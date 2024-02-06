Korean-Style Grilled Short Ribs get a fast-cooked upgrade

Those who love short ribs LOVE them. Those who haven't cooked them at home before might be a little intimidated by them. Let's bridge that gap.
In general, short ribs have to be cooked either low and slow, or very quickly over high heat so that they don't become tough. This recipe calls for almost flash grilling, just 3 or 4 minutes on each side.
Because this is a fast-cooked short rib recipe, the cut you'll want to buy is "flanken-style," where the ribs are cut across the bones into thin slices. This allows the surface to caramelize while keeping the middle juicy and tender.
Serves 8
Start to finish: 13 hours (included 12 hours marinating time)
Optional, for serving:
Place the scallions, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, vinegar, sesame oil, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Place the short ribs in a container, pour the marinade over them and turn to coat well. Cover the short ribs and refrigerate from 12 to 24 hours. Just before grilling, toast the sesame seeds, if using, by heating a small skillet over medium-high heat, then adding the seeds. Toss and stir for a few minutes until they become deeper golden in color, but watch carefully as they can burn quickly. Transfer to a small plate.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Remove the short ribs from the marinade. Grill for about 4 minutes on each side, until the outside is caramelized and the middle is medium-rare. Allow the meat to sit for 5 minutes before slicing across the grain and serving with the hot rice. Or, if you prefer (and do consider this), slice the meat thinly and serve it with any or all of the suggested accompaniments. Let each diner wrap up some meat and rice with whatever extras they want, and make it an interactive dinner.