Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer

It is hard to believe Memorial Day weekend is already upon us. I can fondly recall my grandmother and parents called this special holiday "Decoration Day". It was a time to pay respects to those who had passed away by placing flowers on the graves and headstones.

Like so many things in our world today, this tradition has nearly gone by the wayside. For many people, this weekend means a day off from work, a time to head to the lake and kick off the summer. For others, it may include a family gathering with a barbeque supper or picnic.

However your family chooses to spend this holiday, I'm sure it will include food and possibly new recipes to try.

I have put together a small collection you may wish to include in your plans for the holiday weekend.

Spicy Lemon Chicken Kabobs

When I see Meyer lemons in the store, it must be spring. I like using them for these easy chicken kabobs, but regular grilled lemons still add the signature smoky tang.

1/4 cup lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons white wine

1-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 medium lemons, halved

Minced chives

In a large shallow dish, combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons oil, wine, pepper flakes and rosemary. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate up to three hours.

Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Thread chicken onto six metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill, covered, over medium heat until no longer pink, turning once, 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, place lemons on grill, cut side down. Grill until lightly browned, eight to 10 minutes. Squeeze lemon halves over chicken. Drizzle with remaining oil; sprinkle with chives.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/spicy-lemon-chicken-kabobs/

'Secrets in the Sauce' BBQ Ribs

A sweet, rich sauce makes this BBQ ribs recipe so tender, moist and flavorful. And the aroma is wonderful.

4 1/2 pounds pork baby back ribs

1-1/2 teaspoons pepper

2 1/2 cups barbecue sauce

3/4 cup cherry preserves

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

Cut ribs into serving-size pieces; sprinkle with pepper. Place in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Combine the remaining ingredients; pour over ribs. Cook, covered, on low until meat is tender, six to eight hours. Serve with sauce.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/secret-s-in-the-sauce-bbq-ribs/print/

Strawberry Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

This strawberry salad recipe features strawberries, mandarin oranges, pistachios, cranberries and crumbled feta paired with a zesty honey mustard dressing.

Strawberry Salad:

10 ounces mixed spring green lettuce or fresh spinach

1-pound strawberries, thinly sliced

4 peeled mandarin oranges (separate the segments)

3/4 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup pistachios (or nuts of your choice), shelled and coarsely chopped

3/4 cup crumbled feta or whichever cheese you like

Sliced avocado, optional

Dressing:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon mandarin orange zest

2 to 4 tablespoons juice from oranges

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1-2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

Combine the lettuce, strawberries, orange sections, avocado, and dried cranberries in a large bowl. Toss these ingredients together.

Salad Dressing: Add all of the ingredients listed except for the oil in a food processor or blender and blend. Then add in the oil while pulsing the processor or blender until well combined (should only need to do this for 10 to 15 seconds or so).

Add the dressing to the tossed salad ingredients (you may not need it all) and toss again.

Before serving scatter strawberry slices, orange slices, and avocado on top and sprinkle a bit more feta and nuts if desired to make a beautiful salad to serve.

Source: www.southernplate.com/strawberry-salad-honey-mustard-dressing/

Dr. Pepper Congealed Salad

This quick and easy 4-ingredient congealed salad recipe includes a deliciously sweet and refreshing combination of cherry Jell-O, cherry pie filling, Dr. Pepper, and crushed pineapple.

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, well drained, reserve juice

1/2 cup water

2 (3-ounce) boxes cherry gelatin

1 (20-ounce) can cherry pie filling

3/4 cup Diet Dr. Pepper

Drain pineapple, reserving the juice, and set it aside.

In a saucepan, bring pineapple juice and water to a boil. Add gelatin and stir until dissolved.

Stir in Diet Dr. Pepper, then the cherry pie filling, then the crushed pineapple.

Pour into a mold, small mason jars, or a serving bowl and refrigerate until firm. Serve cold.

Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Note: You can use sugar-free gelatin if you like as well as a low-sugar cherry pie filling! It will turn out just as delicious. Add 1 cup of chopped pecans or chopped walnuts, or 1 cup of finely chopped celery for something different!

You can use any flavor of Jell-O and pie filling in this recipe:

Strawberry Jell-O salad with strawberry Jell-O and strawberry pie filling.

Grape Jell-O salad with grape Jell-O and blueberry pie filling or fresh blueberries.

Cherry lime Jell-O salad: follow this recipe and add 1/4 cup of fresh lime juice and 1 tablespoon of lime zest.

A similar option: green Jell-O salad with lime Jell-O and cherry pie filling.

Orange Jell-O salad with orange Jell-O and canned mandarin oranges instead of the canned pineapple.

Source: www.southernplate.com/congealed-jello-salad/

Mexican Macaroni Salad

Also known as ensalada de coditos (which roughly translates to "elbow macaroni salad"), this classic Mexican dish is usually served at picnics and family gatherings. Recipes may include different types of cubed vegetables like red peppers, carrots and celery, but the pickled jalapeno and cubed ham come standard. That's what makes this dish different from other macaroni salad recipes. A crowd-pleaser all year round, you can't go wrong bringing this colorful dish to the table for your next get-together!

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon juice from pickled jalapeno slices

3/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) mixed vegetables, drained

1/3 cup pickled jalapeno slices, chopped

In a saucepan, bring salted water to a boil and cook the macaroni to al dente. Then drain and rinse with cold water to get rid of the extra starch. (This keeps pasta from getting mushy when tossed with the dressing.) Cool pasta completely before mixing with other ingredients.

First, make the dressing. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, jalapeno juice, mustard, salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine ham, mixed vegetables, jalapenos and cooled cooked macaroni. Pour in dressing slowly, gently tossing to coat ingredients.

Refrigerate until serving, at least 2 hours. This allows the flavors to meld together. To serve, garnish with additional pickled jalapeno slices, if desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/article/mexican-macaroni-salad/?_cmp=holiday&_ebid=holiday5192023&_mid=604069&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea&tohMagStatus=NONE

Beef Kebabs

For the marinade:

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, grated

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tablespoons honey, divided

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided

For the kebabs:

1 1/2 pound sirloin or New York strip, cut into 1-inch cubes

8 ounces baby portobello mushrooms, large stems removed

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

For the marinade: Whisk together the vinegar, Worcestershire, olive oil, garlic, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and 1 tablespoon each of the honey and mustard in a medium bowl. Transfer 1/4 cup of the marinade to a small bowl; whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon each honey and mustard to make a glaze. Set the glaze aside.

For the kebabs: Add the marinade and the meat to a resealable plastic bag. Seal the bag and massage it gently to coat all of the meat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours. Remove the meat from the refrigerator 30 minutes before grilling.

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (400 to 450 degrees). Thread the meat, mushrooms, onion, and peppers on the skewers, alternating as you like.