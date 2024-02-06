'Just be daring': Local makeup artist offers advice for summer looks

Amber Stemmerman knows makeup. From being a makeup stylist at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas to helping women throughout the area and in California perfect their look, Stemmerman works to keep her clients looking fresh and up-to-date when it comes to makeup.

A native of Jackson, she travels between the West Coast and Southeast Missouri to attend to her array of clients' needs. Now on the docket: summer makeup.

"You have to start with a good base," Stemmerman said. "If you don't have a good base, you won't have a good face."

She recommends having oil-free products, especially an oil-free moisturizer. With summer temperatures already lending to sweat and excess levels of oil, oil-free products will not add to that shine.

She likes Sanitas skin care and Cetaphil's oil-free moisturizer, which is available at Wal-Mart.

Stock photo

"You also want to have a really nice primer to complement that," she said. "A lot of people think maybe a primer is a waste of money or it's not a good investment, but that's false."

She said pores tend to open up more in summer heat, and a primer will work to fill in those spaces and help create a smooth complexion.

"The primer's going to keep that makeup in place and it's going to prevent your foundation from losing its pigment," she said. "You don't want that to separate because once your foundation separates, it starts looking blotchy and uneven, so primer will help create a shield for that."

She recommends the Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Primer, available at Sephora.

Stemmerman also likes tinted moisturizer for a more low-maintenance look.

Stock photo A woman applies mascara.

"A tinted moisturizer is nice if you're just out and about in the summer, or you're at the pool or whatever and you feel like you need a little something and you can't just do moisturizer, tinted is nice because your skin needs moisture, obviously when it's in the sun especially, and it'll just help tone your skin and add a little radiance," she said.

She recommends Lancome's tinted moisturizer.

When in need of a foundation, Stemmerman said to stick to products with a silicone base.

"Along with the primer, the silicone is going to act like a barrier between your skin and the humidity. It's going to help prevent the foundation from essentially melting off your face, which nobody's trying to have your face melt off," she said with a laugh.

Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk foundation is available at Sephora and Covergirl's Trublend Liquid Makeup also works.

Stemmerman said sponges like beauty blenders are a good option to help spread makeup evenly and naturally over the face.

"Get the sponge damp, and then you wring the excess water out ... and it's going to help shear the product out and really apply it in a way that it's not really cakey," she said. "It's a nice, pretty, light layer, so when you do apply it, definitely a damp sponge for sure."

Between steps of the application process, Stemmerman recommends giving the makeup time to set.

"If you're just globbing on all these different liquidy products, your skin's going to not be able to absorb it, so give your skin a little breather in between each step and let it really soak everything in," she said.

Stemmerman said she tries to avoid facial powders because they don't mix well in the heat.

She said cream eyeshadows will cake less and glisten more.