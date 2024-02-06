Levi L. Lightner: Southern Illinois jurist and public servant

Levi L. Lightner purchased two land parcels in 1838 in Alexander County, Illinois. One is opposite Devil's Island along Picayune Chute northwest of Clear Creek (now McClure), which he later called the "home place." The other 480-acre parcel lies east of the modern intersection of Highways 146 and 3 north of Gale on Sexton Creek and was the focus of Lightner's sawmill, store and farming businesses. He still retained lots in Cape Girardeau, where Alfred P. Ellis acted in his behalf. Lightner either sold these lots or lost them to mortgage foreclosure or debt by 1850.

The sawmill was a partnership with Frederick A. Bemis from St. Louis. It was a substantial operation judging from a list of property associated with it from an 1840 mortgage deed. Included were two circular and two crosscut saws, three ox yokes and work steers, all the tools needed to operate the mill, and all the bedding and kitchen furnishings for a work crew.

Lightner became county judge of Alexander County in 1844. The county seat moved to Thebes in 1846 and Lightner consequently moved there as judge. He bought several town lots for his own use and on behalf of his older children. Lightner was the first judge to sit at the historic Thebes Courthouse, completed in 1848, and became the most prominent citizen of Thebes. In the 10 years that followed, he served at various times as justice of the peace, school commissioner, county clerk and probate judge.