Matzo at Passover

By Tom Harte

Today is Palm Sunday, meaning Easter, the holiest day on the Christian calendar, will be celebrated next Sunday. But, as is typically the case, before Easter comes Passover, the most important religious festival in Judaism.

It begins tomorrow night at sundown.

One might argue that without Passover there would be no Easter since the Last Supper was a Seder, the ritual Jewish meal at which the story of Exodus is retold. After all, Jesus was a Jew, though an occasionally insubordinate one.

Not every Biblical scholar agrees the Last Supper was actually a Seder, but the similarities are striking, so much so that many American Christians have begun celebrating Seders during Holy Week in an attempt to further their appreciation of their religious roots. Moreover, some scholars argue a straight line can be traced between the Eucharist and the Passover meal with the body of Christ linked directly to the unleavened bread that is the centerpiece of the Passover observance as well as the basis of the communion wafers used by the Catholic Church and some Protestant denominations.

Bubbling caramel is poured over a base of matzos as the first step in making matzo toffee. TOM HARTE

Most holidays revolve around food, of course, but during Passover, food is more than something to eat -- it is an edible symbol of the events celebrated by the holiday, and the prime example is unleavened bread, or matzo, the only food the Hebrew Bible orders the children of Israel to eat, which, as the Oxford Companion to American Food and Drink notes, makes it the most Jewish food there is.

The significance of unleavened bread in the Passover story, which chronicles the plague-abetted flight of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, is as a reminder of the speedy departure that the circumstances of their escape required -- so speedy, in fact, there was no time to wait for bread to rise. As the Bible puts it, "They baked unleavened cakes of the dough which they brought forth out of Egypt, for it was not leavened, because they were thrust out of Egypt and could not tarry. ..."

Ever since, Jews have been commemorating their liberation by eating matzo, among other emblematic foods, at Passover. But just eating matzo is not enough. During Passover observant Jews must forgo leavened products altogether. And as if that weren't enough, they must rid their houses of any trace of them. Not for nothing does the Torah call Passover the feast of unleavened bread.

Nor is it any wonder that Jews take unleavened bread seriously. Some years ago, for example, Israel's Interior Minister raided local restaurants to nab any serving leavened bread during Passover.