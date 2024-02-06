All sections
June 16, 2022

mind + body Summer Events

At mind + body, we care about you living well in body, mind and spirit. For 2022, we have partnered with experts in our communities who daily live the importance of intentional wellness in these areas. Join us for scheduled meet-ups throughout the year to hear from four experts. ...

story image illustation

At mind + body, we care about you living well in body, mind and spirit. For 2022, we have partnered with experts in our communities who daily live the importance of intentional wellness in these areas. Join us for scheduled meet-ups throughout the year to hear from four experts. We plan for this to be a place where we can gather to listen, reflect and pause from the hustle of daily life, creating a space to glean useful tips and insights for how we can better address stress levels, nutrition and relationships.

See you there.

Wysiwyg image

__Nico Husk__

Wysiwyg image
Photo by &#1053;&#1072;&#1076;&#1103; &#1050;&#1080;&#1089;&#1110;&#1083;&#1100;&#1086;&#1074;&#1072; via Unsplash

June 21 at Noon

Courthouse Grounds, Cape Girardeau

The importance of energy and trauma healing, followed by a guided breath work sound meditation with singing bowls. A drawing will take place for three individual complimentary energy healing sessions and a free class pass.

Wysiwyg image

__Cheryl Mothes__

July 8 at Noon

Courthouse Grounds in Cape Girardeau, or rustmedia Bullpen at 325 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau, depending on heat index and weather

"How Not to Die:" Principles of longevity, Dr. Greger's "Daily Dozen" and Dr. Greger's "stoplight" system for food choices. A giveaway will take place for three books and cookbooks.

Wysiwyg image

__Sue Nesler__

Aug. 9 at Noon

New Yoga East Healing Arts Studio, 835 Broadway St., Ste. 100 in Cape Girardeau

Yoga and breathing for the rest and digest response, central nervous system (CNS) control and mindfulness with some movement.

Wysiwyg image

__Matt Tompkins__

Sept. 15 at Noon

Jackson City Park or rustmedia Bullpen at 325 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau, depending on weather

Trauma and the many ways a person can experience traumatic events; eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) as an option to resolve post-traumatic stress.

Community
