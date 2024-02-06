Life is short, let Food Giant or Mudcat fry the chicken

There are some foods that I never want to cook at home because of the bother: pork rinds, a real steamed Christmas pudding, anything fried, especially chicken. Juicy, crispy, delicious fried chicken definitely tops that list. So the last couple of weeks, I started asking people where they like to get their fried chicken. Much to my (probably naive) surprise, many people told me Food Giant.

An old-school grocery store at 1120 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Food Giant has been there for as long as I can remember. I can count on one hand the number of times I've been there and never for fried chicken. I live in a rural area north of Cape, so some of you may visit Food Giant more than I, but it's just never been my go-to place. Well, that may be changing.

After I walked in the front door, immediately to the left was the deli, with a huge sign above it touting its "Famous Fried Chicken." Evidently, I was so out of the loop. So I approached the deli counter, and it was a vast, empty wasteland. Bin after bin of sad void, filled with tantalizing breading crumbs, teasing hints of what had been there, what I had missed. It was 5 p.m. on a Monday afternoon, and I knew the deli closed at 6 p.m. A deli worker asked me politely, "Can I help you?" And I, with a helpless glance at the obviously empty counter in front of me, looked him in the eyes and said, "I was hoping to get some chicken?" For a heartbeat, he just looked at me as we both acknowledged the ridiculousness of the request, then he smiled and said he just put three thighs in the cart behind Register 1.

I thanked him and took off like a shot, just knowing that someone else had already grabbed this elusive chicken. But there it sat, glowing golden brown under its cellophane wrapper. Success! I grabbed all three, went back to the deli to grab some deviled egg salad and baked potato salad, checked out and went home triumphantly.

Food Giant fried chicken is, indeed, good. I only got to try a thigh, but it was flavorful, and just what fried chicken needs to be: crunchy on the outside with just the right amount of breading, juicy on the inside, meaty and delicious. It wasn't overcooked, or dry, the breading didn't slough off messily. It had that homemade taste, and at the cost of $1.49 a thigh, was extremely affordable. Next time, I'll get there earlier.