Let the grilling begin

Schools are out, we've had the long weekend, the weather has turned hot and humid, so all of this must mean it is grilling season. For some of us, grilling season never ends and we cook out all year around, but for others, that enjoyment is reserved to the summer months.

In thinking about grilling outdoors, I have pulled together several recipes for you to work through over the next couple of months. I have sprinkled in a couple of side dishes as well as a couple of desserts that all come right off he grill.

Be sure to go online to read the full column and to enjoy all of the recipes I've pulled together for you.

Hawaiian Grilled Pork Chops

20-ounce can pineapple slices, undrained

6 pork chops

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

Garnish: pineapple rings

Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set aside. Place pork chops in a large shallow dish. Combine reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vegetable oil, onion, garlic and brown sugar; mixing well. Pour over pork chops, cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove pork chops, reserving marinade. Grill over medium coals for 4 to 5 minutes per side, turning frequently and basting with marinade. Top each pork chop with a pineapple ring during the last 5 minutes of grilling.

Grilled Barbecued Chicken Pizza

13.8-ounce tube refrigerated pizza dough

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and cut into strips

8-ounce package shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup green onion, chopped

Spray a baking sheet with non-stick vegetable spray; lay out dough according to package directions. Spread sauce over dough; arrange cooked chicken strips on top. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Spray cold grill with non-stick vegetable spray; preheat grill. Carefully lift dough off baking sheet onto grill; grill over low heat for 10 minutes. Use a spatula to remove pizza from grill; sprinkle with green onion. Slice into squares. Serves 4.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

2 pounds jumbo shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 cup orange juice

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons sugar

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon zest

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, olive oil, sugar, garlic, ginger and lemon zest. Add shrimp and marinate in refrigerator for at least one hour, stirring occasionally. Thread shrimp onto skewers and barbecue about 2 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with marinade. Serves 6.

Grilled Bacon and Tomato Chicken

8 roma tomatoes, divided

3/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Cut four tomatoes into quarters and place in a food processor; add vinegar, basil, oil, garlic and salt. Cover an process until smooth. Pour 1/2 cup of tomato mixture into a small bowl; cover and refrigerate until serving time. Pour remaining tomato mixture into a large plastic zipping bag; add chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat and refrigerate for one hour. Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per side, until golden and juices run clear. Cut remaining tomatoes in half; gill for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until tender. Serve chicken with grilled tomatoes and reserved tomato mixture. Serves 4.

Grilled Bacon Corn on the Cob

6 ears sweet corn, husked

1/4 cup butter, softened

Salt and pepper to taste

6 slices bacon

Coat each ear of corn with 2 teaspoons butter; season with salt and pepper. Wrap a slice of bacon around each ear. Wrap each ear loosely in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place corn on a grill over medium heat. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning frequently, until bacon is crisp. Unwrap carefully to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Steak Skewers on a Summer Day

Honey Marinade:

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 onions, cut into wedges

2 red, yellow and/or green peppers, cut into 1-inch squares

Combine all Honey Marinade ingredients; mix well. Place beef cubes in a large plastic zipping bag; pour in Honey Marinade. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Drain, discarding marinade. Thread beef and vegetables alternately onto skewers. Grill over medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes, or until beef reaches desired doneness, turning occasionally. Makes 6 servings.

Firecracker Shrimp

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

24 large shrimp, peeled and cleaned

6 8-inch skewers

In a bowl, combined preserves, oil, soy sauce and red pepper flakes; mix well. Thread 4 shrimp onto each skewer. Brush shrimp with apricot mixture. Grill over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Serves 4 to 6.

Marinated Flank Steak

1 1/2 pounds beef flank steak

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup red wine or beef broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons oil

Juice of one lime

1/2 bunch green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dill weed

1 teaspoon celery seed

Place steak in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; sprinkle over steak. Seal bag and refrigerate overnight. Grill over hot coals to preferred doneness (5 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare). Remove from grill; let steak rest for 10 minutes before slicing on the diagonal. Makes 4 servings.

Mustard-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

1 cup Dijon Mustard

1/3 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons Cajun Seasoning

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

Stir together first 3 ingredients, place pork in a shallow dish or a plastic zipping bag, pour mustard mixture over pork. Cover or seal and chill at least 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill, covered with grill lid, 10 to 12 minutes on each side, until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 degrees. Tent and let stand 5-10 minutes more before slicing. Serves 4 to 6.

Citrus Glazed Chicken with Orange Salsa

6 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Orange Salsa:

2 oranges, sectioned and chopped

2 tablespoons green onion, sliced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon sugar

Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper; set aside. Stir together orange juice, butter and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil, 5 to 7 minutes. Heat a gas grill on medium. Place chicken on grill; brush with glaze. Grill for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear, turning once and brushing with glaze.

To make Orange Salsa: Stir together all salsa ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and chill until serving time. Serve Chicken with Orange Salsa. Makes 6 servings.

Sensational Sirloin Kebobs

1/2 cup lemon-lime flavored soda

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic pepper seasoning

2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-1/2 inch cubes

2 green peppers, cubed

2 yellow peppers, cubed

1/2 pound mushrooms, stems removed

1 pint cherry tomatoes

6 to 8 skewers

3 cups cooked rice

Combine soda, soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and seasonings in a bowl; mix well and set aside. Place steak cubes in a large plastic zipping bag. Add soda mixture, reserving 1/2 cup for basting; seal bag. Refrigerate beef cubes and reserved soda mixture for 8 hours or overnight. Alternately thread steak, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes onto skewers. Place on a lightly greased grill over high heat. Grill for 10 minutes, or to desired doneness, basting often with reserved marinade during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Serve skewers over cooked rice. Serves 6 to 8.

Garlic and Mustard Burgers

1 pound ground beef

3 tablespoons country-style Dijon mustard

5 cloves garlic, chopped

14-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained

4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

4 hamburger buns, split

Mix ground beef, mustard and garlic well; form into 4 patties about 3/4-inch thick. Grill, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Top with roasted peppers and cheese slices during last few minutes of grilling. Place burgers on buns to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Garlic and Cilantro Chicken

6 chicken breasts or 8 chicken thighs

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

6 to 8 cloves garlic, pressed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon coarse pepper

Place chicken in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; mix well and pour over chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 6 hours, turning bag occasionally. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Place chicken on an oiled grate over medium-high heat. Grill for 30 to 40 minutes, turning twice and brushing with marinade, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Sweet Hot Ribeye Steaks

2 (1-pound) boneless beef ribeye steaks

2 cloves garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons water

2 tablespoons sweet-hot mustard

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Place steaks in a shallow dish; set aside. Combine garlic and water in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on high setting for 30 seconds. Blend in mustard and seasonings; stir well. Brush sauce on both sides of steaks. Grill over coals to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium. Slice into portions for serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Picnic In A Pan

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 ears sweet corn, broken in half

4 tomatoes, sliced

4 green peppers, sliced

1/2 pound whole mushrooms, trimmed and halved

1 pound smoked pork sausage, quartered

1/2 cup butter, sliced

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

Seasoned salt to taste

Layer vegetables and sausage on a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Dot with butter. Drizzle with water and Worcestershire sauce. Add seasoned salt to taste. Fold up sides of foil; seal into a packet. Grill over medium heat for about one hour, until vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Spicy Grilled Vegetables

3 large carrots, sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 large zucchini, sliced

Place carrots and potatoes in medium saucepan and cover with water. Over high heat, boil for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In another bowl, combine lime juice, olive oil, onion, salt, pepper and cumin. Add potato mixture and zucchini slices, tossing to coat well. Let stand about 15 minutes, allowing flavors to blend. Grill vegetables, turning once, about 3 minutes on each side. Serve hot.

Grilled Chicken on a Stick

1 cup mayonnaise-style salad dressing

1 (.05-ounce) package Italian salad dressing mix

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 pound package boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 1-1/2 inch pieces

1 green pepper, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces

12 mushrooms

1 zucchini, thickly sliced

12 cherry tomatoes

6 skewers

Whisk salad dressing, Italian salad dressing mix, vinegar and water together; set aside. Arrange chicken, green pepper, mushrooms, zucchini and cherry tomatoes evenly on 6 skewers; place in a shallow dish. Pour half the dressing mixture on top, brushing to coat evenly; place remaining dressing mixture to the side. Refrigerate skewers for 30 minutes; turning to coat every 10 minutes. Grill over medium-heat for 5 to 8 minutes; brush with remaining dressing mixture. Turn and grill until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a fork; serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Citrus Grilled Pork Tenderloin

1-pound pork tenderloin, sliced 3/4-inch thick

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2/3 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until lightly pink, or 145 degrees inside. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.

Herb Grilled Steak

3 to 4-pound beef sirloin or porterhouse steak, 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick

1 teaspoon onion salt

1/2 cup vinegar

1/4 cup oil

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon

1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/4 teaspoon dried sage

Rub both sides of steak with onion salt; place in a shallow container and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over steak. Marinate at least one hour, turning occasionally. Grill or broil steak about 6 inches from heat, 15 to 20 minutes on each side, brushing frequently with herb marinade. Serves 6 to 8.

Georgia Peach Smoked Pork Chops