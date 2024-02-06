The questions for the Local Trivia are taken from the previous week's "Out of the Past" column that runs daily on the Records page.

This week's question

Q: What company agreed in March 1999 to assemble it airplanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport?

A: Zenair of Canada Ltd.

Q: Joining Billy Swan, Narvel Felts and Dennis Turner in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in March 1999 was what Cape Girardeau singer-songwriter?

A: Louis "Lou" Hobbs.

Q: Fire damaged or destroyed between 2,000 and 3,000 feet of good grade lumber at what Cape Girardeau company on March 4, 1949?