Learning briefs 6/15/17

Southeast awards scholarships

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year:

John Essner of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. He is the son of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau and is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Alexis Jenkins of Kelso has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. She is the daughter of Rick and Angela Jenkins of Kelso and is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School.