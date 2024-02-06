Literacy center branch opens in Marble Hill

The Cape Adult and Literacy Center opened a new branch at the Bollinger County Library in January.

Getting an education matters; however, sometimes people do not have the opportunity to graduate from high school along with their peers.

The Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program located in Cape Girardeau works to help rectify that situation. By offering HSET (High School Equivalency Test) classes to prepare students to take the HSET exam, formerly know as the GED, the center makes it possible for adults to advance in their current jobs or to begin new careers through advanced educational skills, or even to continue to college.

DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) put into place the guidelines for all Adult Education and Literacy programs in the state.

Adult Education and Literacy consists of three levels: Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, and English Language Acquisition classes. The program emphasizes basic skills such as reading, writing, math, and English language acquisition, if necessary.