Learning briefs 1-29-23

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson announce Chelsea McDowell is the 2023 NCEA Distinguished Graduate Award. She is a 2003 graduate of Immaculate Conception School and a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School. She attended the University of Missouri -- Columbia and received a bachelor's degree in sociology. She also attended the University of Missouri -- St. Louis where she earned a master's degree in educational psychology and an educational specialist degree in school psychology. She is a Special Needs Coordinator for Amazima Ministries International, serving as a missionary working with children with special needs in Uganda.. Sh eis the daughter of Tom and Denise McDowell of Jackson.
The Rev. Rick L. Jones is the recipient of the St. Mary Cathedral School 2023 NCEA Distinguished Graduate Award. He is a 1977 graduate of St. Mary School and a 1981 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He discerned during his senior year in high school, with the help from the school sisters at Notre Dame and his parish priests, that he shold attend seminary college. He graduated from Conception College in 1985, continued his prepraration at Kenrick Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Divinity Degree in 1989. He was ordained a priest for the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese on March 24, 1990 at the Cahtdreal of St. Mary of the Annunciation. He continued his education and obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Theology with a concentration in Homiletics (preaching) in 197 from the Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis. He also attended the University of New Mesico in Albuquerque and obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Counseling Education in 2005. His counseling degree allowed him to be a license professional counselor in the state of Missouri. Since his ordination in 1990, Rev. Jones has served in various Dioesan funcations with several years of leadership in both the Priests' Senate and the Envisioniny Leadership Team. He has several as associate pastor and pastor in many parishes in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese. Hs is currently pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. Jones was in the Army Reserves and served as a chaplain's assistant for the Second Armed Cavalry United in Nuremberg, Germany, achieving the rank of first lieutenant. He is the son of Rick and Margaret Jones.
Kyndric Flye of Cape Girardeau was recently named one of Missouri Connections Academy's Students of the Month for January in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the virtual classroom.
"Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers," said Lynsie Hunt, School Leader at Missouri Connections Academy. "The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve."
Kyndric is in the second grade at the statewide, tuition-free, online public school and was nominated by his teacher. As a Student of the Month, Kyndric will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Missouri Connections Academy student newsletter and the school's social media platforms. Each month during the school year, MOCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.
Kyndric's mother Makiyah said because her son has had two heart transplants, they enrolled him in Missouri Connections Academy in 2021 to be in a safe learning environment during the pandemic. She believes Missouri Connections Academy is a great school with a great curriculum and appreciates the flexibility that enables Kyndric to learn at his own pace.
"I'm able to be more involved in his learning and he is in a learning environment that we don't have to worry about his safety," she said.
Burfordville: Samuel Joseph Koenig, Adam James Koenig
Cape Girardeau: Liam Alexander Arnzen, Kristen Delaney Barwick, Avery C. Bauer, Claire J. Bruenderman, Hannah Katharine Church, Lorelai Isabelle Clubb, Elizabeth Jane Clubb, Alexander Carter Dow, Jack Douglas Floyd , Mary Danielle Foutz, Mia Lee Gate, Erica C Goodin, Brooklyn Marie Greaser, Andrea Elena Gutierre, Isabella Kay Hermann, Claire Helena Jones, William G. Jones, Austin Charles Kirn, Lauren Ann LaMar, Olivia Rachel Langston, Marisa Danielle Lanzotti, Grace Charlotte Laramore, Savannah Addison Lavalle, Caroline Elizabeth Lochmann, Tanner William Logel, Grayson Robert Manalang Mueller, Zachary Tyler Mattison, Jack R. Maxton, Sydney Jean McClintock, Emma Olivia McDougal, Max Allen Moyers, Deven Emmanuel Mueller, Andrew David Mueller, Andrew Ellis Noel, Samuel Alexander Norman, Alec Jameson Perez, Tanner Douglas Peters, Shelby A. Renner, Luke Alexander Richmond, Sophia Josephine Sapp, Abigail Cheyanne Schiwitz, Savannah Grace Schorey, Colin Joseph Schumer, Elisabeth Marie Seabaugh, Thomas Jacob Taylor, Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor, Chetan Vanteddu, Samuel Jonathan Varnon, Andrew James West, Jane Anne West, Nicholas Allen Wimp.
Jackson: Zachary Bleckler, Aaron J. Brown, Caleb A. Dameron, Faith Autumn Dynneson, Nicolas Tyler Edwards, Clayton Lloyd Greenlee, Emily Katherine Hawkins, Kelsey Taylor Horton, Tallis Reed Johnson, Austin A.LaFave, Cole Brent Lee, Matthew Paul Loos, Reagan Nicole Newell, Andrew Cruz Perez, Katherine Alexis Phillips, Ragan Grace Schlosser, Elizabeth Ann Steele, Abby Catherine Strickland, Taylor Dawn Tripp, Sydney Virginia Turner, Sydney Carlene Turner, Madalyn M. Weber, Anna Grace Ziegler.
Millersville: Robert J. Criddle.
Whitewater: Morgan Crutsinger, Lauren C. Crutsinger.
Cape Girardeau: Cera Deneke, Austin Gast, Benjamin Judkins, Jeremy Moore, Montana Rice, Ty Thatcher, Brayden Walters.
Jackson: Jason Hollingsworth, Merideth Roseman, Kristi Vanover.
Benton, Missouri: Annabelle Duffield.
Chaffee, Missouri: Hannah Obermann, Paige Schaefer, Thomas Stidham, Lacie Stratton.
Oran, Missouri: Taylor Hobbs, Samuel Shoemaker.
Scott City: Olivia Armstrong, Alaney Moore, Havyenne Riley.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Genasis Ortiz, Grace Troyer.
Perryville, Missouri: Brianna Hoehn.
Zalma, Missouri: Melena Cato.
