The questions for the Local Trivia are taken from the previous week's "Out of the Past" column that runs daily on the Records page.
This week's question
Q: What company agreed in March 1999 to assemble it airplanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport?
A: Zenair of Canada Ltd.
Q: Joining Billy Swan, Narvel Felts and Dennis Turner in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in March 1999 was what Cape Girardeau singer-songwriter?
A: Louis "Lou" Hobbs.
Q: Fire damaged or destroyed between 2,000 and 3,000 feet of good grade lumber at what Cape Girardeau company on March 4, 1949?
A: L.H. Landgraf Lumber Co., 1459 Independence St.
Q: What Cape Girardeau physician announced he would be candidate for mayor March 6, 1924?
A: Dr. W.R. Goodykoontz.
Q: Before a crowd estimated at 3,000, how many men participated in "The Greek Streak", streaking around Towers circle drive on the Southeast Missouri State University campus the evening of March 7, 1974?
A: Sixty-seven.
Previous question's answer
What Cape Girardeau group organized a burning of what it deemed "indecent" comic books and magazines on Feb. 24, 1949, at St. Mary's High School?
Senior Troop 29 of the Girl Scouts.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.