHNYjhx4jW6JmTPn7Db9y45HNaQnRd6ZjE1qJ6oky43hZRqswTzS3Nn8
Garlic Butter Pasta recipe made with simple ingredients like spaghetti, garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese! Easy buttered pasta done in just 20 minutes and perfect for dinner or a side dish.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente) according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced garlic, saute very lightly.
Add drained, cooked pasta and 1/4 cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Add the remaining butter. Keep on tossing and add more pasta water if needed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Remove from heat and add freshly grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Toss continuously. Transfer to serving bowl and top with extra grated Parmesan cheese.
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/easy-garlic-butter-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2oMLi1dJJeln_lEzLeJkL2icATgeVzWTpBSDMIBRalBm4reImpoS53ug0
This recipe is extremely simple, but the end result definitely dresses up the dinner plate. If you have a mandolin, slice those potatoes paper thin. You can either cook these in muffin tins or stack them on a parchment lined baking sheet.
To make the garlic oil: Combine the olive oil and garlic in a small saucepan and gently warm over low heat until fragrant but the garlic is not brown. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Peel the potatoes and thinly slice them with a mandolin or by hand.
Brush eight muffin tins with the garlic oil using a pastry brush or paper towel.
Put the slices in a large bowl and toss with the oil mixture and salt and pepper until well coated. Divide the potato slices evenly between the muffin tins. Sprinkle the potato stacks with the thyme leaves.
Bake the potato stacks in the preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown and cook through. Serve immediately with any main entrees.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2013/03/roasted-stacked-potatoe-slices-with.html?fbclid=IwAR1bdv52EBM3EeGtSZa2UDIKwqr52EsSMw-mqBRcllcYHCPFsfFjznWaRgo
Fantastic and flavorful side dish recipe!
Veggies and orzo:
Dressing:
Assembly:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Prepare the veggies and orzo: On a baking sheet, toss the eggplant, bell peppers, onion, and garlic with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 40 minutes, until browned, turning once with a spatula.
Meanwhile, cook the orzo in boiling salted water for 7 to 9 minutes, until tender. Drain and transfer to a large serving bowl.
Add the roasted vegetables to the pasta, scraping all the liquid and seasonings from the roasting pan into the pasta bowl.
Prepare dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper; pour on the pasta and vegetables. Let cool to room temperature.
Finish assembling the dish: Add the scallions, pine nuts, feta and basil. Check the seasonings and serve at room temperature.
Notes: Add the dressing when the orzo is still warm, so it absorbs into the pasta.
This dish is even better made in advance; just check the seasonings and add the pine nuts, feta and basil leaves at the last minute.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/orzo-with-roasted-vegetables/?fbclid=IwAR3M-BRAx-3dzSrb2gdes5grs3aU14LkLtHWXYgdnY28qbxJCkO3W-lMm6k
A wonderful dish that is a favorite for Derby Day (or any day) brunch. Also, a delicious side dish with your favorite meat entree.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.
Beat milk, egg, garlic powder, and hot pepper sauce in a bowl.
Bring water and salt to a boil in a saucepan; cook and stir grits in boiling water until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add butter and about 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese. Stir egg mixture into grits and pour grits into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over grits.
Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and grits are set, about 1 hour. Allow grits to cool 20 to 30 minutes before serving. Grits should be cornbread-like.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232702/kentucky-garlic-cheese-grits/
In a pot, bring the olive oil to medium-low heat. Add the garlic and stir, allowing it to cook for 1-2 minutes. Mix in the butter until melted. Add the salt, pepper and chicken stock. Raise the heat to high and let it come to a boil.
Once it's boiling, add the pasta and cook for as long as the box's directions indicate. Reduce to medium heat and mix in the Parmesan until completely melted. Turn off the heat and stir in the cream and parsley. Serve immediately.
Source: www.4sonrus.com/creamy-garlic-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2wMFkzqCFhLT5T776WHiKRanvXjEq-empgsxq-1qit47DWr4cFHSslFfA
Ree Drummond's orzotto recipe treats orzo pasta like risotto rice, creating a rich and creamy side dish that's great with salmon, vegetables or any kind of meat.
Heat the broth in a small saucepan and keep warm.
Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the rosemary and shallot to the oil, then cook for a minute. Add the orzo, red pepper flakes and garlic and cook, stirring, for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Deglaze with the wine and add the warm broth. Allow the broth to come to a simmer, then cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the cream, cheeses, sun-dried tomatoes and kale. Cook until the kale wilts and the sauce is thick and creamy, an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Garnish with the parsley and serve.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/creamy-cheesy-orzotto-12629749
Couscous can easily be served as a main dish or as a delicious side dish with everything from grilled chicken to something like coconut lime shrimp. It goes with almost any protein source, so have fun serving couscous often and make it to suit your own taste.
In a 2.5-quart saucepan or larger, combine chicken broth, shredded carrots, asparagus, peppers, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, coriander, cumin, and pepper; set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat and stir in couscous and raisins. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Garnish with parsley and serve.
Source: www.diethood.com/couscous-recipe/
Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat until hot, then add the green onions and saute until softened, about a minute. Add the garlic and chile flakes and saute for 30 seconds.
Add the orzo, salt and pepper to the pan and toss to coat the grains, a minute or two. Add the warmed broth and gently stir. Allow the broth to come to a simmer, then cook for 5 minutes.
Add the asparagus, broccolini, zucchini and peas. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the kale, Parmesan and lemon zest and give it a good stir, then allow to cook for another 2 minutes.
Add the herbs and stir to combine. Serve topped with Parmesan and additional herbs.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/very-green-orzotto-7417801
Cheesy grits, crispy bacon, and eggs all combine in one baking dish to make this grits casserole! The secret ingredient isn't the eggs, the bacon, or even the grits! It's the bacon drippings, which are rendered in a skillet and then stirred into the cooked grits before baking, that give this casserole its flavor and richness. Chopped jalapeÃ±o pepper and a generous dash of hot sauce on top (we like Cholula for its vinegary notes) adds great kick here, but feel free to leave out and add a couple extra scallions instead.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp and rendered, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove 1/4 cup of the bacon pieces and set aside on a paper towel lined plate.
Add the scallions and jalapeÃ±o to the skillet with the remaining bacon, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a medium Dutch oven, bring 4 1/2 cups of water and the salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Gradually sprinkle in the grits, whisking constantly. Return to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer, whisking often, until the grits have thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the cheese until completely melted. Stir in the half and half, eggs and bacon mixture from the skillet, along with the drippings. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish.
Bake the casserole until the top is lightly golden, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Garnish with the reserved bacon, more scallions, and serve with hot sauce.
Tip: You can use grits that are not quick-cooking for this recipe — just follow the package instructions!
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a42026834/grits-casserole-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR16H2_3jQZvqlBea8XpyhYDeXVGrhwb1lNeyBRcla4Qt61BZc0v9rVLwig
A perfectly delicious rice side dish recipe!
Cut the green onion stems into 1-inch lengths. Finely chop the white part of the green onions.
In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the white onion and saute. Add the rice, salt and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, stir and reduce the heat. Cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender, and the liquid is absorbed (about 35 minutes). If necessary, add more broth as the rice cooks.
Heat the oil in a separate skillet. Add the mushrooms and saute for a few minutes. Add the green onion stems, snow peas and water chestnuts and saute lightly.
Add the sauteed vegetables to the cooked rice. Add salt and pepper, as desired to taste.
Note: Substitute fresh snow peas for frozen, if you'd like.
If preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just be sure to use brands of wild rice and chicken broth that are known to be GF.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/wild-rice-with-snow-peas/
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a 2-quart baking dish with butter or nonstick spray. Set aside.
Steam or boil cauliflower until just tender, but still firm, about 5 minutes. Drain well and place in baking dish.
In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Drain and sprinkle over the cauliflower.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually whisk in milk and continue whisking until mixture starts to bubble and has thickened. Remove from heat, stir in nutmeg, and cheddar cheese until melted, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour cheese sauce over cauliflower and stir to combine, if desired. Top with parmesan cheese. Stir together breadcrumbs and melted butter and sprinkle evenly over the top.
Bake until top is golden brown and cheese sauce is bubbly, 20-25 minutes.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/white-cheddar-cauliflower-gratin/?fbclid=IwAR1SvA1FypEL5USLiJOeQMUip1kSIt31pOwc736HIAE8kbM0kII3wQgvlHs
This baked mac and cheese is so creamy and delicious. It's great for a Crock Pot too. Four hours on low if using Crock Pot. This dish also freezes well and can be reheated wonderfully.
Note: Because we love all the cheese, we did sprinkle about 1/2 a cup of cheddar on top of the macaroni and cheese before baking.
Preheat oven to 350.
Cook pasta according to pasta directions just until done. You don't want it mushy because it will absorb a little of the cheesy liquid in the oven.
Combine soup, evaporated milk, butter, salt, and pepper in a large microwaveable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, leaving a small vent, and cook for 6-7 minutes until the butter is melted and the mixture is warm-to-hot throughout. (If making a half batch, 4 minutes in the microwave should do it).
Add to cooked pasta. Add cheeses, stirring constantly until everything is melted and incorporated.
Pour macaroni and cheese into a baking pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes.
For the Crock Pot: Follow directions up to putting it in the pan and baking, leave your Crock Pot on low and cook for 4 hours.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/samantha-jacobs/ooey-gooey-mac-and-cheese/quick-easy-pasta-for-kids?fbclid=IwAR2VVzy8eq8fm9N2c0KUznuTxNyjo-L7c7GgVbSAnn49UHIVnYUyKrj49VE
These easy baked potato wedges are a delicious potato fry option! They are crispy, cheesy, garlicky, salty, and perfect for dipping in ketchup or your favorite sauces!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside.
Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Place potato wedges on prepared baking sheet in a single layer with skin-sides-down. Bake for 25-35 minutes until potatoes are fork-tender and golden. Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and offer dressing for dipping.
Source: www.bestquickrecipes.com/baked-garlic-parmesan-potato-wedges/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
