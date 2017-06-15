Learning briefs 6/15/17

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year:
John Essner of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. He is the son of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau and is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Alexis Jenkins of Kelso has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. She is the daughter of Rick and Angela Jenkins of Kelso and is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School.
Julia and Taylor Kohlfeld, both of Cape Girardeau, have received the Residence Life Leadership Award. They are the daughters of Mark and Bobbie Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau and are 2017 graduates of Notre Dame Regional High School.
Corie Williams of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship, Educational Access Merit Scholarship and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. She is the daughter of Charles and Jaime Williams and is a 2017 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.
Hannah Holthaus of Jackson was one of 10 students awarded the Presidential Scholarship at Webster University. The Presidential Scholarship is the largest academic scholarship offered to any student at Webster University and covers the full cost of tuition during four years as an undergraduate student.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.