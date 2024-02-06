All sections
October 19, 2019

Moms Demand Action group starts PB chapter

Daily American Republic

A new chapter of gun safety advocacy group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, has formed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and will hold its first public meeting Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

The Southeast Missouri Moms (SEMO Moms) chapter in Cape Girardeau is assisting with the formation of the local chapter. Heather Boles and Kristin Willard will lead the Poplar Bluff group.

According to its website, the Moms Demand Action organization was founded in Indiana in 2012 and is a national non-partisan grass roots organization supporting common sense gun legislation.

SEMO Moms president, Lynda Stewart of Dexter, wants the public to understand Moms Demand Action members support the Second Amendment but do stand behind legislation that can reduce gun violence and save lives.

Stewart said the organization wants to dispel the public persona that Moms Demand Action members are "suburban soccer moms and gun grabbers." She noted that gun safety education is the group's top priority, not taking away citizens' rights.

"Bottom line is saving lives and making communities safer for our families," Stewart added.

In 2015, Moms Demand Action launched its Be SMART campaign to raise awareness that responsible gun and ammunition storage can save children's lives. Be SMART's website emphasizes the importance of the role and responsibility adults play in keeping kids from accessing guns.

