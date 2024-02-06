It's a busy time of year for area native Karel Edgar as she heads into the spring and summer months at the helm of her landscaping business, Ready to Grow.

"Spring is the time when it picks up a lot," she says.

Edgar gained an early appreciation for the outdoors from her grandparents.

"I've always been an outdoor person," she says. "My grandparents used to take us to the Current River when I was a kid. They had a cabin down there, so we spent all our summers down in the Current River. My grandpa'd take me fishing and my grandmother, she taught me about gardening."

She now lives in her grandparents' home on a 2-acre lot in Cape Girardeau, where she grew up gardening alongside her grandma.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Butterfly weed

"When they moved in there in the early '50s, they put in huge gardens; my grandmother had probably a half-acre garden," she says. "... My grandmother taught me and my sister how to garden as I was growing up."

With that experience and a long history working for the Missouri Department of Conservation and at Trail of Tears State Park, Edgar decided to incorporate her knowledge of plants and the outdoors to create Ready to Grow in 2012.

"I'd been kind of dabbling with [landscaping] back and forth for a long time, especially since my son was born; he's 11 now," she says. "... I had a hard time finding a job that I could get my schedule to work around him so I'd still be able to see him. So it just kind of happened that I came up with the idea [for Ready to Grow], and I kind of went with it."

The business started small, but she says it has grown consistently without any real promotion.

"I started out with a little booth at the farmers market, and we did little garden beds, like portable garden beds for people that live in apartments," Edgar says.

She sold the planters, herbs and small items and promoted the landscaping aspect of the business.

"So that got the word out a little bit," she says.

She decided to continue her studies at Southeast Missouri State University and started taking horticulture classes to brush up on her skills and knowledge.

"Because I'd always had the biology side of everything, and I took plant taxonomy and botany, and it's a little bit different than planting ornamental," she says.

Through her business, Edgar offers anything from planting a tray of flowers to redesigning an entire landscape. She also offers seasonal maintenance and consultations.

By line / Cutline:Karel Edgar, owner of Ready to Grow, plants pansies in a client's flower bed. Laura Simon

Edgar, who will turn 40 in July, has been working at Trail of Tears since she was 19. She began her tenure with AmeriCorps, a program based out of Southeast. She then performed environmental education at the park for two years to earn money for schooling.

"I also worked there as a seasonal naturalist for a couple of years," she says.

She continues to work in part-time roles with the Missouri Department of Conservation and with Trail of Tears.