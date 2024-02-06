All sections
FeaturesMay 30, 2019

Let the grilling begin

Schools are out, we've had the long weekend, the weather has turned hot and humid, so all of this must mean it is grilling season. For some of us, grilling season never ends and we cook out all year around, but for others, that enjoyment is reserved to the summer months...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Schools are out, we've had the long weekend, the weather has turned hot and humid, so all of this must mean it is grilling season. For some of us, grilling season never ends and we cook out all year around, but for others, that enjoyment is reserved to the summer months.

In thinking about grilling outdoors, I have pulled together several recipes for you to work through over the next couple of months. I have sprinkled in a couple of side dishes as well as a couple of desserts that all come right off he grill.

Be sure to go online to read the full column and to enjoy all of the recipes I've pulled together for you.

Hawaiian Grilled Pork Chops

  • 20-ounce can pineapple slices, undrained
  • 6 pork chops
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup onion, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • Garnish: pineapple rings

Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice; set aside. Place pork chops in a large shallow dish. Combine reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vegetable oil, onion, garlic and brown sugar; mixing well. Pour over pork chops, cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Remove pork chops, reserving marinade. Grill over medium coals for 4 to 5 minutes per side, turning frequently and basting with marinade. Top each pork chop with a pineapple ring during the last 5 minutes of grilling.

Grilled Barbecued Chicken Pizza

  • 13.8-ounce tube refrigerated pizza dough
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and cut into strips
  • 8-ounce package shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup green onion, chopped

Spray a baking sheet with non-stick vegetable spray; lay out dough according to package directions. Spread sauce over dough; arrange cooked chicken strips on top. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Spray cold grill with non-stick vegetable spray; preheat grill. Carefully lift dough off baking sheet onto grill; grill over low heat for 10 minutes. Use a spatula to remove pizza from grill; sprinkle with green onion. Slice into squares. Serves 4.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

  • 2 pounds jumbo shrimp, cleaned and deveined
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, olive oil, sugar, garlic, ginger and lemon zest. Add shrimp and marinate in refrigerator for at least one hour, stirring occasionally. Thread shrimp onto skewers and barbecue about 2 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with marinade. Serves 6.

Grilled Bacon and Tomato Chicken

  • 8 roma tomatoes, divided
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Cut four tomatoes into quarters and place in a food processor; add vinegar, basil, oil, garlic and salt. Cover an process until smooth. Pour 1/2 cup of tomato mixture into a small bowl; cover and refrigerate until serving time. Pour remaining tomato mixture into a large plastic zipping bag; add chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat and refrigerate for one hour. Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per side, until golden and juices run clear. Cut remaining tomatoes in half; gill for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until tender. Serve chicken with grilled tomatoes and reserved tomato mixture. Serves 4.

Grilled Bacon Corn on the Cob

  • 6 ears sweet corn, husked
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 slices bacon

Coat each ear of corn with 2 teaspoons butter; season with salt and pepper. Wrap a slice of bacon around each ear. Wrap each ear loosely in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place corn on a grill over medium heat. Cook for about 30 minutes, turning frequently, until bacon is crisp. Unwrap carefully to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Steak Skewers on a Summer Day

  • Honey Marinade:
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 onions, cut into wedges
  • 2 red, yellow and/or green peppers, cut into 1-inch squares

Combine all Honey Marinade ingredients; mix well. Place beef cubes in a large plastic zipping bag; pour in Honey Marinade. Seal bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Drain, discarding marinade. Thread beef and vegetables alternately onto skewers. Grill over medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes, or until beef reaches desired doneness, turning occasionally. Makes 6 servings.

Firecracker Shrimp

  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 24 large shrimp, peeled and cleaned
  • 6 8-inch skewers

In a bowl, combined preserves, oil, soy sauce and red pepper flakes; mix well. Thread 4 shrimp onto each skewer. Brush shrimp with apricot mixture. Grill over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Serves 4 to 6.

Marinated Flank Steak

  • 1 1/2 pounds beef flank steak
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup red wine or beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • Juice of one lime
  • 1/2 bunch green onions, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dill weed
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed

Place steak in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; sprinkle over steak. Seal bag and refrigerate overnight. Grill over hot coals to preferred doneness (5 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare). Remove from grill; let steak rest for 10 minutes before slicing on the diagonal. Makes 4 servings.

Mustard-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

  • 1 cup Dijon Mustard
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun Seasoning
  • 1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

Stir together first 3 ingredients, place pork in a shallow dish or a plastic zipping bag, pour mustard mixture over pork. Cover or seal and chill at least 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill, covered with grill lid, 10 to 12 minutes on each side, until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145 degrees. Tent and let stand 5-10 minutes more before slicing. Serves 4 to 6.

Citrus Glazed Chicken with Orange Salsa

  • 6 boneless, skinless, chicken breasts
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Orange Salsa:

  • 2 oranges, sectioned and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons green onion, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper; set aside. Stir together orange juice, butter and cornstarch in a small saucepan over medium heat until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil, 5 to 7 minutes. Heat a gas grill on medium. Place chicken on grill; brush with glaze. Grill for 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken juices run clear, turning once and brushing with glaze.

To make Orange Salsa: Stir together all salsa ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and chill until serving time. Serve Chicken with Orange Salsa. Makes 6 servings.

Sensational Sirloin Kebobs

  • 1/2 cup lemon-lime flavored soda
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
  • 3 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic pepper seasoning
  • 2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into 1-1/2 inch cubes
  • 2 green peppers, cubed
  • 2 yellow peppers, cubed
  • 1/2 pound mushrooms, stems removed
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes
  • 6 to 8 skewers
  • 3 cups cooked rice

Combine soda, soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and seasonings in a bowl; mix well and set aside. Place steak cubes in a large plastic zipping bag. Add soda mixture, reserving 1/2 cup for basting; seal bag. Refrigerate beef cubes and reserved soda mixture for 8 hours or overnight. Alternately thread steak, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes onto skewers. Place on a lightly greased grill over high heat. Grill for 10 minutes, or to desired doneness, basting often with reserved marinade during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Serve skewers over cooked rice. Serves 6 to 8.

Garlic and Mustard Burgers

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 3 tablespoons country-style Dijon mustard
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 14-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained
  • 4 slices Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns, split

Mix ground beef, mustard and garlic well; form into 4 patties about 3/4-inch thick. Grill, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once. Top with roasted peppers and cheese slices during last few minutes of grilling. Place burgers on buns to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Garlic and Cilantro Chicken

  • 6 chicken breasts or 8 chicken thighs
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 6 to 8 cloves garlic, pressed
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon coarse pepper

Place chicken in a large plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; mix well and pour over chicken. Seal bag; turn to coat chicken with marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 6 hours, turning bag occasionally. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Place chicken on an oiled grate over medium-high heat. Grill for 30 to 40 minutes, turning twice and brushing with marinade, until chicken juices run clear. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Sweet Hot Ribeye Steaks

  • 2 (1-pound) boneless beef ribeye steaks
  • 2 cloves garlic, pressed
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 2 tablespoons sweet-hot mustard
  • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

Place steaks in a shallow dish; set aside. Combine garlic and water in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on high setting for 30 seconds. Blend in mustard and seasonings; stir well. Brush sauce on both sides of steaks. Grill over coals to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium. Slice into portions for serving. Serves 4 to 6.

Picnic In A Pan

  • 4 potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 4 ears sweet corn, broken in half
  • 4 tomatoes, sliced
  • 4 green peppers, sliced
  • 1/2 pound whole mushrooms, trimmed and halved
  • 1 pound smoked pork sausage, quartered
  • 1/2 cup butter, sliced
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • Seasoned salt to taste

Layer vegetables and sausage on a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Dot with butter. Drizzle with water and Worcestershire sauce. Add seasoned salt to taste. Fold up sides of foil; seal into a packet. Grill over medium heat for about one hour, until vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Spicy Grilled Vegetables

  • 3 large carrots, sliced
  • 4 medium potatoes, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 2 large zucchini, sliced

Place carrots and potatoes in medium saucepan and cover with water. Over high heat, boil for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In another bowl, combine lime juice, olive oil, onion, salt, pepper and cumin. Add potato mixture and zucchini slices, tossing to coat well. Let stand about 15 minutes, allowing flavors to blend. Grill vegetables, turning once, about 3 minutes on each side. Serve hot.

Grilled Chicken on a Stick

  • 1 cup mayonnaise-style salad dressing
  • 1 (.05-ounce) package Italian salad dressing mix
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 pound package boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 1-1/2 inch pieces
  • 1 green pepper, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 12 mushrooms
  • 1 zucchini, thickly sliced
  • 12 cherry tomatoes
  • 6 skewers

Whisk salad dressing, Italian salad dressing mix, vinegar and water together; set aside. Arrange chicken, green pepper, mushrooms, zucchini and cherry tomatoes evenly on 6 skewers; place in a shallow dish. Pour half the dressing mixture on top, brushing to coat evenly; place remaining dressing mixture to the side. Refrigerate skewers for 30 minutes; turning to coat every 10 minutes. Grill over medium-heat for 5 to 8 minutes; brush with remaining dressing mixture. Turn and grill until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a fork; serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Citrus Grilled Pork Tenderloin

  • 1-pound pork tenderloin, sliced 3/4-inch thick
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2/3 cup orange marmalade
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

Sprinkle pork slices with pepper. Combine remaining ingredients; stir well. Brush over pork, reserving remaining marmalade mixture. Place pork on a lightly greased grill over high heat; grill for 3 minutes per side, or until lightly pink, or 145 degrees inside. Baste frequently with reserved marmalade mixture. Place marmalade mixture in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat; cook for one minute. Drizzle over pork. Serves 4.

Herb Grilled Steak

  • 3 to 4-pound beef sirloin or porterhouse steak, 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick
  • 1 teaspoon onion salt
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried sage

Rub both sides of steak with onion salt; place in a shallow container and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over steak. Marinate at least one hour, turning occasionally. Grill or broil steak about 6 inches from heat, 15 to 20 minutes on each side, brushing frequently with herb marinade. Serves 6 to 8.

Georgia Peach Smoked Pork Chops

  • 6 to 8 smoked pork chops
  • 16 ounce jar peach preserves
Grill pork chops over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, just until browned. Place chops on a 24-inch length of heavy duty aluminum foil. Spoon preserves over chops. Wrap in foil, forming a packet. Grill for another 10 to 15 minutes, until chops are heated through and glazed. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Grilled Pepperoni Log

  • 16-ounce loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
  • 4-ounce package sliced pepperoni
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Preheat grill until hot, about 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out thawed bread dough into a 13- x 9-inch rectangle. Arrange pepperoni and cheeses evenly over dough. Sprinkle with seasoning. Roll up dough jelly-roll style, starting on one long edge; pinch seam to seal. Place dough seam-side down on grill over indirect heat. Cook for 20 minutes on each side. Slice to serve. Makes 12 to 14 servings.

Favorite Grilled Potatoes

  • 4 to 5 potatoes, sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 to 2 green peppers, sliced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup butter, sliced
  • Salad seasoning to taste

Combine potatoes, onion and green peppers in a grill-safe pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with butter slices and salad seasoning. Grill until tender. Serves 6 to 8.

Enchilada-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

  • 2-1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 11-ounce can corn, drained
  • 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained
  • 10-ounce can enchilada sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican-blend cheese, divided
  • 6 poblano peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

In a large bowl, combine chicken, beans, corn, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, salt and 1-1/2 cups cheese. Fill pepper halves evenly with chicken mixture. Wrap each half loosely in aluminum foil. Grill over medium-high heat for about 20 minutes, until heated through and peppers are tender. Unwrap; sprinkle with remaining cheese and let stand several minutes, until cheese is melted. Serves 6.

Grilled Flank Steak Sandwich

  • 1 to 1-1/2 pounds beef flank steak
  • Seasoned salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 green or red pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons olive oil
  • Mayonnaise to taste
  • 8 to 12 slices country-style bread
  • 4 to 6 slices provolone cheese
  • Softened butter to taste

Grill steaks over medium heat to desired doneness. Remove from grill; add seasonings and let rest for about 10 minutes. Slice steak thinly on the diagonal. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-high heat, saute onion and pepper in oil until onion is caramelized, about 10 minutes. Spread mayonnaise on one side of bread. Assemble sandwiches with bread, sliced steak, onion mixture and cheese slices. Spread a little butter over outside of sandwiches. Heat a countertop grill, panini press or grill pan. Grill sandwiches until toasted and cheese is melted. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Zesty Grilled Pork Chops

  • 3/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 6 pork chops

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large plastic zipping bag; mix well. Reserve and refrigerate 1/4 cup of mixture for basting. Place pork chops in bag; shake to coat. Refrigerate 3 hours or overnight. Drain and discard marinade. Grill chops, covered, for 4 minutes; turn and baste with reserved mixture. Grill for 4 to 7 minutes or until juices run clear. Serve 6.

Hobo Dinner from the Grill

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 4 redskin potatoes, sliced
  • 4 carrots, peeled and halved
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • Olive oil to taste
  • Dried parsley to taste

In a bowl, combine beef, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Mix well and form into 4 to 6 patties. Place each patty on a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Top patties evenly with vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with parsley. Seal foil packets. Grill packets over medium heat, or cook on hot campfire coals for 15 to 20 minutes per side. May also place packets on baking sheets; bake at 375 degrees for about one hour. Serves 4 to 6.

Pepperoni Pizza Burgers

  • 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 1/2 pound Italian ground pork sausage
  • 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 12 slices mozzarella and/or provolone cheese
  • 3-ounce package sliced pepperoni
  • 6 Kaiser rolls, split
  • Softened butter to taste
  • 3/4 cup pizza sauce
  • Grated Parmesan cheese to taste

In a large bowl, combine beef, sausage and seasoning. Mix well; form into 6 patties. Grill patties over medium heat to desired doneness, 3 to 4 minutes per side. When patties are nearly done, top each patty with 2 slices cheese and 5 to 6 slices pepperoni. Cover grill; continue cooking just until pepperoni is warmed through and cheese is melted. Spread cut sides of rolls with softened butter. Toast rolls on the grill until crisp and golden. Spread cut sides of rolls with sauce; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve burgers on buns. Makes 6 servings.

Panzanella Tomato Salad

  • 3 pounds ripe tomatoes, cut into chunks
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
  • 4-ounce container crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 thick slices crusty Italian bread
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups watermelon, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 red onion, very thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 3.8-ounce can sliced black olives, drained
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil, torn

In a large serving bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss to mix; cover and chill for one hour. Shortly before serving time, brush both sides of bread with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place bread on a hot grill; grill on both sides until toasted and grill marks form. Cut bread into large cubes. Add bread cubes, remaining oil and other ingredients to chilled tomato mixture. Toss very lightly and serve. Makes 6 servings.

Grilled Fresh Summer Pizza

  • 2 (12- inch) pre-baked Italian pizza crusts
  • 6-1/2 ounce container garlic and herb spreadable cream cheese
  • 2 roma tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped
  • 8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • Olive oil to taste
  • 8 ounce package shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

Preheat grill to medium heat. Spread cream cheese over pizza crusts. Top with tomatoes, onion and bacon. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. place pizzas on grill and reduce to low heat. Cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until crusts are golden and cheese is melted. Remove from grill; top with basil and cut into wedges.

Grilled Lemon Turkey Cutlets

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 to 2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
  • 4 to 6 turkey cutlets

In a one-gallon plastic zipping bag, mix all ingredients except turkey; squeeze bag to mix. Add turkey to bag; seal. Refrigerate 4 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Drain, discarding marinade. Grill turkey over medium heat about 10 to 15 minutes, turning once, until juices run clear. Serves 4 to 6.

Zesty Beef Fajitas

  • 2 pounds beef skirt steak
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 to 2 red and/or green peppers, thinly sliced
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound sliced mushrooms
  • 4 to 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas, warmed
  • Garnish: shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole.

Place steak in a plastic zipping bag; set aside. Combine juices, soy sauce, cumin and garlic in a bowl. Whisk, making sure to break up any lumps. Pour marinade over steak; seal bag. Refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours, turning occasionally. Drain and discard marinade. Place steak on an oiled grate over medium-high heat. Grill to desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a grill-safe skillet over medium heat on the grill. Saute vegetables until tender; drain. Top warmed tortillas with sliced steak, vegetables and desired toppings. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Grilled Sausage and Veggies

  • 1-1/2 pounds green beans, trimmed
  • 1 pound redskin potatoes, quartered
  • 1 to 2 sweet onions, sliced
  • 1-1/2 pounds smoked sausage, cut in 1-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon butter, sliced
  • 1/2 cup water

Arrange beans, potatoes and onions on a large sheet of aluminum foil; top with sausage. Add salt and pepper; dot with butter. Bring up aluminum foil around ingredients; sprinkle with water and close tightly. Place packet on a hot grill; cook for 30 to 45 minutes, turning once, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender. Serves 4.

Cowboy Beef Ribs

  • 3 to 4 pounds beef back ribs, trimmed and cut into serving-size portions
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 4-ounce can diced green chilies, drained
  • 1 onion, minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup catsup
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper; rub into surface. Arrange ribs on a medium-hot grill; cover and grill until tender, about one to 1-1/4 hours, adding more coals as needed. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Baste ribs with sauce during last 30 minutes of grilling, turning often. Makes 4 servings.

Grilled Garlic Stuffed Steaks

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 cup green onion, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 2-inches thick

Heat oil in a skillet; add garlic and saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle in onion; continue to cook for 4 to 5 more minutes until tender. Sprinkle with pepper and set aside. Cut a pocket in each steak; start 1/2- inch from one long side of steak and cut horizontally through the center of the steak to within 1/2- inch of other side. Spread half of garlic mixture inside each steak pocket; secure opening with a metal skewer. Grill, covered, for 22 to 24 minutes or to desired doneness, turning occasionally. Slice steaks crosswise 1/2-inch thick. Serves 6.

Grilled Chicken Tzatziki Bowls

Foil Pouch Catch Of The Day

  • 2 fillets haddock, flounder or sole
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 4 mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh chives, minced
  • 4 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon dill weed
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • Pepper to taste

Arrange each fish fillet in the center of a length of aluminum foil. Top each fillet with half the remaining ingredients. Fold aluminum foil over each fillet, sealing edges very tightly. Place packages on a baking sheet; bake at 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Open packages carefully, watching for escaping steam; fish is done when it flakes easily and vegetables are tender. Makes 2 servings.

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken

  • 4 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine or fat-free chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and lemon pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon thyme or rosemary, chopped
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Whisk together all ingredients except chicken. Spray a grill or broiler pan with non-stick vegetable spray; preheat. Grill or broil chicken until juices run clear, brushing several times with lemon mixture.

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburgers

  • 2 pounds ground beef chuck
  • 1-3/4 cup soft bread crumbs
  • 3/4 cup beef broth
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons pepper
  • 8-ounce package shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 8 slices bacon, diced and crisply cooked
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 2 jalapeÃ±o peppers, diced

Place ground beef in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix bread crumbs and broth until thoroughly combined. Add bread mixture, eggs, salt and pepper to ground chuck; combine gently. Form into 8 patties. Grill over medium heat for about 8 minutes on each side, or place on a baking sheet and bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with cheese, bacon, onions and peppers during the last few minutes of cooking. Makes 8 servings.

Grilled Pineapple Sundaes

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced 1-inch thick
  • Garnish: vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut, maraschino cherries

In a bowl, mix brown sugar, butter, lemon juice and cinnamon. Brush mixture over both sides of pineapple slices. Grill pineapple over high heat for about one minute on each side, until golden. Remove each slice to a dessert plate. Serve warm, topped with a scoop of ice cream, a sprinkle of coconut and a maraschino cherry. Serves 4 to 6.

Fireside Banana Splits

  • 6 to 8 bananas, unpeeled and stems removed
  • 12-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 10-ounce package mini marshmallows
  • Optional: salted peanuts

Lightly spray 6 to 8 pieces of aluminum foil with non-stick vegetable spray. Slice each banana peel lengthwise while also slicing the banana inside. Carefully open banana wide enough to sprinkle desired amount of chocolate chips and marshmallows inside. Add peanuts, if desired. Wrap filled bananas in foil. Place on a grill over high heat or directly in the coals of a campfire or fire pit. Grill for about 5 minutes, until chocolate and marshmallows are melted. Unwrap carefully; pull banana peels open. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Skillet S' Mores

  • 1 tablespoons butter
  • 10-ounce package mini marshmallows
  • 2 sleeves graham crackers, crushed
  • 2 (1-1/2 ounce) chocolate candy bars, broken into pieces

Melt butter in a cast-iron skillet over a hot grill. Sprinkle in marshmallows; stir until completely melted. Remove from fire; stir in graham crackers and chocolate. Press into pan with the back of a spoon. Allow to cool completely; cut into wedges. Makes 10 servings.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
