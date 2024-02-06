Levi L. Lightner: Southern Illinois jurist and public servant

Levi L. Lightner purchased two land parcels in 1838 in Alexander County, Illinois. One is opposite Devil's Island along Picayune Chute northwest of Clear Creek (now McClure), which he later called the "home place." The other 480-acre parcel lies east of the modern intersection of Highways 146 and 3 north of Gale on Sexton Creek and was the focus of Lightner's sawmill, store and farming businesses. He still retained lots in Cape Girardeau, where Alfred P. Ellis acted in his behalf. Lightner either sold these lots or lost them to mortgage foreclosure or debt by 1850.
The sawmill was a partnership with Frederick A. Bemis from St. Louis. It was a substantial operation judging from a list of property associated with it from an 1840 mortgage deed. Included were two circular and two crosscut saws, three ox yokes and work steers, all the tools needed to operate the mill, and all the bedding and kitchen furnishings for a work crew.
Lightner became county judge of Alexander County in 1844. The county seat moved to Thebes in 1846 and Lightner consequently moved there as judge. He bought several town lots for his own use and on behalf of his older children. Lightner was the first judge to sit at the historic Thebes Courthouse, completed in 1848, and became the most prominent citizen of Thebes. In the 10 years that followed, he served at various times as justice of the peace, school commissioner, county clerk and probate judge.
Politically active, he ran as an elector in 1824 for John Quincy Adams on the Democratic-Republican ticket. Lightner followed Adams in opposition to Andrew Jackson and became a Whig when the party formed in 1833. He supported President James Buchanan, and this support secured him appointment as surveyor of the port in Cairo in 1858.
The Lightner family continued to thrive in Thebes. The value of his personal property in 1860 was $74,000, while he owned real property valued at $370,000 (both in 2023 dollars). Not only was his farm productive, but residents in Thebes noted his garden in Thebes was exceptional, and the family's hospitality received comment on numerous occasions.
When the county seat moved to Cairo in 1859, Lightner decided to resign his public offices and stay in Thebes. However, he moved to Cairo in 1860 when appointed receiver of public entry for Cairo. He held this office until his health failed in 1862. Lightner died "on or about" Nov. 14, 1867. He was laid to rest beside his first wife and two deceased daughters in Cape Girardeau in Old Lorimier Cemetery. A modern tombstone mistakenly lists his death year as 1869.
Perhaps the most interesting insight into Levi L. Lightner is from his request for mourning him after his death. The man obviously did not appreciate organized religion: "Tis my wish that none of my Family shall wear black rags when I am gone and that no bellowing Preacher of any denomination shall be allowed to howl over my remains."
