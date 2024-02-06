Learning briefs

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, according to a news release. The $4,000 scholarship, which is in its 14th years, will be awarded to a graduating senior of a public high school located in Scott County who plans on becoming a registered nurse. Applications are available from counselor Amanda Dooley at Chaffee (Missouri) High School, or the school's website, www.chaffee.k12.mo.us/District/7309-Untitled.html. The deadline is April 17.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.