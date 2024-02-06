Murder most foul: The killing of John M. Daniel

The sensational case of the murder of John M. Daniel by Isaac Whitson on Dec. 12, 1832, is a rare local example of an early capital crime. John M. Daniel first appeared in the area in 1818 when he bought land near Hubble Creek just north of Jackson. In 1828 Daniel married Amantha Hector, likely his second wife. Daniel became a prominent businessman, owning nine local town lots and over 600 acres of land by 1830.

Isaac Whitson is a more shadowy figure, appearing in few local records. It is possible he was either a recent arrival in the area from Kentucky or may have been a laborer.

Daniel, Whitson and other men were drinking at a Jackson tavern on the evening of Dec. 12. At some point, Daniel and Whitson departed. For unknown reasons, Whitson attacked Daniel shortly thereafter. He shot Daniel in the right side of his chest, leaving a fearsome wound. Daniel was discovered soon thereafter. He languished for days before succumbing on Dec. 15.

Suspicion immediately fell on Whitson, the last person known to be with Daniel. The sheriff arrested him by Dec. 15. The Circuit Court returned an indictment for murder on Dec. 17, which stated in the flowery language of the time that Whitson committed the crime, "not having the fear of God before his eyes but being moved and seduced by the instigation of the devil."

Whitson pleaded "not guilty", and the court assigned Nathaniel W. Watkins, Johnson Ranney and Alvan Cook to defend him. Greer W. Davis prosecuted the case. The state assembled a list of 48 prospective jurors by the trial date of Dec. 27, dismissing all but 12. No records of testimony survive, but the case was circumstantial. Undoubtedly several witnesses from the tavern stated the accused and the victim left together, and Whitson possessed a gun of the sort used to shoot Daniel.