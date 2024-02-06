Let's taco-bout love ...

Cape Girardeau residents must really enjoy their Mexican cuisine because I can think of six to seven different Mexican restaurants off the top of my head, and all of them seem to stay pretty busy.

Did someone say taco Tuesday? I've mentioned some of our family favorites in previous columns, but not too long ago a respected foodie friend recommended the street tacos at Don Carlos Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria located in the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. Now, when I say he recommended them, I mean he gushed on about them like a love-sick school boy describing his crush. His eyes lit up and possibly even glazed over like a Krispy Kreme donut as he reflected on the experience. My curiosity was piqued.

Another friend and I were recently in the area around lunchtime so we stopped in for a bite. The first thing I noticed was their lunch menu. They have a great selection of lunch items available at very reasonable prices. I'll have to keep that in mind for a future visit because this visit was all about the street tacos. I ordered the Street Taco Combo and selected the lengua, barbacoa and carnitas tacos. My tacos also came with a side of "cowboy beans," which added a sweet and tangy southwestern twist to the plate. I ordered Mexican rice a la carte.