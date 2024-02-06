New York's High Line park marks 10 years of transformation

NEW YORK -- When the High Line park opened in New York City, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg predicted the transformation of the abandoned, elevated freight line into an artsy public promenade would be "an extraordinary gift to our city's future."

A decade later, there's no question the High Line has been a resounding success as an engine for tourism and neighborhood revitalization.

An estimated 8 million annual visitors now visit the park, which threads 1.5 miles through a transformed part of Manhattan. Once a land of industrial buildings, parking lots and auto repair businesses, the neighborhood is now anchored at one end by the dazzling new home of the Whitney Museum of American Art and at the other by Hudson Yards, a $25 billion development of skyscrapers, shops and a performing arts center.

But there's handwringing about whether the High Line is a victim of its own success.

In the beginning, the park was remarkable for its ability to lift visitors above the streetscape to a perch with unique vistas over mostly low-rise rooftops. It was a park in the sky. Now, it's nestled in a canyon of tall, luxury condominium buildings that have sprouted along its sides. Still cool, but different, and often choked with out-of-town visitors.

And some critics blame the High Line for the neighborhood's hyper-gentrification.

"When I first used to go up there I was pretty wowed by it," said Alex Reichl, a Queens College political-science professor who has written about the High Line for the journal Urban Geography. "But it started to feel to me more and more that it was such an exclusive space and so lacking in the diversity that New York is known for. To me, it's always been kind of a missed opportunity."

Robert Hammond, who co-founded the High Line with Joshua David and serves as the executive director of the not-for-profit that manages the park in partnership with the city, said it deserves neither all the credit nor all the blame for the ultra-luxury buildings now blocking some of its views.

"The High Line becomes a lightning rod for love and hate," he said. "This neighborhood was going to change. It was a manufacturing neighborhood. It was going to be rezoned."

The net effect of the park, he said, has been incredibly positive.

Copied around the world -- and itself inspired by the Promenade Plantee in Paris -- the High Line marked its 10th anniversary by opening its final piece last week. The short section, called the Spur, straddles the intersection of 10th Avenue and West 30th Street, and connects the High Line to Hudson Yards.

It includes a dedicated art space called the Plinth, whose inaugural commission, a 16-foot-tall bust of a black female figure by artist Simone Leigh, seems to rebuke the surrounding glass towers.

The sculpture, Brick House, is "a very powerful female presence in a very masculine, vertical landscape," said Cecilia Alemani, the High Line's chief art curator.