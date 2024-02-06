Mana Tea is clever, decadent and inviting

Peace, tranquility, kindness, the perfect drink; all can be found at Mana Tea at 411 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

As I was searching for somewhere new to go, I found Mana Tea online and instantly smiled. "If," I thought, "this company doesn't take advantage of that pun and use a manatee for a logo, I will be highly disappointed." I wasn't disappointed. The logo is indeed an adorable manatee that flirts with being cute but still looks sophisticated. The play on words doesn't end there. According to Merriam-Webster, the word mana can be defined as: "the power of the elemental forces of nature embodied in an object or person." That's a mighty powerful statement to attribute to tea, but Mana Tea did give me an experience I won't soon forget and hope to repeat. It was here that I first tasted cheese tea.

Oof. I do wish that a different name had been chosen for this drink, because cheese tea just brought to my mind the images of black tea, strings of melty cheese oozing from the stirring spoon (totally inaccurate, by the way). But when I saw "salted cheese foam topping" on the menu, I just knew that I had to try it. It sounded weird and different, and that is my favorite part of being able to try new places for these articles: the hope that I will try something I've never tasted and deeply enjoy it. Salted cheese foam is a heavenly mixture of cream cheese and other flavors, whipped to a rich airiness and sitting on top of the drink. Think a whipping cream topping, but denser and far more flavorful.

I ordered a Green Tea Salted Cheese Foam, which was just a cold green tea base with the cheese foam on top. The woman working the register was delightful, patient when I told her that I had absolutely no idea what I was doing and kind as she walked me through my options. Don't be scared of the menu when you arrive. You, too, will be guided through it, and by the end, you'll be an old pro.

I had to decide how sweet I wanted my tea, and she told me that the standard sweetness was 50%, but you could up it or lower it by 25% increments to find the perfect sweetness for you. I stuck with 50% and feel it was the right choice for me; it was still sweet with more than just a hint of sugar, but not so sweet as to make me nauseous. My husband ordered a fruit-based strawberry tea at 50% sweetness and added the creme brÃ»lee foam topping, which I guess was an unusual flavor combination. He had no regrets.