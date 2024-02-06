EAGAN, Minn. -- Dalvin Cook's rookie year was dominated by his rehabilitation from reconstructive knee surgery, and his second season included recuperation from a significant hamstring strain. The arduous process of recovery from injuries quickly made the Minnesota Vikings running back realize the necessity of eating right.

When he entered the NFL, Cook could hardly have envisioned spinach as the centerpiece of one of his meals. Now, he's made youth nutrition his chief charitable cause, trying to help kids embrace the value of healthy foods.

"I just started seeing some of the stuff I was eating, and I was like, 'I never would've had this two years ago,"' Cook said. "So just imagine if I was 10 years old? Just to give them a jump-start on how to do things, to get a message out there and show them how it's supposed to be done."

Education is one thing, but access is another.

When school is out, especially in the summer, many children in low-income households can find meals harder to come by. The Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities works with about 9,000 kids, with 90% of them eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, according to senior director of corporate and public relations Tim Schober.