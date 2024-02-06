Moments in a small town: centenarian celebration to hummingbird rescue

Happy birthday to Jennifer Nolen, Steve Seyer, Taylor Laxton, Austin Carroll, Kent Duniphan, Jerry W. Evans, Ethan Thomason, Casey McAlister, Hunter Ourth, Ashley Pepple, Steven Wessel, Leslie Bridwell, Paula Chapman, Denise Haislip, Pat Mungle, Chris Hanback, Kenny Ruiz, Joann Schott, Rocky Shields, Delores Nation, Maggie Penrose, Judy Meyr, Roy Husband, Steve Hahn, Matthew Boese, Butch Davis, Wanda Pobst, Ellen Kitchen, Jodie Hodge, Paul Charleston, Ryan Pobst, Brittany Wood, Brian Boese, Stacy Abernathy, Margaret Braswell, Wes Proffer and Liston Mitchell.
Happy anniversary to Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter, Martin and Sue Scheffer, Mark and Ruth Glastetter, Jack and Cindy Burnett, Clarke and Abby Cassout and Joe and Karen Rice.
Bill Vickery said his mother, Fern Vickery Kyle, enjoyed her 100th birthday in the presence of 35 friends and family, which included five generations. On display was a collage of pictures dating back to when Fern was 17, including a picture of her when she played shortstop for the Chaffee High softball team.
The hummingbird activity has picked up with the young ones hitting feeders and the chases continuing. One of my favorite feeders has a moat to keep ants out, but it dried out and was quickly invaded by ants. About the same time, two hummers got trapped in our new garage, and while one managed to fly out the other stayed high in the rafters. Richard got on a ladder and was able to grab it. The little bird was so wiped out that it stayed in Richard's hand for a while before flying off to perch high in the pine tree.
Richard's Indian Fantail pigeons are settling in and very happy to get out for their afternoon recess. We are one step further along in getting settled in now that the front bedroom and hallway have been painted. Missy Buckner and Rick of Sure-Fix did a great job and the hallway will soon be the Wall of Britain and Buckhannon.
One of my favorite things Richard grills are fresh jalapeÃ±o peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon. He does a fine job, and I continue to like them after being informed they are called armadillo eggs. Where did that name originate and how does a stuffed jalapeÃ±o pepper resemble an egg? First of all, armadillos do not lay eggs because they are mammals and give birth to their young. Research indicates that stuffed peppers wrapped in bacon or sausage have been called armadillo eggs by Texans since 1972, likely due to their perceived similarity to Scotch eggs. Scotch eggs are hard-boiled eggs covered with sausage and bread crumbs and deep-fried. Some call the peppers "poppers," but I still don't get armadillo eggs.
A reader said he misses The Signal, especially the police reports. We will ask City Hall if we can include such in Chatters from time to time. There are reports that someone is stealing construction trailers in the area, so be certain to secure your equipment at all times.
While living in Dallas, every Saturday I receive the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal. When my brother-in-law first sent the gift subscription, the delivery through the U.S. Postal Service was hit and miss. We had a very good mail carrier, and even he was unable to locate the missing journals. Although the journal extended my subscription for missed issues, it was aggravating. Since there is a Dallas Saturday paper, we finally resorted to having the paper boy throw it with the Dallas Morning News. When I changed delivery to Chaffee, I thought, here we go again. The big city of Dallas never could get it right, but little old Chaffee got it right from the get-go! Hats off to our post office!
Coming soon is Kenny's Flippin Burgers across the tracks on Yoakum.
Those of us who travel Nash Road on a regular basis have been watching the activity in a building that has been vacant for some time. I used to park there and watch the fighter jet when it was in the area doing touch and goes. The building sold and the good-looking sign is now up for the coming soon Ultimate Air Trampoline Park!
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email your news to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the NFL player who hired a dive team to search a Georgia lake for his lost $150,000 earring.
