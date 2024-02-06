Marble Hill Cakes has an abundant wealth of sweet goodies

Recently, Marble Hill Cakes moved to 4215 State Highway 72 in Jackson, and so there was really no excuse not to visit anymore. Be aware, the door is a little hidden. Just follow the bakery signs around to the back of the dark gray building and look for the neon sign in the window.

Like most bakeries, Marble Hill Cakes smelled wonderful upon walking in. It was warm and smelled of freshly rising bread, all yeasty and with the promise of soft, chewy bread. My main reason for coming on this day was the picture of Challah bread on Marble Hill Cakes' very active Facebook page. Challah bread is traditionally braided and has a slightly sweet interior. I've been wanting to try it for a while now, and here it was, nearly in my backyard. There were two women in the bakery, both wearing snappy and sharp black uniforms with delightful baker's hats. Since there was only one loaf of Challah left, I told the friendly women that I wanted it while I returned to perusing the rest of the goodies.

I was quickly fascinated by the watrushkas, a ring of bread dough cradling a red fruit mixture in the middle. I asked about them and was told that they were like a Danish, with cream cheese and fruit in the middle. After doing some internet research, watrushkas (or vatrushkas) are of Eastern European origin, and after tasting one, I would argue that it is better than a Danish (my apologies to the Danes out there). A watrushka has a much different dough — less flaky, more soft and chewy, beautifully golden brown and as large as two of my hands. Mine was filled with cream cheese and raspberry filling, and I enjoyed every bite.

A bouquet of cruffins, croissant muffins stuffed with various sweet fillings. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

I also tried a cruffin, which appears to be a smash up of a croissant and muffin. It looked like croissant dough, flaky and soft, had been formed into a spiral and baked in a long, deep muffin tin. They come with various fillings, but mine had a caramel, almost like pudding, that had a toasty flavor. The combination of the flaky bread and the rich filling was very complimentary.