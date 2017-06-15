All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 15, 2017

Learning briefs 6/15/17

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year: John Essner of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. He is the son of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau and is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast awards scholarships

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2017-18 academic year:

John Essner of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. He is the son of Jim and Mary Essner of Cape Girardeau and is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Alexis Jenkins of Kelso has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. She is the daughter of Rick and Angela Jenkins of Kelso and is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Julia and Taylor Kohlfeld, both of Cape Girardeau, have received the Residence Life Leadership Award. They are the daughters of Mark and Bobbie Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau and are 2017 graduates of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Corie Williams of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship, Educational Access Merit Scholarship and Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. She is the daughter of Charles and Jaime Williams and is a 2017 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.

Student earns scholarship

Hannah Holthaus of Jackson was one of 10 students awarded the Presidential Scholarship at Webster University. The Presidential Scholarship is the largest academic scholarship offered to any student at Webster University and covers the full cost of tuition during four years as an undergraduate student.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy