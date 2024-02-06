Making more than lemonade out of lemons

Anyone who knows me well will know that when it comes to a sweet treat, I will almost always choose lemon, coconut or a fruit-flavored dessert over chocolate. Because my family is such a chocolate-loving family, I don't often get anything besides chocolate. But for my birthday, my daughter-in-law made sure I had a fabulous, layered lemon cake. It was such a nice surprise, and it was so refreshing and cool on that warm June day.

Because of that cake, I decided to share some lemon dessert recipes that you might enjoy this summer. A cool lemon dessert tastes so good on occasion and you can give the chocolate lovers a chance to try something different. Enjoy!

Super Easy Lemonade Cake

Super Easy Lemonade Cake is bursting with that sweet and tart lemonade flavor in a slice-able cake!

1 (15.25 ounce) lemon cake mix

1 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

For the glaze:

1 cup frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 cup powdered sugar

For the Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 to 4 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Pinch salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the cake mix with the water, oil and eggs according to package instructions and pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 28 to 33 minutes until just done, do not overbake. Let cool for 15 minutes.

Poke a fork, many times, into the top of the warm cake. Meanwhile whisk together the 1 cup lemonade concentrate with 1 cup powdered sugar. Pour evenly over the cake, including around the sides and corners. Let soak in until the cake has cooled to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

For the Frosting: Beat the cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. His will take a little time. Gradually add the powdered sugar and lemonade concentrate (with one pinch of salt) and mix until light and fluffy.

Spread the frosting over the cake. Slice and enjoy!

Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/super-easy-lemonade-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR38cPeFoFbbsRAmndO6CLrHyQkOGV0SXESI-PA21B99BQUV7c6P0lufLY8

Perfect Lemonade

Is there a more cool and refreshing drink when the weather warms up? This lemonade had the perfect balance for sweet and tart. Serve it up at your next get-together!

1 cup sugar

6 cups water

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Combine the sugar and water in a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and stir well to ensure all of the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from the mixture from the heat and chill it for at least an hour in the refrigerator.

Once the mixture has cooled, combine the sugar-water mixture with a pinch of salt and lemon juice in a pitcher.

Serve with ice.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/perfect-lemonade/?fbclid=IwAR3uoLZgEotFaO1FU8ZDQMBgc5Jk63-03Al2c_Z8H5fXwKvakgSCLnr7emc

Lemon Lush

Lemon Lush with four light and creamy layers makes a cool and refreshing summer dessert. Perfect for potlucks and picnics.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 cup sugar

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 (3.4-ounce) packages instant lemon pudding mix

3 1/2 cups milk

1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, softened butter, pecans, and 1/4 cup sugar until evenly mixed. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool.

Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Spread on top of the cooled shortbread crust.

In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until it thickens some, about three to five minutes. Pour on top of cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set, about one hour is good.

Spread whipped topping over top. Cut into squares.

Notes: If you want pretty slices, you must partially freeze the lemon lush. It will defrost quickly.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/lemon-lush/?fbclid=IwAR2OGlPb7fBnqlQ8JGawMNMY7r1WZgwYj4pRgr_92FTJAcliLS3-Rjs9hY8

Lemon Crunch Cookies

Delicious Lemon Cookies get a boost of extra crunch from lemon Oreos! Chewy lemon cookies with white chocolate chips, these are such a fun and easy treat to bake for family and friends!

This cookie recipe can easily be adapted to create chewy-crunchy cookies with all kinds of flavor combinations. Replace the lemon Oreos and lemon Jell-o with any of these flavors to make your customized cookie creation.

Crunchy cherry cookies: Sugar free cherry Jell-o mix and cherry cola Oreos.

Double chocolate crunch cookies: Chocolate fudge pudding mix and classic or chocolate stuffed Oreos. Substitute the white chocolate morsels for semi-sweet morsels.

Berries and cream crunch cookies: Strawberry gelatin mix and Golden Oreos.

Red velvet crunch cookies: Sugar free strawberry Jell-o mix and red velvet Oreos.

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 package (3 ounce) Instant Jell-O lemon pudding mix

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

14 lemon Oreos (or lemon sandwich cookies), chopped

1 bag (12 ounce) white chocolate morsels

In mixing bowl, beat butter with sugars. Add in pudding mix, salt and eggs, mixing until completely combined.

Add in vanilla. Add flour and baking soda, mix completely. Fold in chopped cookies and morsels.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop cookie dough by large tablespoon onto cookie sheet. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 10-13 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack. Store in airtight container for up to one week.

Notes: Pudding Mix. If you can't find the lemon pudding, use instant vanilla pudding mix and add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract to the cookie dough.

If you're having trouble with the cookies spreading too much, chilling the dough for at least an hour first helps tremendously!

Storage: Store lemon pudding cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. After that they begin to lose their crunch and chewy bite.

Freeze: Lemon cookies are great for freezing. Once cooled, transfer to a freezer safe bag and freeze for up to 3 months. You can freeze the lemon Oreo cookie dough if you won't be baking these cookies right away. I like to scoop the dough into balls on a cookie sheet, flash freeze for 30 minutes, then transfer the cookie dough balls to a Ziploc freezer bag (for up to 3 months).

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/lemon-crunch-cookies/

Just Like Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade

A cross between a milkshake and lemonade, this Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade is just the thing to get you through the hottest days of summer. This Chick-fil-A copycat recipe comes together in minutes so it's perfect for pool days — and 100% kid-approved too!

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups ice cold water (see note)

6 cups vanilla ice cream (about 12 scoops)

Sliced lemons, for garnish

Pour lemon juice and sugar into a blender. Give it a whirl until sugar fully dissolves. Then add in the ice-cold water to dilute and chill.

Add in the ice cream, blend until combined and smooth. Divide mixture among 3 glasses.

Garnish with slices of lemon and enjoy immediately with a straw or spoon.

Notes: Ice cold water. To make ice cold water, chill water with ice cubes for several minutes, then discard the ice.

Use lemon concentrate or lemonade. Instead of freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar, you can make this with frozen lemon concentrate and vanilla ice cream. Another option is instead of freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar, try a bottled lemonade like Sunkist or Simply Lemonade. For an interesting twist, try it with the flavored versions like Simply Raspberry Lemonade.

Make it boozy. Add your favorite liquor, like lemon vodka or rum. Jack Daniels could also be interesting, similar to a Lynchburg Lemonade recipe.

Source: www.bellyfull.net/chick-fil-a-frosted-lemonade/#wprm-recipe-container-55603

Lemon Cobbler

Bursting with tangy lemon flavor, this lemon cobbler recipe is an easy and refreshing dessert.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pure lemon extract

1/2 cup salted sweet cream butter

22 ounces lemon pie filling or lemon curd

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Using a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, and baking powder. Set it aside.

Using a small mixing bowl, whisk together the sour cream and milk until smooth. Whisk the milk mixture into the dry ingredients. Whisk in the lemon zest, vanilla extract, and lemon extract. Whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Slice the butter into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Place in the oven for 5 minutes to melt the butter.

Evenly spoon the cobbler batter on top of the melted butter. Spoon the lemon pie filling on top of the cobbler batter layer, and smooth.

Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Allow the cobbler to cool slightly and serve while warm.

Note: This cobbler can be baked up to 6 hours ahead of time and then reheated later when you are ready to serve it. Most cobblers start with the fruit or pie filling on the bottom. This magic lemon cobbler starts with the batter on the bottom and it will amazingly switch places during baking. Do not stir the lemon filling into the batter.

Oven temperatures vary and may need to be recalibrated periodically to ensure they are accurate. Make sure to check your cobbler at the lower end of the recommended baking time.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/lemon-cobbler/

Easy Frozen Lemon Dessert

This refreshing dessert with Golden or Lemon Oreo cookies crust, frozen creamy lemon filling, topped with more Oreo crumbs is so quick and easy to prepare. It's a very simple dessert with refreshing lemon flavor.

30 Golden Oreo or Lemon Oreo cookies

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

6 ounces cream cheese, softened at a room temperature

2 tablespoon powdered sugar

5 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 (14 ounce) can Sweetened condensed milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

Yellow food coloring, optional

To make Golden Oreo or Lemon Oreo crust - start by spraying a 9- x 9-inch pan with non-stick spray. Set it aside.

Put Oreo cookies in a food processor and pulse until you get crumbs.

Put crumbs in a medium sized dish, then add melted butter and mix with a fork until the crumbs soak the butter. Take 3/4 of a cup of crumbs and set aside. The rest of the mixture should be placed on the bottom of a pan that has already been prepared. You can use some solid object like a measuring cup to make an even and solid layer.

To make lemon filling — In a large dish, beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar, at medium speed, until it's smooth.

Next, add lemon juice and beat some more, until it's combined. Then fold in heavy whipping cream and beat at low, then high speed until it thickens. Finally, add sweetened condensed milk and beat again, until it's smooth and creamy. You can add a few drops of yellow color in the end, gradually, until you get the desired color.

Spread the filling evenly over the Oreo crust and top with the remaining Oreo crumbs. Wrap it and put in the freezer overnight.

Notes: Spray a pan with non-stick spray and your dessert won't get stuck to the pan. This will help you take the dessert out of the pan. Whipping cream needs to be cold and then you can beat it well. Make sure to take the dessert out of the freezer 20 minutes before serving, so that it can soften. This will help you with cutting it more easily. After serving, wrap the leftover dessert and put it back into the freezer.

Source: www.sweetspicykitchen.com/frozen-desserts/easy-frozen-lemon-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR1KTw0h6nFO-DN1oB5N3KZdtsGI2QG-0-qac5_03Cl6qKQxUIn9nBxiE4o

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour, egg yolks and contains no milk.