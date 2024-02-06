mind + body Summer Events

At mind + body, we care about you living well in body, mind and spirit. For 2022, we have partnered with experts in our communities who daily live the importance of intentional wellness in these areas. Join us for scheduled meet-ups throughout the year to hear from four experts. We plan for this to be a place where we can gather to listen, reflect and pause from the hustle of daily life, creating a space to glean useful tips and insights for how we can better address stress levels, nutrition and relationships.

See you there.

__Nico Husk__

Photo by Надя Кисільова via Unsplash

June 21 at Noon

Courthouse Grounds, Cape Girardeau

The importance of energy and trauma healing, followed by a guided breath work sound meditation with singing bowls. A drawing will take place for three individual complimentary energy healing sessions and a free class pass.

__Cheryl Mothes__

July 8 at Noon