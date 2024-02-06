Light summer dishes for your June events

When I think of the month of June, I think of weddings and June brides and also birthdays. In our family, we have several June birthdays, a wedding anniversary and a brother who has retired, all of which call for a fun celebration.

In looking for recipes to share with you today, I looked for recipes that I thought looked good and worth giving them a try. I like almost anything with lemon, and I also really enjoy seafood, among many other things. Since my birthday falls in June, I chose recipes that I look forward to trying in the very near future.

If you have a June birthday, enjoy your special celebration.

Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

Easiest shrimp boil ever. And it's mess-free using a single sheet pan. That's right. One pan. No newspapers. No bags. No clean-up.

1 pound baby Dutch yellow potatoes, or potatoes cut into large chunks

3 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 6 pieces

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (thaw and pat dry, if frozen)

1 (12.8-ounce) package smoked andouille sausage, thinly sliced

1 lemon, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until just tender and parboiled, about 10-13 minutes. Stir in corn during the last 5 minutes of cooking time; drain well.

In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic and Old Bay seasoning.

Place potatoes, corn, shrimp and sausage in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Stir in butter mixture and gently toss to combine.

Place into oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque and corn is tender.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Spicy Lemon Chicken Kebobs

1/4 cup lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons white wine

1-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 medium lemons, halved

Minced chives

In a large shallow dish, combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons oil, wine, pepper flakes and rosemary. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate up to 3 hours.

Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Thread chicken onto 6 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill, covered, over medium heat until no longer pink, turning once, 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, place lemons on grill, cut side down. Grill until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Squeeze lemon halves over chicken. Drizzle with remaining oil; sprinkle with chives.

Lemony Grilled Salmon Fillets with Dill Sauce

2 medium lemons

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

Lemon-Dill Sauce:

2-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup lemon juice

4 teaspoons butter

3 lemon slices, quartered

1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon dried chervil

Dash cayenne pepper

Trim both ends from each lemon; cut lemons into thick slices. Grill salmon and lemon slices, covered, over high heat on an oiled grill rack or broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until the fish flakes easily with a fork and lemons are lightly browned.

For sauce, in a small saucepan, combine the cornstarch, water and lemon juice; add butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from the heat; stir in quartered lemon slices and seasonings. Serve with salmon and grilled lemon slices.

Heavenly Freezer Cake

Take your taste buds on a heavenly ride with this Heavenly Freezer Cake. This lighter-tasting cake has a creamy strawberry center with a surprising tropical twist topping that'll make everyone swoon.

1 angel food cake, cut into 12 (1-inch) slices (preferably baked from home)

1/2 gallon really good quality strawberry ice cream, cut into 12 slices

1 (12-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Arrange cake slices in the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Place ice cream slices evenly over top of cake.

In a medium bowl, mix whipped topping and pineapple; spread over ice cream. Sprinkle with nuts, cover, and freeze at least 2 hours before serving.

Note: For an extra special touch, we suggest garnishing this with fresh strawberries. Also, if you can't find a rectangular container of ice cream, a round container will work just as well.

Pickled Berries

Sweet-tart Pickled Strawberries brighten up salads, cocktails, and cheese boards. White distilled vinegar, lemon peel strips, kosher salt, honey, and black peppercorns give the berries an irresistible sweet and spicy kick. Use clear canning jars to ensure you don't miss out on the stunning color coming from these beauties.

2-1/2 cups white distilled vinegar

1-1/3 cup water

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

4 (2-inch) lemon peel strips

3 cups ice cubes

8 cups hulled and halved strawberries

Stir together white distilled vinegar, water, honey, kosher salt, black peppercorns, and lemon peel strips in a medium saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, stirring often until honey is dissolved. Boil 1 minute.

Remove from heat; stir in ice cubes. Cool 20 minutes.

Divide fresh strawberries between 2 (1-quart) canning jars or 4 pint jars. Pour room temperature vinegar mixture evenly over fruit. Cover; refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.

Note: This recipe works well different berry types such as blackberries or raspberries. You can even try mixing multiple berries together.

Key West Flank Steak