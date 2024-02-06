Jumping on the pumpkin bandwagon

It seems like everywhere I look there is a presence of pumpkin items. The ice cream shops have pumpkin frozen treats available, and the grocery store is full of pumpkin items that include about everything you can imagine.
I must jump on board the pumpkin theme as I really enjoy pumpkin recipes for a few weeks in the fall. I've included recipe for sweets and savory dishes so there may be a recipe here for everyone. Enjoy!
Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Roll Casserole, topped with brown sugar pecan streusel, is the most delicious breakfast or brunch for pumpkin lovers or just a simple dessert for unexpected company. You'll be missing out if you don't get in on this tasty cinnamon roll casserole recipe!
For pumpkin pie filling:
Pecan streusel topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 7-inch-by-11-inch glass or ceramic dish with non-stick spray.
To make the topping, in a bowl stir together the flour, sugar and pecans. Then, add melted butter and stir with the fork until all evenly moistened and created pea size crumbs. Set in the fridge until ready to use.
Now make the filling. In a bowl combine all filing ingredients and whisk well until smooth and evenly combined, set aside.
Open the tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and separate the rolls on lightly floured working surface. Cut each roll in small 1/2- inch pieces. Arrange the pieces in a single layer to cover the bottom of greased casserole.
Pour the filling over the cinnamon roll layer. Sprinkle half of the streusel on top and reserve the remaining mixture for later.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until it puffs and form a slightly firmed layer on top. At that point take it out from the oven, sprinkle remaining streusel and arrange a few pecan halves on top for garnish. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, until the knife inserted in the center comes out wet but clean. Do not overbake (complete baking time should be about 40 to 45 minutes).
Cool about 25 minutes before drizzling the icing over the dessert.
Pumpkin not only adds a pleasant flavor to this cornbread, but the combination of the honey also just sends it over the top. If you are not a sweet cornbread person, you can cut back on the honey.
If there are any leftovers, maybe make pumpkin croutons or even better yet, pumpkin dressing.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Pour oil in a cast iron skillet; set aside. In a bowl, add cornmeal mix and pumpkin pie spice. Stir with a wire whisk to incorporate; set aside.
In a bowl, using a wire whisk mix pumpkin puree, honey and eggs until all is incorporated well.
Add self-rising cornmeal and 3/4 cup buttermilk and mix until combined. If mixture is too thick and not pourable in skillet, add more buttermilk.
Heat iron skillet until oil is hot but not smoking. Pour batter into hot skillet and immediately place in the oven
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Serve warm with butter and drizzle with honey.
Pumpkin recipes are a must in the Fall. And this Penne Pasta in a Creamy Pumpkin Sauce does not disappoint! Ready in 30 minutes!
In a saucepan, cook the penne pasta al dente according to the directions on the box.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, saute for 3 minutes.
Stir in the chicken broth and the pumpkin puree. Whisk till combined. Stir in the heavy cream.
Add hot sauce, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 5-6 minutes.
Fold in the cooked penne pasta. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese to taste.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut pumpkin and butternut squash into 2-inch chunks, removing the inner seeds and fibrous bits. I roasted my pumpkin and squash with the peel on and removed the cooked flesh from the peel once baked. If you think it's easier to peel the pumpkin and squash before baking, then go right ahead.
Slice the white flesh up until the green stalks of several leeks. Toss the pumpkin, squash, whole garlic cloves and leeks on a baking tray with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until a fork inserted in the flesh of the pumpkin and squash meets no resistance.
Remove from the oven and allow them to rest until cool enough to handle.
When cooled, use a spoon to scoop the cooked flesh away from the squash peel and place in a large saucepan. Add the roasted garlic and leeks to the pan too. Add 3 cups of warm vegetable broth and using a hand blender, blend and breakdown the squash flesh with the broth. If you don't have a hand blender, blending the chunky soup in a regular blender in batches should work too. Add 2 to 3 more cups of broth and blend until you've reached the desired consistency. Add sugar, coriander, and curry.
Cook soup over medium heat for 30 minutes. Add cream and salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.
This recipe for Pumpkin Crunch Cake will wow your family and friends! It's moist and full of flavor. This recipe is a keeper!
For the cake:
Crunch Topping Mixture:
In your mixing bowl, combine sugar, butter, pumpkin, yogurt and vanilla and mix until blended. Add in the eggs and mix until incorporated. In a small bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, then pour them into your wet mixture and mix until fully incorporated. Set aside.
In a small mixing bowl, combine toffee bits (made by Heath), cinnamon chips (made by Hershey's), oatmeal and brown sugar. Work it together with your fingertips, then add in the butter and mix it in with a pastry cutter or your fingertips until its crumbly and worked in.
Spray/grease a springform pan and place half the batter in it, scatter 1/2 of the crunch mixture over-top. Place the rest of the batter in and repeat with the remaining crumb mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees 50-65 minutes or until a tester inserted comes out clean and dry. Cover your cake lightly with foil after 30 minutes.
Notes: My favorite way to make the topping is to use 2 packets of an organic snicker doodle oatmeal instead of straight oatmeal. Feel free to try something like that if you have packets of some sort you feel will go well in your pantry. If not, the oatmeal works just fine.
If you cannot find the cinnamon chips or toffee chips, don't worry just combine 1 1/2 cups plain uncooked oatmeal (like Quaker Oats), 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, a pinch or 2 of salt and 6 tablespoons butter and mix with a pastry cutter, fork or your fingers until crumbly, coat the top of the cake mixture with that and pop it into the oven.
If you want a less dense cake (however I think this is what makes this cake so good), only use 8 ounces of pumpkin.
You can use chopped banana chips for crunch or add white chocolate chips, whatever you want. Just get whatever crumble you make to be crumbly yet stick together a bit, so it crisps up nice.
Cake layer:
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
To make the cake, combine cake mix, butter and 1 egg together and mix well. Pat the mixture into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.
For the filling, in a bowl with an electric stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and pumpkin until smooth using the paddle attachment. Add the 3 eggs, vanilla, and butter and beat them together.
Next, add the powdered sugar and pumpkin spice, and mix well.
Spread pumpkin mixture over cake batter and bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Make sure not to overbake, as the center should be a little gooey.
Rich, creamy Italian rice dish made with flavors of bacon, shallots, and pumpkin. You will be enjoying this wonderful, hearty Bacon, Onion and Pumpkin Risotto within an hour.
Dice bacon into small pieces and slice shallots into thin slices.
Add all stock to a small pot and bring it to simmer. Lower heat to lowest setting to keep it warm while cooking the risotto. Season stock with salt and black pepper.
Heat up a large cooking pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon to the pan and saute for a few minutes, mixing it often. Add sliced shallots and saute bacon and shallots until nicely deep golden brown. Stir often to make sure it's cooked evenly. (This will take about 10 minutes, depending on thickness of bacon.) Lower heat to medium.
Stir in Arborio rice and saute it with bacon and onions for a couple of minutes, stirring often.
Add wine and stir. Let rice absorb the wine as it cooks, stirring once in a while.
Once rice absorbs the liquid, add 1 cup of prepared stock. Stir and cook until rice absorbs the liquid.
Stir in pumpkin puree. Add another cup of stock, stir and let rice cook until it absorbs the liquid.
Continue adding liquid a little bit at a time and letting rice absorb it until rice is cooked.
Take off heat and serve.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt generously, then add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and reserve.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet. Whisk in the flour and cook for a minute. Whisk in the chicken stock and cook until it has reduced down. Whisk in the honey, followed by the milk. Season with the mustard, allspice, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until it is thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Taste and adjust the seasonings, if desired.
Preheat the broiler.*
Whisk the pumpkin puree into the mixture. Stir in one cup of the cheese until melted, then stir in one more cup of the cheese. Add the drained pasta to the sauce and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into a large 13x9-inch casserole dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese over the top. Sprinkle with paprika.
Broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Garnish with parsley before serving.
Notes: *make sure your dish is broiler safe. If not, the dish can be baked at 400 degrees until the cheese is melted.
Traditional pumpkin roll with the added flare of chocolate chips!
For the cake:
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 15x10-inch or 9x13-inch medium cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a mixing bowl mix eggs, sour cream, sugar and pumpkin together.
In a separate bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients mixing on medium till all incorporated.
Pour into prepared cookie sheet, spread out and bake for 12- 15 minutes.
Take a dish towel that is the size of the cake. Cover with 1/2 cup powdered sugar.
When cake is done and cooled for about 2 minutes, remove from pan and lay cake onto the dish towel. Starting at one end, roll the cake into the dish towel.
Place in refrigerator to cool for an hour.
Prepare the filling by mixing butter, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla together. Stir in chocolate chips.
Take roll out of refrigerator and slowly unroll. Spread icing onto cake. Roll the cake back up without the dish towel and refrigerator for 1 hour or until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, melt 1 cup of mini chocolate chips over a double boiler. Spoon melted chocolate into a piping bag to pipe decorations. Sprinkle with mini chocolate chips.
Maple Pumpkin Monkey Bread will be a hit at your next brunch or holiday breakfast! With warm sugary biscuits combined with pumpkin and maple syrup!
For the sauce:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set it aside.
Place sugar and cinnamon in a large plastic bag, mix well. Shake 8-10 pieces of biscuits in the sugar until well covered. Repeat with the remaining biscuits 8-10 at a time. Place biscuits in pan in even layers.
In a small pot melt butter. Whisk in brown sugar. Whisk in pumpkin. Pour butter mixture over biscuits.
Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes. Cover with foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until golden brown.
When done allow to cool for 5 minutes. Flip into serving platter.
Drizzle with maple syrup. Serve and enjoy!
Warm up that oven because you are going to love this crunchy Pumpkin Cobbler. A creamy pumpkin pie layer covered with a crunchy toffee topping is the ultimate fall dessert.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
Whisk together the pumpkin, sugars, spices, salt, cornstarch, eggs, and milk. Pour into the prepared pan.
Stir together the cake mix, pecan chips, and toffee bits. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the pumpkin mixture.
Drizzle the melted butter on top. Bake for 60 minutes.
Remove and cool slightly. Serve warm with ice cream, or refrigerate and serve cold with Cool Whip or whipped cream.
The best Pumpkin Bread....made even better with the addition of fresh cranberries and sweet cream cheese icing! The perfect addition to your holiday table! You may choose to add pecans or honey roasted pecan pieces to this already delicious bread recipe for added crunch.
Pumpkin Bread:
Cream Cheese Icing;
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil. Beat at low speed until blended. Add baking soda, baking powder, salt, and spices. Beat until blended. Add pumpkin and eggs. Beat until blended. Add flour and water and stir just until blended. Stir in cranberries. If you choose to add pecans, stir them in at this point.
Pour batter into two (5x9-inch) loaf pans that have been greased and floured.
Bake at 375 degrees for 55-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes in pan, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Combine icing ingredients and mix until smooth. Spoon icing over bread. Icing recipe can be doubled according to taste.
