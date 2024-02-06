'Love the work': 60 years of ministry

With his father a pastor before him, David Dissen always wanted to study ministry.

The Rev. Dissen eventually got his wish and can now boast 60 years since his ordination.

Life and his job have taken him across the United States and, for a time, outside of them.

Born in Garrison, North Dakota, on July 27, 1933, he went to school in the Peace Garden State until moving to Burley, Idaho, late in high school.

Serving as a pastor hasn't been his only job though; for a time he was a sports editor for his school newspaper as well as an employee at an A&W Root Beer stand.

The Rev. David Dissen converses before a Sunday morning service next to Marie Hoffmeister, originally of Gordonville and now Jackson, on July 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville.

"I'd always wanted to study for the ministry. My father was a pastor. So I ended up studying for the ministry," Dissen said. "That had always been my desire."

Before graduating from the seminary, he spent his "year of vicarage" as a student pastor in Havana, Cuba.

"That was during the revolution between Fidel Castro and Batista," Dissen said of his time in Cuba.

The Rev. David Dissen meets with attendees of a celebration to commemorate his 60th anniversary in the ministry Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the parish hall of Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville. Jacob Wiegand

In his little more than a year in Cuba, Dissen said he had some "exciting experiences" including being stopped at a road blockade by secret police to check for weapons people might be running to Castro.

He was ordained and installed at Salida, Colorado, on July 5, 1959. He would then serve as the pastor at two parishes, 60 miles from each other, one in Salida and the other in Leadville, Colorado.