Learning Briefs 5-29-22

Long inducted into society

Ann Long of Oak Ridge was initiated into The Honor Soeity of Phi Kappa Phi at Arksans State University. She is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be iniated into the society each year. It is the naiton's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Southeast award recipients named

Grace Powderly of Cape Girardeau received the 2021-22 Student Life and Leadership Award from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a senior biology, biomedical sciences major with minors in chemistry and medical entrepreuneurship.

Kate Appleman of Jackson received the Provost award. She is a senior biology, biomedical science major with minors in Spanish, chemistry, physics and child development.

Alisha Reisenbichler of Jackson received the Experiential Learning Award. She is a sophomore advertising major with minors in entrepreuneurship and French.

Cato receives master degree

Deane Cato of Oran, Missouri, graduated with a Master of Science recently from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dodson initiated into honor society

Hannah Dodson, a native of Cape Girardeau, was recently initiated into the University of Alabama Circl of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Dean's lists

Julia Scruggs of Cape Girardeau has been name to the winter dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University.

The following students have been named to the President's list at South New Hampshire University:

Advance, Missouri: Paxton Wright, Misty Overturn.

Benton, Missouri: Alex Forister; McKenzie Roth.

Cape Girardeau: Margery Arnold, Ashley Farrar.

Jackson: Victoria Brown, Heather Buchanan.

Sikeston, Missouri: Britteny Yarbrough.

Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Evansville spring 2022 dean's list.

The following students have been named to the Dean's list at the University of Mississippi.

Cape Girardeau: Luke Mayes.

Jackson: Faith Boettcher, Landon Byrum.