FeaturesMarch 14, 2020

Learning briefs

Students graduate with honors

  • Caleb Likens of Cape Girardeau graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in cell and molecular biology from Missouri State University.
  • Olivia Renner of Jackson was among more than 500 students who received degrees as fall graduates of the New York Institute of Technology Class of 2019. Renner graduated with a Osteopathic Medicine, D.O. in osteopathic medicine.
Students named to dean's lists

  • Megan Peters of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Fall 2019 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island.
  • Annie Feng of Cape Girardeau has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Nursing scholarship applications are being accepted

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, according to a news release. The $4,000 scholarship, which is in its 14th years, will be awarded to a graduating senior of a public high school located in Scott County who plans on becoming a registered nurse. Applications are available from counselor Amanda Dooley at Chaffee (Missouri) High School, or the school's website, www.chaffee.k12.mo.us/District/7309-Untitled.html. The deadline is April 17.

Community
