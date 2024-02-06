Maddison Avance - Scott County Central valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite high-school experience was graduating. Of all the assemblies and awards, none can top the feeling of walking across that stage to receive your diploma. There are so many emotions when you get there: fear, excitement, sadness and joy. But the one thing that stands out above the rest is the pride of knowing that four years of sacrifice and determination led you here.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Scott County Central High School valedictorian - Maddison Avance

Who is your role model, and why? In the words of Mr. Matthew McConaughey, "My hero is always 10 years away. I'm never gonna be my own hero. I'm not gonna obtain that; I know I'm not. And that's just fine with me, 'cause that keeps me with somebody to keep on chasin'." My inspiration is always going to be me 10 years away because I only want to continuously grow, and who better to chase after than someone I will never be able to reach?

Advice to underclassmen: Sometimes life is going to be like blocks of wood that you will have to break through in order to advance. Sometimes the pain is going to seem unbearable. You will cry -- believe me when I say it, you will want to give up, and that's OK. But somewhere deep down, you have to want to break that block of wood so bad that no amount of pain or defeat will stop you. That is how you make it through.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Can I just give one? MONUMENTAL.