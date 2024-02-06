Learning Briefs 5-29-22

Ann Long of Oak Ridge was initiated into The Honor Soeity of Phi Kappa Phi at Arksans State University. She is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be iniated into the society each year. It is the naiton's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Grace Powderly of Cape Girardeau received the 2021-22 Student Life and Leadership Award from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a senior biology, biomedical sciences major with minors in chemistry and medical entrepreuneurship.
Kate Appleman of Jackson received the Provost award. She is a senior biology, biomedical science major with minors in Spanish, chemistry, physics and child development.
Alisha Reisenbichler of Jackson received the Experiential Learning Award. She is a sophomore advertising major with minors in entrepreuneurship and French.
Deane Cato of Oran, Missouri, graduated with a Master of Science recently from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Hannah Dodson, a native of Cape Girardeau, was recently initiated into the University of Alabama Circl of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Advance, Missouri: Paxton Wright, Misty Overturn.
Benton, Missouri: Alex Forister; McKenzie Roth.
Cape Girardeau: Margery Arnold, Ashley Farrar.
Jackson: Victoria Brown, Heather Buchanan.
Sikeston, Missouri: Britteny Yarbrough.
The following students have been named to the Dean's list at the University of Mississippi.
Cape Girardeau: Luke Mayes.
Jackson: Faith Boettcher, Landon Byrum.
Perryville, Missouri: Chloe Bergman.
Sikeston, Missouri: Reagan Collins,Maggie Eby, Lilly Sutton.
Cape Girardeau: Samuel Traxel.
Jackson: Jasmine Owens, Abigail Schmitz.
Sikeston, Missouri: Malyn Hodges.
Altenburg, Missouri: Matthew Mueller
Burfordville: Ethan Engelen
Cape Girardeau: Justin Buerck
Chaffee, Missouri: Alexander Burch
Jackson: Landon Ahrens, Tori Bryan, Mark Calvin, William Golinski, Warren Kelley, Matthew Loos.
Perryville, Missouri: Devan Bangert, Kiya Barton, Jacob Gremaud, Jay Jannin, Noah Kiefer, Rhylan Kirn, Cameron Layton.
The following students were named to the Columbia College Spring dean's list:
Jackson: Andrew Schwarting.
Oran, Missouri: Kameron Dohogne.
Kaylee Brown of Perryille, Missouri.
Carolline Gleason of Sikeston, Missouri, received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi at Oxford.
Kayla Erlbacher of Delta graduated with a Master of Science in counseling pshychology from Avila University's 2022 class.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.