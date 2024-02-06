Learning briefs 1-29-23

Distinguished students named

Chelsea McDowell

Chelsea McDowell

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson announce Chelsea McDowell is the 2023 NCEA Distinguished Graduate Award. She is a 2003 graduate of Immaculate Conception School and a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School. She attended the University of Missouri -- Columbia and received a bachelor's degree in sociology. She also attended the University of Missouri -- St. Louis where she earned a master's degree in educational psychology and an educational specialist degree in school psychology. She is a Special Needs Coordinator for Amazima Ministries International, serving as a missionary working with children with special needs in Uganda.. Sh eis the daughter of Tom and Denise McDowell of Jackson.

The Rev. Rick L. Jones is the recipient of the St. Mary Cathedral School 2023 NCEA Distinguished Graduate Award. He is a 1977 graduate of St. Mary School and a 1981 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He discerned during his senior year in high school, with the help from the school sisters at Notre Dame and his parish priests, that he shold attend seminary college. He graduated from Conception College in 1985, continued his prepraration at Kenrick Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Divinity Degree in 1989. He was ordained a priest for the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese on March 24, 1990 at the Cahtdreal of St. Mary of the Annunciation. He continued his education and obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Theology with a concentration in Homiletics (preaching) in 197 from the Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis. He also attended the University of New Mesico in Albuquerque and obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Counseling Education in 2005. His counseling degree allowed him to be a license professional counselor in the state of Missouri. Since his ordination in 1990, Rev. Jones has served in various Dioesan funcations with several years of leadership in both the Priests' Senate and the Envisioniny Leadership Team. He has several as associate pastor and pastor in many parishes in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese. Hs is currently pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. Jones was in the Army Reserves and served as a chaplain's assistant for the Second Armed Cavalry United in Nuremberg, Germany, achieving the rank of first lieutenant. He is the son of Rick and Margaret Jones.

Missouri Connections Academy Recognizes Cape Girardeau student

Kyndric Flye of Cape Girardeau was recently named one of Missouri Connections Academy's Students of the Month for January in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the virtual classroom.

Kyndric Flye

Kyndric Flye

"Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers," said Lynsie Hunt, School Leader at Missouri Connections Academy. "The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve."

Kyndric is in the second grade at the statewide, tuition-free, online public school and was nominated by his teacher. As a Student of the Month, Kyndric will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Missouri Connections Academy student newsletter and the school's social media platforms. Each month during the school year, MOCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

Kyndric's mother Makiyah said because her son has had two heart transplants, they enrolled him in Missouri Connections Academy in 2021 to be in a safe learning environment during the pandemic. She believes Missouri Connections Academy is a great school with a great curriculum and appreciates the flexibility that enables Kyndric to learn at his own pace.

"I'm able to be more involved in his learning and he is in a learning environment that we don't have to worry about his safety," she said.

Students awarded academic distinction