Local students earn scholarships

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-2018 academic year:
August Knutson of Chaffee, Missouri, and Destiney Korando and Brittany Young, both of Perryville, Missouri, have received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Knutson is the son of Chris and Diana Knutson of Chaffee and is a 2017 graduate of Chaffee High School. Korando is the daughter of Helen Korando of Perryville and Stacy Korando and is a 2017 graduate of Perryville High School. Young is the daughter of Jason and Natasha Young of Perryville and Jessica Huber of Fenton, Missouri, and is a 2017 graduate of Perryville Senior High School.
Thomas Landewee of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. Landewee is the son of Gerald and Kim Landewee of Jackson and is a 2017 graduate of Jackson Senior High School.
Brooke Lowes of Perryville has received the Community College Scholarship and Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Lowes is the daughter of Curtis and Tammie Lowes. She is a 2015 graduate of Perryville Senior High School and a 2017 graduate of Mineral Area College.
Aaron Newell of McClure, Illinois, has received the Midwest Achievement Award. Newell is the son of John and Jackie Newell and is a 2017 graduate of Shawnee Junior-Senior High School.
