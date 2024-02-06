Learning briefs 9-23-18

Twenty-three of the students were awarded $2,000 in scholarships toward a degree in a healthcare-related profession, and one student received an executive scholarship for pursing a master's degree in healthcare administration and a $5,000 stipend annually for two years for a total of $10,000. The newest executive scholarship is named in honor of former Saint Francis president and CEO, Steven C. Bjelich.
- Jaden Barnes, Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship
- Kendall Barnes, Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship
- Adeline Beussink, Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship
- Rachel Birkman, Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship
- Paige Brown, Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship
- Breiona Catching, Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship
- Melinna Craft, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
- Emma Derickson, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
- Kaleigh Eastep, Saint Francis Foundation Scholarship
- Alyson Fluchel, Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship
- Allison Hotop, Evalyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship
- Lauren Kranawetter, Huttegger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship
- Caleb Likens, Edythe M. Davis Scholarship
- Alan Miller, Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship
- Kirsti Pohlman, Ken Hayden Memorial Scholarship
- Macy Shively, Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship
- Eileen Sievers, Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship
- Kayla Uhrhan, Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship
- Zachary Vogel, Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship
- Tatum Wallace, Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship
- Emily Weber, Susan E. Hinkebein Memorial Scholarship
- Jacob Wren, Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship
- Angela Wright, Mark F. Scully Scholarship
- Kandra Voshage, Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship
