The name "Disney World" often evokes images of family-friendly fun and a magical experience. They achieve it by carefully orchestrating an atmosphere that fully engages all of the senses. Disney's exquisite dining options are in such high demand many people make restaurant reservations before they have even booked their flights.
A couple of months ago A.J. Wolfe, "The Disney Food Blog" writer and Disney enthusiast, announced on his site that, after a short-lived return to the menu, the beloved Monte Cristo sandwich (one of my favorites) is once again missing in action. That's right, if you were headed to Orlando, Florida, in hopes of brunching on the popular sandwich, you are out of luck.
Stop the presses! You don't have to become a Moaning Myrtle just yet.
I recently sat down with Madison Francis, director of operations at The Ground-A-Bout Marquette, and she filled me in on how, with feedback from regular customers, the support of owner Bob Schooley, and a wave of her magical wand (aka the dedicated staff), she revamped the menu there. Amongst the new additions? The coveted Monte Cristo.
I stopped in for brunch on Saturday to give it a try.
Raspberry filled powdered donuts? French toast? Beignets? Cheese? These are a few of my favorite things.
Raspberry preserves? Bread soaked in an egg mixture then pan fried? Powdered sugar? Provolone? Ham? Turkey? A smudge of mayo? Those are the not-so-secret ingredients of a Monte Cristo. It should comes as no shock this sandwich has earned a spot on my "Top Five" list.
As we waited for my sandiwch, Madison praised the Ground-A-Bout team for working together to create a warm, inviting and inclusive "come as you are" experience for all. You may not find Goofy or Pluto on the premises, but they are a dog-friendly establishment, so the occasional sighting of a friendly furball is a real possibility. You won't find Belle's library, but you are welcome to bring your own books to read as you sip on coffee or tea for an hour ... or two ... or three. Whether you're wearing a crown with a ball gown, a Hawaiian shirt with crocs, or anything in between — you can expect to be treated like a king or queen.
My plate arrived. I took a bite. Hip Hop Poohray! Some might even describe the flavor explosion in my mouth as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, but I would never say that. That would be silly. I simply looked straight at my sandwich and uttered, "I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you." Oh wait, John Smith said that to Pocahontas? Well, maybe I said, "Some sandwiches are worth melting for." What? You're right, maybe that was Olaf's line in Frozen. "You complete me?" "Nobody puts baby in a corner?" "Talk to me Goose!" Oops — wrong movies.
The truth is, I didn't share any poetic words to my magical Monte Cristo ... but I did savor every last mouthful of salty sweet perfection. You can't always go to Disney World, but you can always find a little magic and a Monte Cristo at the Ground-A-Bout Marquette.
The Ground-A-Bout Marquette is located at 338 Broadway, Suite 102 in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more details about their hours of operation or a full menu, visit their Facebook page or call (573) 388-7777.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.