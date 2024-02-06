My, my, strawberry pie at Curly's Kitchen

Ah, spring! Its coming heralds budding trees, blooming bulbs and my interest in food trucks once again. Some food trucks serve their customers all year long. I just don't think of patronizing them when the weather is cold, but when that first warm gust of spring air caresses my face, I know it is time: Time to find the food trucks again.

This time I gave in to the sweet siren song of Curly's Kitchen. Someone "liked" it randomly in my Facebook feed, and there the germ was planted in my brain. I simply couldn't uproot it until I tried their food. This time, my order was a special Sunday pick-up where I had to tell Curly's ahead of time what I wanted to buy. The menu this time included strawberry pie, whole Boston butts, pork steaks and sides. Since I didn't notice this posting until pretty late Saturday night, I took a chance and placed an order, and darned if Curly's Kitchen didn't make it happen. (But don't do it this way. Read more below.)

The magic of Curly's Kitchen happens inside a huge black truck with green painted flames licking up its sides. You really can't miss it. I ordered a couple of pork steaks, some sides and one of those beautiful strawberry pies. After driving my family nuts and making them wait while I arranged the food to take photos for this article, I finally got to taste test.

The pork steaks were smoked just right, with a pink smoke ring that went all the way through the meat. There was noticeable spice on the surface of the meat, but it wasn't overpowering. I'd love to know what the chef uses, because it was mild and so complementary to the pork, just delicious. The steaks were huge and a good thickness, not over the top but still generous. They were served to me piping hot and wrapped in foil. They were still steaming when I opened them at home.

The sides were typical picnic sides -- slaw, baked beans and potato salad. Those are always a good accompaniment to pork, smoked or otherwise.