Literacy center branch opens in Marble Hill

The Cape Adult and Literacy Center opened a new branch at the Bollinger County Library in January.
Getting an education matters; however, sometimes people do not have the opportunity to graduate from high school along with their peers.
The Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program located in Cape Girardeau works to help rectify that situation. By offering HSET (High School Equivalency Test) classes to prepare students to take the HSET exam, formerly know as the GED, the center makes it possible for adults to advance in their current jobs or to begin new careers through advanced educational skills, or even to continue to college.
DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) put into place the guidelines for all Adult Education and Literacy programs in the state.
Adult Education and Literacy consists of three levels: Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, and English Language Acquisition classes. The program emphasizes basic skills such as reading, writing, math, and English language acquisition, if necessary.
The center operates on a grant which is maintained by the Cape Girardeau School District. The Cape AEL program has two separate locations in Cape Girardeau, and one in Advance and Charleston, Missouri. Future plans include opening a center in Perryville and Caruthersville, Missouri.
Marble Hill classes are offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Currently eight students are enrolled. Students can find out more information by contacting the Cape office or dropping by during the Marble Hill class hours.
"The instructor can begin the enrollment process, and the student might even begin the course that evening," said Pamela Riehn, the center's director. "All courses are free. All students are required to follow classroom guidelines regarding attendance. In order to help students with deadlines with their own busy schedules, the center can text, reminding them of orientation, class times, test dates, and other vital information."
Riehn has held the position of director since July 2018. She replaced Becky Atwood, who retired after 10 years of service. Riehn has an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, where she served as an adjunct in the marketing department. She also taught at Metro Business College, and served as career placement coordinator, and has additional experience in management and human resources in the service industry.
For more information about the Marble Hill center, call Riehn at (573) 334-3669.