Night to Shine rolls out red carpet for special needs

SIKESTON -- Julia McMillen sat below an archway of balloons as guest after guest made their way down a red carpet and into the Sikeston Armory.

McMillen, born with cerebral palsy, greeted as many guests as she could with a wave and smile as part of the welcoming committee and one of the many hands that helped create Friday's Night to Shine event.

"I just want to watch people enjoy what we've put together," McMillen said. "It's been good. I've been working on it since September, so it's good to see it all come together. Just seeing the guests' faces and seeing their first reaction, that's been pretty neat for me."

It was a night to shine, indeed.

Approximately 160 guests with special needs from ages 14 and up were treated to a special prom night, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by Sikeston First Assembly of God, complete with a paparazzi-filled red carpet, limo rides, plenty of dancing and gold crowns for all.

Terron Flores poses for pictures during Sikeston's Night to Shine event at the Sikeston Armory Feb. 9 in Sikeston, Missouri. There were approximately 160 guests and over 300 volunteers that attended the prom night for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Chris Pobst ~ Standard Democrat

Guests made the trip to Sikeston's first Night to Shine event from as far north as Perryville, Missouri, and as far south as the Arkansas border. Over 300 volunteers mixed with a collaborative effort from five different area churches to give the special guests of honor a night to remember.

There were hair, makeup and shoe-shine stations. A buffet filled with appetizers and cookies. And tunes to keep everyone on the dance floor until a special message from Tebow signaled for the night's crowning moment. Each guest, with the help of their buddy who tagged along for the night, had a crown or tiara placed on their head, making everyone a prom king or queen.

"I have literally had to fight back tears multiple times, and the night just started," said Derrick Pullen, media director for Sikeston First Assembly of God. "This is a blessing to this area and, judging by the turnout, something that was very much needed and something that's very much appreciated. God has blessed this event and packed this place out tonight. To me, there's no greater feeling to know that those with special needs are being treated like the kings and queens that they are."

It was a shot in the dark by Pullen that made Friday's event possible.