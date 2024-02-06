Murder at the Dew Drop Inn

The "Dew Drop Inn" is a great name, isn't it? The moment I read it I immediately imagined the distinctive voice of Dateline's own murder mystery king, Keith Morrison, narrating my story. The scary part was, I had plans to meet there for a first date. If you're familiar with Dateline and Keith Morrison you know that you do not want to be the subject of any story he tells -- they never end well. My friend and I joked about the kind of stories that might begin at the "Dew Drop Inn." I then suggested we meet up on a Wednesday. I am not sure why, but maybe I subconsciously realized it is the least "date-y" date night of the week? Considering travel time and work the following day, it would automatically create a polite end time, or escape, from our outing. Usually my writing focus is on throwing caution to the wind, hitting the open road, and exploring the world of food around me. This time, there was a twist. This time, I was meeting a man (I sure hope you read that line in Keith Morrison's voice). The more I thought about it, the more my excitement grew.

I began to devise a plan. First, I scanned the menu online paying special attention for anything that stood out. Whiskey Grilled Shrimp, brisket tacos and a bourbon burger caught my eye. I was also intrigued by a homemade bread pudding drizzled with whiskey caramel sauce. It seemed like a good omen. Though I had no plans to drink alcohol, I noticed they carry more than 70 types of whiskey and 14 drafts on tap. Impressive.

An entree at Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, Missouri. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The days passed and, before I knew it, it was Sunday and our rendezvous was only three more days away. Like any other ordinary Sunday morning, I climbed into Big Red and drove off to church. When church ended, something funny happened. Instead of turning south to head home, I turned onto the interstate and headed north, toward the Dew Drop Inn. It wouldn't hurt to check the route and make sure I knew where I was going, right? I was officially on a reconnaissance mission.

The sun was shining, the roads were quiet, and I arrived a short time later. The Dew Drop Inn was created in an old flour mill back in 1926. It served as a local watering hole for decades, then in 2015 the owners completely revamped and expanded the building while maintaining some of the original features, such as the bar and hardwood floors. When I entered, I heard Kenny Chesney's "Anything but Mine" coming from the speakers overhead. Another good sign. I noticed a billiard area to the left, complete with a modern day "jukebox," pool tables, a few games, and TV monitors. There were clusters of people seated at the bar, and a couple of tables in the main dining area were occupied. I took a seat at a table in a corner near a window where I had a good view of everyone coming and going.