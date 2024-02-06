All sections
September 29, 2018

Learning briefs 9-23-18

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded healthcare scholarships to 24 local students in August, according to a recent news release. Twenty-three of the students were awarded $2,000 in scholarships toward a degree in a healthcare-related profession, and one student received an executive scholarship for pursing a master's degree in healthcare administration and a $5,000 stipend annually for two years for a total of $10,000. ...

The Jackson Knights of Columbus recently presented scholarships to area graduating seniors. Pictured from left: Josh Beussink, Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus; Shelby Pobst, daughter of Shawn and Sherry Pobst, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Jonathan Klein, son of Connie Klein, graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School; Andrew Moran, son of Jeff and Wini Moran, graduate of Jackson High School; and and Ralph Hinkebein, Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus. Not available for the photo were Jordan Barker, son of Shawn and Kimberly Barker, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Hailey Ahlvin, daughter of Mark and Tammy Ahlvin, graduate of Notre Dame High School, Stephanie Elefson, daughter of Dianna Walz, graduate of Jackson High School.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus recently presented scholarships to area graduating seniors. Pictured from left: Josh Beussink, Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus; Shelby Pobst, daughter of Shawn and Sherry Pobst, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Jonathan Klein, son of Connie Klein, graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School; Andrew Moran, son of Jeff and Wini Moran, graduate of Jackson High School; and and Ralph Hinkebein, Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus. Not available for the photo were Jordan Barker, son of Shawn and Kimberly Barker, graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Hailey Ahlvin, daughter of Mark and Tammy Ahlvin, graduate of Notre Dame High School, Stephanie Elefson, daughter of Dianna Walz, graduate of Jackson High School.

Scholarships announced

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation and the Saint Francis Auxiliary awarded healthcare scholarships to 24 local students in August, according to a recent news release.

Twenty-three of the students were awarded $2,000 in scholarships toward a degree in a healthcare-related profession, and one student received an executive scholarship for pursing a master's degree in healthcare administration and a $5,000 stipend annually for two years for a total of $10,000. The newest executive scholarship is named in honor of former Saint Francis president and CEO, Steven C. Bjelich.

  • Jaden Barnes, Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship
  • Kendall Barnes, Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship
  • Adeline Beussink, Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship
  • Rachel Birkman, Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship
  • Paige Brown, Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship
  • Breiona Catching, Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship
  • Melinna Craft, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Emma Derickson, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Kaleigh Eastep, Saint Francis Foundation Scholarship
  • Alyson Fluchel, Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship
  • Allison Hotop, Evalyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship
  • Lauren Kranawetter, Huttegger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship
  • Caleb Likens, Edythe M. Davis Scholarship
  • Alan Miller, Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship
  • Kirsti Pohlman, Ken Hayden Memorial Scholarship
  • Macy Shively, Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship
  • Eileen Sievers, Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship
  • Kayla Uhrhan, Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship
  • Zachary Vogel, Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship
  • Tatum Wallace, Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship
  • Emily Weber, Susan E. Hinkebein Memorial Scholarship
  • Jacob Wren, Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship
  • Angela Wright, Mark F. Scully Scholarship
  • Kandra Voshage, Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship
The Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies’ Auxiliary presented scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. Pictured from left: Megan Wikel, daughter of Dave and Donna Wikel, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Knights of Columbus Ladies’ Auxiliary Vice President Vonda Vangennip; Luke Sprengel, son of Mark and Kristy Sprengel, graduate of Notre Dame High School; and President Cindy Beussink.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary presented scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. Pictured from left: Megan Wikel, daughter of Dave and Donna Wikel, graduate of Notre Dame High School; Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary Vice President Vonda Vangennip; Luke Sprengel, son of Mark and Kristy Sprengel, graduate of Notre Dame High School; and President Cindy Beussink.
Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

