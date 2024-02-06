Los Boys Hideaway: The hunt for lunch leads to bison burger

It was a gorgeous day as Big Red and I hit the long winding country roads to Egypt Mills. I came across a construction detour and relied on my cellphone to guide me, but I eventually arrived at the simple white building with the red roof. There were a couple of big work trucks parked outside when I arrived around 11:15 a.m., and a few customers were already enjoying each other's company inside.

I moseyed right up to the bar and took a seat. Owners Becky and Mark Schwartz quickly appeared, took my order and filled me in on the history of Los Boys Hideaway. They had a simple and straightforward entry into the restaurant business. They had driven past the vacant building many times, often contemplating how the space could be put to good use. They wanted it to be something that could be enjoyed by the surrounding community instead of driving to Jackson or Cape. A bar and grill seemed like the perfect solution, and the rest is history as they head toward their sixth year of business next January.

The name "Los Boys" was chosen in memory of their loved ones. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My crinkle-cut fries and burger arrived promptly. The burger looked like your traditional all-American backyard burger: a patty topped with a slice of American cheese, a couple of slices of fresh red onion, pickles, juicy red tomato and bright green lettuce leaves on a classic hamburger bun. The bison patty had a slightly different yet pleasing taste. Others described the flavor of a bison burger as being lighter and sweeter than beef, which I imagine is due to the lower fat content. I wouldn't describe it as sweeter, but I did find it to be lighter. It was good, satisfying, and I would order it again as a healthy splurge. When asked how the bison burger ended up on the menu, Becky shared that she was just looking for something a little different to round out the menu. I believe she succeeded.

As I was leaving, I walked past a refrigerated case displaying individual servings of a decadent looking dessert. Becky explained they offer a different desert each week and a nearby customer enthusiastically chimed in his recommendation of their orange cream cake. I resisted temptation that day, but I have been daydreaming about a return trip to try one of their daily specials, scarf down some fried mushrooms and indulge in one of their food coma-inducing desserts ever since. Jesus take the wheel.

Whether you are looking to fuel up and cool down with a cold beer after a hike on the Trail of Tears or taking time to explore the full range of dining options available in Southeast Missouri, Los Boys Hideaway (125 County Road 630, Cape Girardeau) deserves a spot on your foodie bucket list.