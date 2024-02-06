Lynda Mitchell: ï¿½Ask for helpï¿½

In January 2017, Lynda Mitchell says she ï¿½felt something that just felt wrong.ï¿½

Since her grandmother had passed away from breast cancer, Mitchell was diligent about performing self-breast exams at least one time each month. The lump she found that day was new, and she knew something was not right.

She scheduled a mammogram, and the diagnosis she received was ï¿½just an angry lymph node.ï¿½ The doctor assured her it would dissipate, and within a month she could no longer feel the lump.

Cancer Survivor, Lynda Mitchell Tyler Graef ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

One year later, everything changed. After a routine mammogram, she was called back in to be checked again. She was given another mammogram, then an ultrasound and asked to wait while the doctor read the results.

ï¿½It felt like forever, but was probably just 15 minutes,ï¿½ Mitchell recalls.

This time, the doctor didnï¿½t think it was just an inflamed lymph node and ordered a biopsy. The results revealed stage 1A invasive ductal carcinoma.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve always been the one who takes care of business,ï¿½ Mitchell says. ï¿½Iï¿½m kind of the level-headed one who takes care of everyone else.ï¿½

She knew this time, she needed to let her family take care of her.