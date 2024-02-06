Making more than lemonade out of lemons

Anyone who knows me well will know that when it comes to a sweet treat, I will almost always choose lemon, coconut or a fruit-flavored dessert over chocolate. Because my family is such a chocolate-loving family, I don't often get anything besides chocolate. But for my birthday, my daughter-in-law made sure I had a fabulous, layered lemon cake. It was such a nice surprise, and it was so refreshing and cool on that warm June day.
Because of that cake, I decided to share some lemon dessert recipes that you might enjoy this summer. A cool lemon dessert tastes so good on occasion and you can give the chocolate lovers a chance to try something different. Enjoy!
Super Easy Lemonade Cake is bursting with that sweet and tart lemonade flavor in a slice-able cake!
For the glaze:
For the Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the cake mix with the water, oil and eggs according to package instructions and pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 28 to 33 minutes until just done, do not overbake. Let cool for 15 minutes.
Poke a fork, many times, into the top of the warm cake. Meanwhile whisk together the 1 cup lemonade concentrate with 1 cup powdered sugar. Pour evenly over the cake, including around the sides and corners. Let soak in until the cake has cooled to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
For the Frosting: Beat the cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. His will take a little time. Gradually add the powdered sugar and lemonade concentrate (with one pinch of salt) and mix until light and fluffy.
Spread the frosting over the cake. Slice and enjoy!
Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/super-easy-lemonade-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR38cPeFoFbbsRAmndO6CLrHyQkOGV0SXESI-PA21B99BQUV7c6P0lufLY8
Is there a more cool and refreshing drink when the weather warms up? This lemonade had the perfect balance for sweet and tart. Serve it up at your next get-together!
Combine the sugar and water in a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil and stir well to ensure all of the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from the mixture from the heat and chill it for at least an hour in the refrigerator.
Once the mixture has cooled, combine the sugar-water mixture with a pinch of salt and lemon juice in a pitcher.
Serve with ice.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/perfect-lemonade/?fbclid=IwAR3uoLZgEotFaO1FU8ZDQMBgc5Jk63-03Al2c_Z8H5fXwKvakgSCLnr7emc
Lemon Lush with four light and creamy layers makes a cool and refreshing summer dessert. Perfect for potlucks and picnics.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, softened butter, pecans, and 1/4 cup sugar until evenly mixed. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Spread on top of the cooled shortbread crust.
In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until it thickens some, about three to five minutes. Pour on top of cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set, about one hour is good.
Spread whipped topping over top. Cut into squares.
Notes: If you want pretty slices, you must partially freeze the lemon lush. It will defrost quickly.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/lemon-lush/?fbclid=IwAR2OGlPb7fBnqlQ8JGawMNMY7r1WZgwYj4pRgr_92FTJAcliLS3-Rjs9hY8
Delicious Lemon Cookies get a boost of extra crunch from lemon Oreos! Chewy lemon cookies with white chocolate chips, these are such a fun and easy treat to bake for family and friends!
This cookie recipe can easily be adapted to create chewy-crunchy cookies with all kinds of flavor combinations. Replace the lemon Oreos and lemon Jell-o with any of these flavors to make your customized cookie creation.
Crunchy cherry cookies: Sugar free cherry Jell-o mix and cherry cola Oreos.
Double chocolate crunch cookies: Chocolate fudge pudding mix and classic or chocolate stuffed Oreos. Substitute the white chocolate morsels for semi-sweet morsels.
Berries and cream crunch cookies: Strawberry gelatin mix and Golden Oreos.
Red velvet crunch cookies: Sugar free strawberry Jell-o mix and red velvet Oreos.
In mixing bowl, beat butter with sugars. Add in pudding mix, salt and eggs, mixing until completely combined.
Add in vanilla. Add flour and baking soda, mix completely. Fold in chopped cookies and morsels.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop cookie dough by large tablespoon onto cookie sheet. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 10-13 minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack. Store in airtight container for up to one week.
Notes: Pudding Mix. If you can't find the lemon pudding, use instant vanilla pudding mix and add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract to the cookie dough.
If you're having trouble with the cookies spreading too much, chilling the dough for at least an hour first helps tremendously!
Storage: Store lemon pudding cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. After that they begin to lose their crunch and chewy bite.
Freeze: Lemon cookies are great for freezing. Once cooled, transfer to a freezer safe bag and freeze for up to 3 months. You can freeze the lemon Oreo cookie dough if you won't be baking these cookies right away. I like to scoop the dough into balls on a cookie sheet, flash freeze for 30 minutes, then transfer the cookie dough balls to a Ziploc freezer bag (for up to 3 months).
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/lemon-crunch-cookies/
A cross between a milkshake and lemonade, this Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade is just the thing to get you through the hottest days of summer. This Chick-fil-A copycat recipe comes together in minutes so it's perfect for pool days — and 100% kid-approved too!
Pour lemon juice and sugar into a blender. Give it a whirl until sugar fully dissolves. Then add in the ice-cold water to dilute and chill.
Add in the ice cream, blend until combined and smooth. Divide mixture among 3 glasses.
Garnish with slices of lemon and enjoy immediately with a straw or spoon.
Notes: Ice cold water. To make ice cold water, chill water with ice cubes for several minutes, then discard the ice.
Use lemon concentrate or lemonade. Instead of freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar, you can make this with frozen lemon concentrate and vanilla ice cream. Another option is instead of freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar, try a bottled lemonade like Sunkist or Simply Lemonade. For an interesting twist, try it with the flavored versions like Simply Raspberry Lemonade.
Make it boozy. Add your favorite liquor, like lemon vodka or rum. Jack Daniels could also be interesting, similar to a Lynchburg Lemonade recipe.
Source: www.bellyfull.net/chick-fil-a-frosted-lemonade/#wprm-recipe-container-55603
Bursting with tangy lemon flavor, this lemon cobbler recipe is an easy and refreshing dessert.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Using a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, and baking powder. Set it aside.
Using a small mixing bowl, whisk together the sour cream and milk until smooth. Whisk the milk mixture into the dry ingredients. Whisk in the lemon zest, vanilla extract, and lemon extract. Whisk until the mixture is smooth.
Slice the butter into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Place in the oven for 5 minutes to melt the butter.
Evenly spoon the cobbler batter on top of the melted butter. Spoon the lemon pie filling on top of the cobbler batter layer, and smooth.
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Allow the cobbler to cool slightly and serve while warm.
Note: This cobbler can be baked up to 6 hours ahead of time and then reheated later when you are ready to serve it. Most cobblers start with the fruit or pie filling on the bottom. This magic lemon cobbler starts with the batter on the bottom and it will amazingly switch places during baking. Do not stir the lemon filling into the batter.
Oven temperatures vary and may need to be recalibrated periodically to ensure they are accurate. Make sure to check your cobbler at the lower end of the recommended baking time.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/lemon-cobbler/
This refreshing dessert with Golden or Lemon Oreo cookies crust, frozen creamy lemon filling, topped with more Oreo crumbs is so quick and easy to prepare. It's a very simple dessert with refreshing lemon flavor.
To make Golden Oreo or Lemon Oreo crust - start by spraying a 9- x 9-inch pan with non-stick spray. Set it aside.
Put Oreo cookies in a food processor and pulse until you get crumbs.
Put crumbs in a medium sized dish, then add melted butter and mix with a fork until the crumbs soak the butter. Take 3/4 of a cup of crumbs and set aside. The rest of the mixture should be placed on the bottom of a pan that has already been prepared. You can use some solid object like a measuring cup to make an even and solid layer.
To make lemon filling — In a large dish, beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar, at medium speed, until it's smooth.
Next, add lemon juice and beat some more, until it's combined. Then fold in heavy whipping cream and beat at low, then high speed until it thickens. Finally, add sweetened condensed milk and beat again, until it's smooth and creamy. You can add a few drops of yellow color in the end, gradually, until you get the desired color.
Spread the filling evenly over the Oreo crust and top with the remaining Oreo crumbs. Wrap it and put in the freezer overnight.
Notes: Spray a pan with non-stick spray and your dessert won't get stuck to the pan. This will help you take the dessert out of the pan. Whipping cream needs to be cold and then you can beat it well. Make sure to take the dessert out of the freezer 20 minutes before serving, so that it can soften. This will help you with cutting it more easily. After serving, wrap the leftover dessert and put it back into the freezer.
Source: www.sweetspicykitchen.com/frozen-desserts/easy-frozen-lemon-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR1KTw0h6nFO-DN1oB5N3KZdtsGI2QG-0-qac5_03Cl6qKQxUIn9nBxiE4o
This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour, egg yolks and contains no milk.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
To Make Lemon Filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together 1 cup sugar, flour, cornstarch, and salt. Stir in water, lemon juice and lemon zest. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until mixture comes to a boil. Stir in butter. Place egg yolks in a small bowl and gradually whisk in 1/2 cup of hot sugar mixture. Whisk egg yolk mixture back into remaining sugar mixture. Bring to a boil and continue to cook while stirring constantly until thick. Remove from heat. Pour filling into baked pastry shell.
To Make Meringue: In a large glass or metal bowl, whip egg whites until foamy. Add sugar gradually, and continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over pie, sealing the edges at the crust.
Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, or until meringue is golden brown.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/15093/grandmas-lemon-meringue-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0nEhJx08UPvYZdr4FpuoCDNE-0zqjA5XVePge1mwpno8iYkVpJ1zHOfjg
The Famous Ritz Carlton Hotel Lemon Pound Cake has a fine crumb texture and bright lemon flavor. This classic lemon pound cake is supremely moist and tender! It's the perfect finale to dinner!
Grease and sugar or flour a 10-inch tube pan or 12-cup Bundt pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sift flour, baking powder, and salt.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream butter, shortening, and sugar. Add eggs one at a time beating until the yellow is incorporated before adding the next egg. With the mixer on low, add dry ingredients alternating with the heavy cream and milk. (Add 1/3 dry ingredients, add heavy cream, add 1/3 dry ingredients, add milk, add last 1/3 dry ingredients. Mix in lemon juice and zest.
Spoon into prepared pan. Bake 55 to 65 minutes.
Cool on wire rack for 20 minutes before inverting on a serving tray. Cool completely before covering.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/famous-ritz-carlton-hotel-lemon-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2zTCqksUhzxWnpeZr5YyAkWDs9_BNtGYQg6I_ydczOfnjYb_ZxsdKycvU
Prepare gelatin using 2/3 cup of hot water and 1 cup of ice cold water. Stir until gelatin is dissolved and starts to thicken. Add in 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of zest to gelatin. Set aside leftover zest for pie topping.
Gently fold in 1 container of whipped topping and blend until mixture is smooth. Pour into pie crust. Cover and chill for 2 hours.
When pie is set, removed cover and top with additional Cool Whip and remaining zest. Serve immediately.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/classic-lemon-icebox-pie/?fbclid=IwAR2pgzEEnLWlpudLCMf310tY_OXJUlkNToHRKPUXo8UvY7_ttQGa0jZmhX8#recipe
For the Cake:
For the Frosting:
To prepare cake, grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans and line bottoms with parchment paper (cut circles to fit). Set aside.
In a small bowl, beat egg whites, 1/4 cup of the buttermilk and lemon zest. Set aside.
In mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until creamy, about 2-3 minutes. Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined. Slowly add in egg white mixture. Beat in remaining buttermilk.
Pour evenly into cake pans. Bake in a 350-degree oven for about 25-28 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean. Remove and cool in cake pans 5 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack and cool completely before frosting.
For the frosting, beat butter for 3-5 minutes until pale in color. Add powdered sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice (about 2 tablespoons from fresh lemon). Don't add the heavy cream yet. Beat for 3-5 minutes until fluffy. Remove 1 cup of this frosting mixture. Set aside for now.
To the big bowl of frosting add 2 tablespoons of heavy cream and beat an additional 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy.
To make the filling, take that 1 cup of the frosting and add 1/4 cup of lemon curd and beat until combined.
To assemble, place the first layer of the cake on a server or cake platter. Gently tuck strips of parchment paper under the cake to keep the frosting off your serving dish.
Spread the lemon curd frosting over the top of the cake. Place the second cake layer on top of the filling and press down slightly to secure. Spread the remaining frosting over the sides and the top of the cake. Remove parchment paper slips. Enjoy.
Notes:
Lemon Curd. Use my recipe for homemade lemon curd or buy a jar from the store.
Egg Whites. It's easier to separate your eggs when they are cold. Save those egg yolks to make lemon curd.
Lemon cupcakes. You can use this lemon cake to make delicious Lemon Cupcakes.
Plan Ahead. Because you've got several components to this cake, plan ahead. Make the lemon curd the day before to make things easy. You can also bake the cake layers up to 1 day in advance as well. Wrap them in plastic wrap and store at room temperature.
Buttermilk. The tanginess of buttermilk not only gives flavor to this cake, but also creates a slightly porous yet fine crumb! None on hand? Use my buttermilk substitute recipe.
Freeze. This lemon cake freezes well. Wrap the leftover slices of cake in plastic wrap and place in airtight container (or freezer bag). Thaw in refrigerator overnight.
Storage. Most layer cakes stay fresh at room temperature, if properly covered for several days.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/lemon-cake-with-creamy-filling-and-lemon-curd/?fbclid=IwAR03drweD4BIpfvWKTe1UU5ZLgy-5kQLQJxqsw7Ppx7lPcAtsE8ZsFJJt1w
Lemon curd and fluffy marshmallow meringue frosting make this Lemon Meringue Cheesecake the perfect dessert for lemon lovers. Every bite is creamy, delicious, and bursting with lemon flavor. This decadent dessert is great for summertime picnics or parties.
For the crust:
For the cheesecake:
For the topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a large sheet pan on the very bottom oven rack and fill it halfway with water. Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.
Mix together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press evenly in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Beat cream cheese and sugar until light and creamy. Add sour cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, and flour and mix again.
Whisk the eggs, then pour into the batter and beat until they are mixed in. Be careful not to over beat the batter.
Pour into the prepared crust and bake for 50-60 minutes. The sides should be set and the center should be jiggly like Jell-O. Turn the oven off and open the oven door for 10-15 minutes.
Remove the cheesecake and place on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the cheesecake to loosen it from the pan. Let it cool 1 hour, then refrigerate 6-8 hours or until chilled through.
Spread lemon curd on top of chilled cheesecake. Chill for 1 hour.
Place egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar in a heatproof bowl. Set the bowl directly over a saucepan of simmering water. Be sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.
Whisk the mixture for 5 minutes, or until sugar has dissolved and the egg whites are warm to the touch.
Remove from the heat and beat the mixture for 8-10 minutes, or until stiff glossy peaks form. Gently stir in the vanilla.
Spread the meringue topping on top of the cheesecake using an offset spatula to create peaks.
Using a kitchen torch, lightly toast the meringue frosting. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/lemon-meringue-cheesecake/?fbclid=IwAR0zsFkJnDNihhqCi5gsnzntS-RLRyDJZJhpzTUG8mB_FnYnlbI8QD93jI4
If you like the Starbucks lemon loaf, then you will love this copycat version. This bread is moist, yet light and topped off with a sweet lemon glaze.
Lemon Loaf:
Icing:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, set aside.
In a large mixing bowl add the eggs, sugar, and sour cream. Use a hand mixer to beat together until smooth. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the oil while continuing to beat together. Add the lemon zest, lemon extract, and vanilla extract then beat to combine.
Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir until just combined, be careful not to overmix. Some lumps may still remain and that's okay. Don't over mix the batter trying to get them.
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Bake for 43 to 45 minutes, or until the top is browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Once the loaf is done baking, remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the loaf pan before removing and adding the glaze.
Lemon Icing: In a medium mixing bowl, add powdered sugar, milk and lemon juice. Whisk together until smooth and combined.
Evenly drizzle glaze over bread.
Slice loaf and serve.
Note: If you want a more vibrant and brighter yellow, you can do that by putting in less lemon extract and upping the zest amount for more color and flavor. Some lumps may still remain and that's okay. Don't over mix the batter trying to get them. In the last 10 to 15 minutes check the top of the bread. If it is getting too browned, tent a piece of foil over the top to prevent it from browning further. Place bread on a wire rack before pouring the glaze on top so that any excess glaze will run through the rack rather than leaving a puddle around your bread.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/starbucks-lemon-loaf/?fbclid=IwAR0aeQvav7T_FCLICGkxUAVV3giQJp4CxmHaE9Q6BnO4_K_nzmJLEJIHrC0
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
