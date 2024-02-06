Light summer dishes for your June events

When I think of the month of June, I think of weddings and June brides and also birthdays. In our family, we have several June birthdays, a wedding anniversary and a brother who has retired, all of which call for a fun celebration.
In looking for recipes to share with you today, I looked for recipes that I thought looked good and worth giving them a try. I like almost anything with lemon, and I also really enjoy seafood, among many other things. Since my birthday falls in June, I chose recipes that I look forward to trying in the very near future.
If you have a June birthday, enjoy your special celebration.
Easiest shrimp boil ever. And it's mess-free using a single sheet pan. That's right. One pan. No newspapers. No bags. No clean-up.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until just tender and parboiled, about 10-13 minutes. Stir in corn during the last 5 minutes of cooking time; drain well.
In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic and Old Bay seasoning.
Place potatoes, corn, shrimp and sausage in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Stir in butter mixture and gently toss to combine.
Place into oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and corn is tender.
Serve immediately with lemon wedges, garnished with parsley, if desired.
In a large shallow dish, combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons oil, wine, pepper flakes and rosemary. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate up to 3 hours.
Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Thread chicken onto 6 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill, covered, over medium heat until no longer pink, turning once, 10-12 minutes.
Meanwhile, place lemons on grill, cut side down. Grill until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Squeeze lemon halves over chicken. Drizzle with remaining oil; sprinkle with chives.
Lemon-Dill Sauce:
Trim both ends from each lemon; cut lemons into thick slices. Grill salmon and lemon slices, covered, over high heat on an oiled grill rack or broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until the fish flakes easily with a fork and lemons are lightly browned.
For sauce, in a small saucepan, combine the cornstarch, water and lemon juice; add butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from the heat; stir in quartered lemon slices and seasonings. Serve with salmon and grilled lemon slices.
Take your taste buds on a heavenly ride with this Heavenly Freezer Cake. This lighter-tasting cake has a creamy strawberry center with a surprising tropical twist topping that'll make everyone swoon.
Arrange cake slices in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Place ice cream slices evenly over top of cake.
In a medium bowl, mix whipped topping and pineapple; spread over ice cream. Sprinkle with nuts, cover, and freeze at least 2 hours before serving.
Note: For an extra special touch, we suggest garnishing this with fresh strawberries. Also, if you can't find a rectangular container of ice cream, a round container will work just as well.
Sweet-tart Pickled Strawberries brighten up salads, cocktails, and cheese boards. White distilled vinegar, lemon peel strips, kosher salt, honey, and black peppercorns give the berries an irresistible sweet and spicy kick. Use clear canning jars to ensure you don't miss out on the stunning color coming from these beauties.
Stir together white distilled vinegar, water, honey, kosher salt, black peppercorns, and lemon peel strips in a medium saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, stirring often until honey is dissolved. Boil 1 minute.
Remove from heat; stir in ice cubes. Cool 20 minutes.
Divide fresh strawberries between 2 (1-quart) canning jars or 4 pint jars. Pour room temperature vinegar mixture evenly over fruit. Cover; refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.
Note: This recipe works well different berry types such as blackberries or raspberries. You can even try mixing multiple berries together.
In a small bowl, combine onion, cilantro, vinegar, lime juice and 2 tablespoons oil until blended. Pour 1 cup marinade into a large bowl or shallow dish. Add lime halves. Rub steak with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add to bowl; turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.
Drain steak, discarding marinade and limes in bowl. Place reserved marinade in a food processor; process until chopped.
Grill steak, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees), 6-8 minutes per side. Baste occasionally with reserved marinade. Let stand 10 minutes before thinly slicing steak across the grain.
The supremely creamy sauce of tetrazzini is baked together with the sharp flavors of garlic and lemon from shrimp scampi for a ridiculously good mashup casserole.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. Drain and set aside.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large heavy-bottom pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened and released their liquid, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the shallot, 2 minced garlic cloves and the red pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallot has softened, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the wine and bring to a boil, stirring to combine. Cook, stirring frequently, until reduced completely, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the butter until melted, then sprinkle in the flour and stir until well combined with the vegetables. Slowly pour in the cream, then add the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds black pepper. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened and no longer has a floury taste, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the pasta and cheese and toss until pasta is well coated. Transfer to a 3-quart casserole dish.
Meanwhile, microwave the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a small bowl until melted, about 1 minute. Stir 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt into the panko in a small bowl; set aside. Toss the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter with the shrimp, grated garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds black pepper in a medium bowl. Scatter the shrimp evenly over top of the pasta, then sprinkle with the panko mixture.
Bake until the shrimp are opaque throughout and the topping is slightly golden, about 10 minutes. Let sit for 10 minutes before sprinkling with the parsley.
Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place butter, salt, pepper, oregano, thyme and basil in a small bowl and mix together until smooth. Set aside.
Drizzle olive oil in bottom of Dutch oven or cast iron skillet. Layer potatoes, cut side down in bottom of pan. Season with salt and pepper. Place chicken on top of potatoes and spread herb butter over outside of bird. Insert garlic cloves into cavity of chicken. Place pot/skillet in oven. Set timer for 30 minutes.
When timer goes off, turn oven down to 350 degrees continue cooking chicken for approximately 40 minute or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove chicken from oven and tent with foil. Allow chicken to rest 15 minutes. To serve, carve chicken and place potatoes on serving plate. Drizzle with pan drippings.
In a large bowl, stir together crushed cookies, butter and 3/4 cup sugar.
In a smaller bowl, microwave jam with water, stir until well combined.
In a stand mixer, beat together 3/4 cup sugar, cream cheese and whipping cream until fluffy.
Spray a Good Cook 9x13" pan with nonstick baking spray. Spread a little less than 1/2 of the cookie mixture into the bottom of the pan. Top with half of the cream cheese mixture, then spread a little more than half of the raspberry jam mixture on top.
Layer again with cookie crumbs, reserving 1/2 cup for the topping.
Toss berries gentle in remaining jam mixture. Drizzle atop cake. Sprinkle with crumbs.
Garnish with fresh strawberries with stems on and a few fresh blackberries, raspberries or blueberries or a combination of all.
Refrigerate for at least 60 minutes, ideally overnight, before serving.
These whoopie pies are soft, cakey cookies studded with tart, juicy blueberries and filled with tangy cream cheese frosting. Be sure to continually scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula while making the batter and frosting.
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk 1-1/4 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, toss blueberries and lemon zest with remaining flour; gently fold into dough.
Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges just begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For filling, in a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until blended. Beat in honey, lemon zest and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until smooth. Spread on bottoms of half the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. Refrigerate in an airtight container.
Freeze option: Freeze whoopie pies in freezer containers (do not stack). To use, thaw before serving.
Note: Lime, orange and even grapefruit zest can be used instead of lemon zest if you're feeling adventurous.
If using frozen blueberries, use without thawing to avoid discoloring the batter.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
