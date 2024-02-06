Raspberry filled powdered donuts? French toast? Beignets? Cheese? These are a few of my favorite things.

Raspberry preserves? Bread soaked in an egg mixture then pan fried? Powdered sugar? Provolone? Ham? Turkey? A smudge of mayo? Those are the not-so-secret ingredients of a Monte Cristo. It should comes as no shock this sandwich has earned a spot on my "Top Five" list.

As we waited for my sandiwch, Madison praised the Ground-A-Bout team for working together to create a warm, inviting and inclusive "come as you are" experience for all. You may not find Goofy or Pluto on the premises, but they are a dog-friendly establishment, so the occasional sighting of a friendly furball is a real possibility. You won't find Belle's library, but you are welcome to bring your own books to read as you sip on coffee or tea for an hour ... or two ... or three. Whether you're wearing a crown with a ball gown, a Hawaiian shirt with crocs, or anything in between — you can expect to be treated like a king or queen.

Madison Francis, director of operations at the Ground-A-Bout Marquette, studied Hospitality Management at Southeast Missouri State University and is grateful for the opportunity to play a role in creating a sense of community for customers and staff alike. Subitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My plate arrived. I took a bite. Hip Hop Poohray! Some might even describe the flavor explosion in my mouth as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, but I would never say that. That would be silly. I simply looked straight at my sandwich and uttered, "I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you." Oh wait, John Smith said that to Pocahontas? Well, maybe I said, "Some sandwiches are worth melting for." What? You're right, maybe that was Olaf's line in Frozen. "You complete me?" "Nobody puts baby in a corner?" "Talk to me Goose!" Oops — wrong movies.

The truth is, I didn't share any poetic words to my magical Monte Cristo ... but I did savor every last mouthful of salty sweet perfection. You can't always go to Disney World, but you can always find a little magic and a Monte Cristo at the Ground-A-Bout Marquette.

The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is located at 338 Broadway, Suite 102 in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more details about their hours of operation or a full menu, visit their Facebook page or call (573) 388-7777.