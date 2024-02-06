Measuring love

By Mia Pohlman

Sometimes I am guilty of measuring my love, especially with my family.

I want everyone to know the sacrifices I'm making, and I make sure to verbalize how my sacrifices are inconveniencing to me.

I want others to feel indebted to me for my sacrifices, to place me on a pedestal and laud me for my goodness.

What happens, though, is I cause the people I love and who have been gifted to me to feel as though they are a burden, and I trap myself in a cycle of bitterness and resentment.

Love becomes drudgery.

I recently heard words that have been attributed to both St. Augustine and St. Francis de Sales: "The measure of love is to love without measure."

This is a reminder I need sometimes -- love does not ask for or require anything in return. It is free, and it is abundant.

There's something to be said, though, for knowing the cost of something and still choosing to do it.

The Rend Collective Experiment says it in their song "The Cost": "I've counted up the cost, and you are worth it."

Like Jesus dying for us, it's rational and reasonable to find out what's at stake, and it's living in love to disregard it.