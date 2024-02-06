Moments in a small town: centenarian celebration to hummingbird rescue

Happy birthday to Jennifer Nolen, Steve Seyer, Taylor Laxton, Austin Carroll, Kent Duniphan, Jerry W. Evans, Ethan Thomason, Casey McAlister, Hunter Ourth, Ashley Pepple, Steven Wessel, Leslie Bridwell, Paula Chapman, Denise Haislip, Pat Mungle, Chris Hanback, Kenny Ruiz, Joann Schott, Rocky Shields, Delores Nation, Maggie Penrose, Judy Meyr, Roy Husband, Steve Hahn, Matthew Boese, Butch Davis, Wanda Pobst, Ellen Kitchen, Jodie Hodge, Paul Charleston, Ryan Pobst, Brittany Wood, Brian Boese, Stacy Abernathy, Margaret Braswell, Wes Proffer and Liston Mitchell.

Happy anniversary to Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter, Martin and Sue Scheffer, Mark and Ruth Glastetter, Jack and Cindy Burnett, Clarke and Abby Cassout and Joe and Karen Rice.

Bill Vickery said his mother, Fern Vickery Kyle, enjoyed her 100th birthday in the presence of 35 friends and family, which included five generations. On display was a collage of pictures dating back to when Fern was 17, including a picture of her when she played shortstop for the Chaffee High softball team.

The hummingbird activity has picked up with the young ones hitting feeders and the chases continuing. One of my favorite feeders has a moat to keep ants out, but it dried out and was quickly invaded by ants. About the same time, two hummers got trapped in our new garage, and while one managed to fly out the other stayed high in the rafters. Richard got on a ladder and was able to grab it. The little bird was so wiped out that it stayed in Richard's hand for a while before flying off to perch high in the pine tree.

Richard's Indian Fantail pigeons are settling in and very happy to get out for their afternoon recess. We are one step further along in getting settled in now that the front bedroom and hallway have been painted. Missy Buckner and Rick of Sure-Fix did a great job and the hallway will soon be the Wall of Britain and Buckhannon.

I call them good

One of my favorite things Richard grills are fresh jalapeÃ±o peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. He does a fine job, and I continue to like them after being informed they are called armadillo eggs. Where did that name originate and how does a stuffed jalapeÃ±o pepper resemble an egg? First of all, armadillos do not lay eggs because they are mammals and give birth to their young. Research indicates that stuffed peppers wrapped in bacon or sausage have been called armadillo eggs by Texans since 1972, likely due to their perceived similarity to Scotch eggs. Scotch eggs are hard-boiled eggs covered with sausage and bread crumbs and deep-fried. Some call the peppers "poppers," but I still don't get armadillo eggs.

News, new happenings

A reader said he misses The Signal, especially the police reports. We will ask City Hall if we can include such in Chatters from time to time. There are reports that someone is stealing construction trailers in the area, so be certain to secure your equipment at all times.