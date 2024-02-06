Learning briefs

Students named to dean's lists

Megan Peters of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Fall 2019 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Annie Feng of Cape Girardeau has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Nursing scholarship applications are being accepted

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, according to a news release. The $4,000 scholarship, which is in its 14th years, will be awarded to a graduating senior of a public high school located in Scott County who plans on becoming a registered nurse. Applications are available from counselor Amanda Dooley at Chaffee (Missouri) High School, or the school's website, www.chaffee.k12.mo.us/District/7309-Untitled.html. The deadline is April 17.