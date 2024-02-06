Katy O'Ferrell's : A downtown destination

We are at the time of year when many are beginning to fantasize about their favorite holiday dish. Thanksgiving turkey. Stuffing. Pumpkin everything. Eggnog. Christmas decor is everywhere, and retail workers are already ending their shifts ready to fight anyone who so much as whistles one more Christmas tune. Soon, family and friends will be returning "home" for the holidays and couches everywhere will become makeshift beds for children whose rooms have been commandeered by visiting relatives. Everyone on their best behavior, right? Everyone smile! Ahhhh, it's the most wonderful time of the year!

If you are already beginning to feel the overwhelm of the holidays kicking in, I have the perfect place for a brief reprieve — an Irish pub. No, you don't have to travel all the way to Ireland to enjoy the dim, cozy, atmosphere of an Irish pub, you can head over to Katy O' Ferrell's located at 300 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

I visited Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant on Veterans Day (thank you, Veterans!). My goal was to try their new-to-me Irish staple: boxty. According to the menu, boxty is an Irish potato pancake and Katy's dish is topped with sour cream, green onions and bacon. There were several items on the menu I was dying to try but this one intrigued me the most. I love hashbrowns. I love pancakes. I will choose savory over sweet almost every time, so boxty sounded like the perfect treat to add to my foodie resume.

I headed downtown in time for happy hour hoping to save a couple of bucks while avoiding the dinner crowd. With the time change, it was already getting dark when I arrived. I was quickly seated at a table for two near a window facing the Southeast Missourian building outside and providing a full view of the bar side of the restaurant inside. No less than six television screens were set to various sports channels and the walls and windows were lined with dollar bills signed by previous patrons. Sting's voice seductively crooned the lyrics to "Every Breath You Take" overhead as my server, Aaron, arrived with the menu.

Irish coffee.

Since I had already perused the menu online, I knew what I wanted. I ordered an Irish coffee along with two appetizers: boxty and Irish stuffed mushrooms. If you are a cultured person of refined tastes, you may be cringing at the random combination of flavors. You would be correct to do so. I later discovered that Irish stuffed mushrooms and Irish coffee combine about as well as the lingering taste of toothpaste and orange juice. I don't regret a thing because I got what I wanted and everything was fantastic, individually of course.