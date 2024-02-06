All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 20, 2020

Murder at the Dew Drop Inn

The "Dew Drop Inn" is a great name, isn't it? The moment I read it I immediately imagined the distinctive voice of Dateline's own murder mystery king, Keith Morrison, narrating my story. The scary part was, I had plans to meet there for a first date. ...

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
An entree at Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, Missouri.
An entree at Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, Missouri.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The "Dew Drop Inn" is a great name, isn't it? The moment I read it I immediately imagined the distinctive voice of Dateline's own murder mystery king, Keith Morrison, narrating my story. The scary part was, I had plans to meet there for a first date. If you're familiar with Dateline and Keith Morrison you know that you do not want to be the subject of any story he tells -- they never end well. My friend and I joked about the kind of stories that might begin at the "Dew Drop Inn." I then suggested we meet up on a Wednesday. I am not sure why, but maybe I subconsciously realized it is the least "date-y" date night of the week? Considering travel time and work the following day, it would automatically create a polite end time, or escape, from our outing. Usually my writing focus is on throwing caution to the wind, hitting the open road, and exploring the world of food around me. This time, there was a twist. This time, I was meeting a man (I sure hope you read that line in Keith Morrison's voice). The more I thought about it, the more my excitement grew.

I began to devise a plan. First, I scanned the menu online paying special attention for anything that stood out. Whiskey Grilled Shrimp, brisket tacos and a bourbon burger caught my eye. I was also intrigued by a homemade bread pudding drizzled with whiskey caramel sauce. It seemed like a good omen. Though I had no plans to drink alcohol, I noticed they carry more than 70 types of whiskey and 14 drafts on tap. Impressive.

An entree at Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, Missouri.
An entree at Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, Missouri.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The days passed and, before I knew it, it was Sunday and our rendezvous was only three more days away. Like any other ordinary Sunday morning, I climbed into Big Red and drove off to church. When church ended, something funny happened. Instead of turning south to head home, I turned onto the interstate and headed north, toward the Dew Drop Inn. It wouldn't hurt to check the route and make sure I knew where I was going, right? I was officially on a reconnaissance mission.

The sun was shining, the roads were quiet, and I arrived a short time later. The Dew Drop Inn was created in an old flour mill back in 1926. It served as a local watering hole for decades, then in 2015 the owners completely revamped and expanded the building while maintaining some of the original features, such as the bar and hardwood floors. When I entered, I heard Kenny Chesney's "Anything but Mine" coming from the speakers overhead. Another good sign. I noticed a billiard area to the left, complete with a modern day "jukebox," pool tables, a few games, and TV monitors. There were clusters of people seated at the bar, and a couple of tables in the main dining area were occupied. I took a seat at a table in a corner near a window where I had a good view of everyone coming and going.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

A friendly server appeared and took my drink order, leaving me with a menu. I ordered the ribs with house whiskey sauce, bacon fried Brussels sprouts, and mac and cheese. The ribs were tender, juicy, and the sauce had a distinct peppery sweetness. I found the sides tasty as well. I overheard a couple at a nearby table order their "usual" and they were kind enough to explain this meant they shared the pork nachos and a homemade bread pudding. How romantic is that? They were clear -- the bread pudding is to die for and often sells out. A few minutes later I laughed as I heard a young man holler, "Grandma needs a bib over here." I was surprised to run into a familiar face, and she highly recommended the fried green beans appetizer. I had an opportunity to speak to one of the bakers who gave me some intel: the bread pudding is pretty amazing but the coconut cream pie is what dreams are made of. I was excited about my date. Until...

The strangest thing happened. I canceled my date. Who needs a man when you have so much fun dating yourself? No mystery or human casualties here. I killed my dating life and decided the single life is alive and well.

The Dew Drop Inn is at 710 Highway 61 in Bloomsdale, Missouri.

More info: www.dewdropmo.com, (573) 483-9992

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy