Let the grilling begin

Schools are out, we've had the long weekend, the weather has turned hot and humid, so all of this must mean it is grilling season. For some of us, grilling season never ends and we cook out all year around, but for others, that enjoyment is reserved to the summer months.
In thinking about grilling outdoors, I have pulled together several recipes for you to work through over the next couple of months. I have sprinkled in a couple of side dishes as well as a couple of desserts that all come right off he grill.
Be sure to go online to read the full column and to enjoy all of the recipes I've pulled together for you.
Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set aside. Place pork chops in a large shallow dish. Combine reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vegetable oil, onion, garlic and brown sugar; mixing well. Pour over pork chops, cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove pork chops, reserving marinade. Grill over medium coals for 4 to 5 minutes per side, turning frequently and basting with marinade. Top each pork chop with a pineapple ring during the last 5 minutes of grilling.
Spray a baking sheet with non-stick vegetable spray; lay out dough according to package directions. Spread sauce over dough; arrange cooked chicken strips on top. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Spray cold grill with non-stick vegetable spray; preheat grill. Carefully lift dough off baking sheet onto grill; grill over low heat for 10 minutes. Use a spatula to remove pizza from grill; sprinkle with green onion. Slice into squares. Serves 4.
In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, olive oil, sugar, garlic, ginger and lemon zest. Add shrimp and marinate in refrigerator for at least one hour, stirring occasionally. Thread shrimp onto skewers and barbecue about 2 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with marinade. Serves 6.
Cut four tomatoes into quarters and place in a food processor; add vinegar, basil, oil, garlic and salt. Cover an process until smooth. Pour 1/2 cup of tomato mixture into a small bowl; cover and refrigerate until serving time. Pour remaining tomato mixture into a large plastic zipping bag; add chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat and refrigerate for one hour. Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per side, until golden and juices run clear. Cut remaining tomatoes in half; gill for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until tender. Serve chicken with grilled tomatoes and reserved tomato mixture. Serves 4.
Coat each ear of corn with 2 teaspoons butter; season with salt and pepper. Wrap a slice of bacon around each ear. Wrap each ear loosely in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place corn on a grill over medium heat. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning frequently, until bacon is crisp. Unwrap carefully to serve. Makes 6 servings.
Combine all Honey Marinade ingredients; mix well. Place beef cubes in a large plastic zipping bag; pour in Honey Marinade. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Drain, discarding marinade. Thread beef and vegetables alternately onto skewers. Grill over medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes, or until beef reaches desired doneness, turning occasionally. Makes 6 servings.
In a bowl, combined preserves, oil, soy sauce and red pepper flakes; mix well. Thread 4 shrimp onto each skewer. Brush shrimp with apricot mixture. Grill over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Serves 4 to 6.
Place steak in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; sprinkle over steak. Seal bag and refrigerate overnight. Grill over hot coals to preferred doneness (5 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare). Remove from grill; let steak rest for 10 minutes before slicing on the diagonal. Makes 4 servings.
Stir together first 3 ingredients, place pork in a shallow dish or a plastic zipping bag, pour mustard mixture over pork. Cover or seal and chill at least 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill, covered with grill lid, 10 to 12 minutes on each side, until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 degrees. Tent and let stand 5-10 minutes more before slicing. Serves 4 to 6.
Orange Salsa:
Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper; set aside. Stir together orange juice, butter and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil, 5 to 7 minutes. Heat a gas grill on medium. Place chicken on grill; brush with glaze. Grill for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear, turning once and brushing with glaze.
To make Orange Salsa: Stir together all salsa ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and chill until serving time. Serve Chicken with Orange Salsa. Makes 6 servings.
Combine soda, soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and seasonings in a bowl; mix well and set aside. Place steak cubes in a large plastic zipping bag. Add soda mixture, reserving 1/2 cup for basting; seal bag. Refrigerate beef cubes and reserved soda mixture for 8 hours or overnight. Alternately thread steak, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes onto skewers. Place on a lightly greased grill over high heat. Grill for 10 minutes, or to desired doneness, basting often with reserved marinade during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Serve skewers over cooked rice. Serves 6 to 8.
Mix ground beef, mustard and garlic well; form into 4 patties about 3/4-inch thick. Grill, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Top with roasted peppers and cheese slices during last few minutes of grilling. Place burgers on buns to serve. Makes 4 servings.
Place chicken in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; mix well and pour over chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 6 hours, turning bag occasionally. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Place chicken on an oiled grate over medium-high heat. Grill for 30 to 40 minutes, turning twice and brushing with marinade, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Place steaks in a shallow dish; set aside. Combine garlic and water in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on high setting for 30 seconds. Blend in mustard and seasonings; stir well. Brush sauce on both sides of steaks. Grill over coals to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium. Slice into portions for serving. Serves 4 to 6.
Layer vegetables and sausage on a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Dot with butter. Drizzle with water and Worcestershire sauce. Add seasoned salt to taste. Fold up sides of foil; seal into a packet. Grill over medium heat for about one hour, until vegetables are tender. Serves 4.
Place carrots and potatoes in medium saucepan and cover with water. Over high heat, boil for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In another bowl, combine lime juice, olive oil, onion, salt, pepper and cumin. Add potato mixture and zucchini slices, tossing to coat well. Let stand about 15 minutes, allowing flavors to blend. Grill vegetables, turning once, about 3 minutes on each side. Serve hot.
Whisk salad dressing, Italian salad dressing mix, vinegar and water together; set aside. Arrange chicken, green pepper, mushrooms, zucchini and cherry tomatoes evenly on 6 skewers; place in a shallow dish. Pour half the dressing mixture on top, brushing to coat evenly; place remaining dressing mixture to the side. Refrigerate skewers for 30 minutes; turning to coat every 10 minutes. Grill over medium-heat for 5 to 8 minutes; brush with remaining dressing mixture. Turn and grill until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a fork; serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
Citrus Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until lightly pink, or 145 degrees inside. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.
Rub both sides of steak with onion salt; place in a shallow container and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over steak. Marinate at least one hour, turning occasionally. Grill or broil steak about 6 inches from heat, 15 to 20 minutes on each side, brushing frequently with herb marinade. Serves 6 to 8.
Grill pork chops over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, just until browned. Place chops on a 24-inch length of heavy duty aluminum foil. Spoon preserves over chops. Wrap in foil, forming a packet. Grill for another 10 to 15 minutes, until chops are heated through and glazed. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Preheat grill until hot, about 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out thawed bread dough into a 13- x 9-inch rectangle. Arrange pepperoni and cheeses evenly over dough. Sprinkle with seasoning. Roll up dough jelly-roll style, starting on one long edge; pinch seam to seal. Place dough seam-side down on grill over indirect heat. Cook for 20 minutes on each side. Slice to serve. Makes 12 to 14 servings.
Combine potatoes, onion and green peppers in a grill-safe pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with butter slices and salad seasoning. Grill until tender. Serves 6 to 8.
In a large bowl, combine chicken, beans, corn, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, salt and 1-1/2 cups cheese. Fill pepper halves evenly with chicken mixture. Wrap each half loosely in aluminum foil. Grill over medium-high heat for about 20 minutes, until heated through and peppers are tender. Unwrap; sprinkle with remaining cheese and let stand several minutes, until cheese is melted. Serves 6.
Grill steaks over medium heat to desired doneness. Remove from grill; add seasonings and let rest for about 10 minutes. Slice steak thinly on the diagonal. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-high heat, saute onion and pepper in oil until onion is caramelized, about 10 minutes. Spread mayonnaise on one side of bread. Assemble sandwiches with bread, sliced steak, onion mixture and cheese slices. Spread a little butter over outside of sandwiches. Heat a countertop grill, panini press or grill pan. Grill sandwiches until toasted and cheese is melted. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large plastic zipping bag; mix well. Reserve and refrigerate 1/4 cup of mixture for basting. Place pork chops in bag; shake to coat. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chops, covered, for 4 minutes; turn and baste with reserved mixture. Grill for 4 to 7 minutes or until juices run clear. Serve 6.
In a bowl, combine beef, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Mix well and form into 4 to 6 patties. Place each patty on a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Top patties evenly with vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with parsley. Seal foil packets. Grill packets over medium heat, or cook on hot campfire coals for 15 to 20 minutes per side. May also place packets on baking sheets; bake at 375 degrees for about one hour. Serves 4 to 6.
In a large bowl, combine beef, sausage and seasoning. Mix well; form into 6 patties. Grill patties over medium heat to desired doneness, 3 to 4 minutes per side. When patties are nearly done, top each patty with 2 slices cheese and 5 to 6 slices pepperoni. Cover grill; continue cooking just until pepperoni is warmed through and cheese is melted. Spread cut sides of rolls with softened butter. Toast rolls on the grill until crisp and golden. Spread cut sides of rolls with sauce; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve burgers on buns. Makes 6 servings.
In a large serving bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss to mix; cover and chill for one hour. Shortly before serving time, brush both sides of bread with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place bread on a hot grill; grill on both sides until toasted and grill marks form. Cut bread into large cubes. Add bread cubes, remaining oil and other ingredients to chilled tomato mixture. Toss very lightly and serve. Makes 6 servings.
Grilled Fresh Summer Pizza
Preheat grill to medium heat. Spread cream cheese over pizza crusts. Top with tomatoes, onion and bacon. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. place pizzas on grill and reduce to low heat. Cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until crusts are golden and cheese is melted. Remove from grill; top with basil and cut into wedges.
In a one-gallon plastic zipping bag, mix all ingredients except turkey; squeeze bag to mix. Add turkey to bag; seal. Refrigerate 4 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Drain, discarding marinade. Grill turkey over medium heat about 10 to 15 minutes, turning once, until juices run clear. Serves 4 to 6.
Place steak in a plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine juices, soy sauce, cumin and garlic in a bowl. Whisk, making sure to break up any lumps. Pour marinade over steak; seal bag. Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, turning occasionally. Drain and discard marinade. Place steak on an oiled grate over medium-high heat. Grill to desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a grill-safe skillet over medium heat on the grill. Saute vegetables until tender; drain. Top warmed tortillas with sliced steak, vegetables and desired toppings. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Arrange beans, potatoes and onions on a large sheet of aluminum foil; top with sausage. Add salt and pepper; dot with butter. Bring up aluminum foil around ingredients; sprinkle with water and close tightly. Place packet on a hot grill; cook for 30 to 45 minutes, turning once, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender. Serves 4.
Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper; rub into surface. Arrange ribs on a medium-hot grill; cover and grill until tender, about one to 1-1/4 hours, adding more coals as needed. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Baste ribs with sauce during last 30 minutes of grilling, turning often. Makes 4 servings.
Heat oil in a skillet; add garlic and saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle in onion; continue to cook for 4 to 5 more minutes until tender. Sprinkle with pepper and set aside. Cut a pocket in each steak; start 1/2- inch from one long side of steak and cut horizontally through the center of the steak to within 1/2- inch of other side. Spread half of garlic mixture inside each steak pocket; secure opening with a metal skewer. Grill, covered, for 22 to 24 minutes or to desired doneness, turning occasionally. Slice steaks crosswise 1/2-inch thick. Serves 6.
Grilled Chicken Tzatziki Bowls
Stir together first 3 ingredients, place pork in a shallow dish or a plastic zipping bag, pour mustard mixture over pork. Cover or seal and chill at least 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill, covered with grill lid, 10 to 12 minutes on each side, until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 155 degrees. Remove from grill, let stand until thermometer registers 160 degrees, Let stand 5 minutes more before slicing. Serves 4 to 6.
Arrange each fish fillet in the center of a length of aluminum foil. Top each fillet with half the remaining ingredients. Fold aluminum foil over each fillet, sealing edges very tightly. Place packages on a baking sheet; bake at 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Open packages carefully, watching for escaping steam; fish is done when it flakes easily and vegetables are tender. Makes 2 servings.
Whisk together all ingredients except chicken. Spray a grill or broiler pan with non-stick vegetable spray; preheat. Grill or broil chicken until juices run clear, brushing several times with lemon mixture.
Place ground beef in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix bread crumbs and broth until thoroughly combined. Add bread mixture, eggs, salt and pepper to ground chuck; combine gently. Form into 8 patties. Grill over medium heat for about 8 minutes on each side, or place on a baking sheet and bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with cheese, bacon, onions and peppers during the last few minutes of cooking. Makes 8 servings.
In a bowl, mix brown sugar, butter, lemon juice and cinnamon. Brush mixture over both sides of pineapple slices. Grill pineapple over high heat for about one minute on each side, until golden. Remove each slice to a dessert plate. Serve warm, topped with a scoop of ice cream, a sprinkle of coconut and a maraschino cherry. Serves 4 to 6.
Lightly spray 6 to 8 pieces of aluminum foil with non-stick vegetable spray. Slice each banana peel lengthwise while also slicing the banana inside. Carefully open banana wide enough to sprinkle desired amount of chocolate chips and marshmallows inside. Add peanuts, if desired. Wrap filled bananas in foil. Place on a grill over high heat or directly in the coals of a campfire or fire pit. Grill for about 5 minutes, until chocolate and marshmallows are melted. Unwrap carefully; pull banana peels open. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Melt butter in a cast-iron skillet over a hot grill. Sprinkle in marshmallows; stir until completely melted. Remove from fire; stir in graham crackers and chocolate. Press into pan with the back of a spoon. Allow to cool completely; cut into wedges. Makes 10 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.