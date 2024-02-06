Learning briefs 9-23-18

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded healthcare scholarships to 24 local students in August, according to a recent news release. Twenty-three of the students were awarded $2,000 in scholarships toward a degree in a healthcare-related profession, and one student received an executive scholarship for pursing a master's degree in healthcare administration and a $5,000 stipend annually for two years for a total of $10,000. ...

The Jackson Knights of Columbus recently presented scholarships to area graduating seniors. Pictured from left: Josh Beussink, Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus; Shelby Pobst, daughter of Shawn and Sherry Pobst, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Jonathan Klein, son of Connie Klein, graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School; Andrew Moran, son of Jeff and Wini Moran, graduate of Jackson High School; and and Ralph Hinkebein, Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus. Not available for the photo were Jordan Barker, son of Shawn and Kimberly Barker, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Hailey Ahlvin, daughter of Mark and Tammy Ahlvin, graduate of Notre Dame High School, Stephanie Elefson, daughter of Dianna Walz, graduate of Jackson High School. Submitted by Timothy J. Beussink