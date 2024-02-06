My Marie's brings the Caribbean heat to new location

Ah, cabbage. Some of us love you, some of us hate you, but all of us have taken you for granted at some time in our lives. I found a cabbage side dish on the buffet that was simple in appearance but complex in taste. With a flavor akin to sauerkraut but with more delicacy, this warm cabbage side was comforting and filling. If you like sauerkraut, you'll love this dish. If you hate sauerkraut, try it anyway. It really does stand on its own.

I found fried fish on the buffet, and of course I had to try it. When I was a kid, fresh to the work force, I landed a job at a family seafood restaurant. There, I eventually worked my way into cooking and was taught just about every way to prepare catfish that exists, or at least that's what it felt like. My Marie's fish is breaded with a wonderfully seasoned cornmeal base, and I believe they sprinkle it with a Cajun seasoning right when it's pulled out of the fryer (just an educated guess, don't hold me to it). The end result is steamy, flaky fish with just enough zing to make it sing. If you don't like spice at all, you should be able to handle this amount. It is really very mild and the flavor is excellent.

The coconut chicken curry was unmistakable with that rich golden yellow that almost tricks the eyes. I had to try it, although I've never met a curry that I didn't think was too hot for me. This one was also pretty spicy, but a rich cooling coconut wave ran underneath the whole dish, helping to balance the spice and cool the tongue.

The star of the show for me, however, was a very simple dish, both in appearance and ingredients, but it was so well done that I couldn't stop an involuntary "Mmm!" after my first bite. Chicken okra stew, with soft melt-in-your-mouth bites of chicken, small pieces of chunked up okra and a thick brothy base whose flavor was so savory and complex in its richness that the Japanese are the only ones who can explain it with their word "umami." This stew was so comforting and filling, such a hug in a bowl, that I could only anticipate the next time I visit My Marie's. If I were you, I'd order this stew over a scoop of rice, take it somewhere pretty, like a stream or a quiet backyard, and treat yourself to relaxation and simplicity, and just enjoying being. That's what kind of dish this is. Phenomenal.