mind + body Summer Events

At mind + body, we care about you living well in body, mind and spirit. For 2022, we have partnered with experts in our communities who daily live the importance of intentional wellness in these areas. Join us for scheduled meet-ups throughout the year to hear from four experts. We plan for this to be a place where we can gather to listen, reflect and pause from the hustle of daily life, creating a space to glean useful tips and insights for how we can better address stress levels, nutrition and relationships.
See you there.
__Nico Husk__
June 21 at Noon
Courthouse Grounds, Cape Girardeau
The importance of energy and trauma healing, followed by a guided breath work sound meditation with singing bowls. A drawing will take place for three individual complimentary energy healing sessions and a free class pass.
__Cheryl Mothes__
July 8 at Noon
Courthouse Grounds in Cape Girardeau, or rustmedia Bullpen at 325 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau, depending on heat index and weather
"How Not to Die:" Principles of longevity, Dr. Greger's "Daily Dozen" and Dr. Greger's "stoplight" system for food choices. A giveaway will take place for three books and cookbooks.
__Sue Nesler__
Aug. 9 at Noon
New Yoga East Healing Arts Studio, 835 Broadway St., Ste. 100 in Cape Girardeau
Yoga and breathing for the rest and digest response, central nervous system (CNS) control and mindfulness with some movement.
__Matt Tompkins__
Sept. 15 at Noon
Jackson City Park or rustmedia Bullpen at 325 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau, depending on weather
Trauma and the many ways a person can experience traumatic events; eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) as an option to resolve post-traumatic stress.
