Moms Demand Action group starts PB chapter

A new chapter of gun safety advocacy group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, has formed in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and will hold its first public meeting Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

The Southeast Missouri Moms (SEMO Moms) chapter in Cape Girardeau is assisting with the formation of the local chapter. Heather Boles and Kristin Willard will lead the Poplar Bluff group.

According to its website, the Moms Demand Action organization was founded in Indiana in 2012 and is a national non-partisan grass roots organization supporting common sense gun legislation.