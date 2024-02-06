Night to Shine rolls out red carpet for special needs

SIKESTON -- Julia McMillen sat below an archway of balloons as guest after guest made their way down a red carpet and into the Sikeston Armory.
McMillen, born with cerebral palsy, greeted as many guests as she could with a wave and smile as part of the welcoming committee and one of the many hands that helped create Friday's Night to Shine event.
"I just want to watch people enjoy what we've put together," McMillen said. "It's been good. I've been working on it since September, so it's good to see it all come together. Just seeing the guests' faces and seeing their first reaction, that's been pretty neat for me."
It was a night to shine, indeed.
Approximately 160 guests with special needs from ages 14 and up were treated to a special prom night, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by Sikeston First Assembly of God, complete with a paparazzi-filled red carpet, limo rides, plenty of dancing and gold crowns for all.
Guests made the trip to Sikeston's first Night to Shine event from as far north as Perryville, Missouri, and as far south as the Arkansas border. Over 300 volunteers mixed with a collaborative effort from five different area churches to give the special guests of honor a night to remember.
There were hair, makeup and shoe-shine stations. A buffet filled with appetizers and cookies. And tunes to keep everyone on the dance floor until a special message from Tebow signaled for the night's crowning moment. Each guest, with the help of their buddy who tagged along for the night, had a crown or tiara placed on their head, making everyone a prom king or queen.
"I have literally had to fight back tears multiple times, and the night just started," said Derrick Pullen, media director for Sikeston First Assembly of God. "This is a blessing to this area and, judging by the turnout, something that was very much needed and something that's very much appreciated. God has blessed this event and packed this place out tonight. To me, there's no greater feeling to know that those with special needs are being treated like the kings and queens that they are."
It was a shot in the dark by Pullen that made Friday's event possible.
He put in a request to the Tim Tebow Foundation, which for one night held proms for 90,000 people in 16 countries with the help of 540 churches, for Sikeston to be a host. He, admittedly, didn't think his submission would be granted.
"I didn't even tell our pastor about it," Pullen said. "I eventually told him that I signed us up for something that he needed to know about."
His pastor, John McHaffie of Sikeston First Assembly of God, saw the event at a conference weeks earlier and thought the same. But once the submission was granted, they got to work.
"There was a confidence that this was a God-thing from the very beginning, because we did not know what we were doing at all," McHaffee said. "We had a 70-page manual that they gave us and we went by the book for most of it. ... We had a great team around us and let our leaders lead. You're kind of seeing the fruit of that now. ... Here we are tonight, 160 strong."
Along with McMillen, one of those guests was Herbie St. Mary II. The night was just getting started for him but he was most looking forward to "Boogie-Woogie," which he did plenty of throughout the night.
"I like it," St. Mary said. "I like it a lot. I love it here."
Kenny King, pastor of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, greeted guests on the red carpet and was immediately struck by the love and happiness that filled the event.
"When I saw the first guy walk in and just start immediately dancing. I mean, he came in ready to party, and that just put me from zero to 10," King said. "Standing by the red carpet and seeing the smiles on their faces and all that attention and love, that's what it's all about. ... It's an opportunity to show the love of Christ to them and that they are worthy, they are made in the image of God and people love them. We just want to love on them."
The success, turnout and recognizable need of the event already has organizers planning for next year.
"We have to look at this for future events," McAffee said. "This is a need in this area, obviously. We probably could have went to 200 [guests], if we would have known a little bit more about it. Next year, we'll know a little bit more on what to expect. ... I think we can get more people involved with this next year, and we want to make it better."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.