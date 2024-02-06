Korean-Style Grilled Short Ribs get a fast-cooked upgrade

Those who love short ribs LOVE them. Those who haven't cooked them at home before might be a little intimidated by them. Let's bridge that gap.

In general, short ribs have to be cooked either low and slow, or very quickly over high heat so that they don't become tough. This recipe calls for almost flash grilling, just 3 or 4 minutes on each side.

Because this is a fast-cooked short rib recipe, the cut you'll want to buy is "flanken-style," where the ribs are cut across the bones into thin slices. This allows the surface to caramelize while keeping the middle juicy and tender.

Korean-Style Grilled Short Ribs

Serves 8