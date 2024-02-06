Jumping on the pumpkin bandwagon

It seems like everywhere I look there is a presence of pumpkin items. The ice cream shops have pumpkin frozen treats available, and the grocery store is full of pumpkin items that include about everything you can imagine.

I must jump on board the pumpkin theme as I really enjoy pumpkin recipes for a few weeks in the fall. I've included recipe for sweets and savory dishes so there may be a recipe here for everyone. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Roll Casserole, topped with brown sugar pecan streusel, is the most delicious breakfast or brunch for pumpkin lovers or just a simple dessert for unexpected company. You'll be missing out if you don't get in on this tasty cinnamon roll casserole recipe!

12 ounce can refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls with Icing

For pumpkin pie filling:

1 3/4 cup (1 15 ounce can) pumpkin puree

1 1/4 cup evaporated milk

2 large (or 3 small) eggs, slightly beaten

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Pecan streusel topping:

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup pecans, chopped (reserve a few pecan halves for garnish on top)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 7-inch-by-11-inch glass or ceramic dish with non-stick spray.

To make the topping, in a bowl stir together the flour, sugar and pecans. Then, add melted butter and stir with the fork until all evenly moistened and created pea size crumbs. Set in the fridge until ready to use.

Now make the filling. In a bowl combine all filing ingredients and whisk well until smooth and evenly combined, set aside.

Open the tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls and separate the rolls on lightly floured working surface. Cut each roll in small 1/2- inch pieces. Arrange the pieces in a single layer to cover the bottom of greased casserole.

Pour the filling over the cinnamon roll layer. Sprinkle half of the streusel on top and reserve the remaining mixture for later.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until it puffs and form a slightly firmed layer on top. At that point take it out from the oven, sprinkle remaining streusel and arrange a few pecan halves on top for garnish. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, until the knife inserted in the center comes out wet but clean. Do not overbake (complete baking time should be about 40 to 45 minutes).

Cool about 25 minutes before drizzling the icing over the dessert.

Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/pumpkin-pie-cinnamon-roll-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR3gl1IspGn7nO8jfK8jM0VucigxRI3s936BefRU8eovA5e2ExmffIa7b9c

Honey Pumpkin Cornbread

Pumpkin not only adds a pleasant flavor to this cornbread, but the combination of the honey also just sends it over the top. If you are not a sweet cornbread person, you can cut back on the honey.

If there are any leftovers, maybe make pumpkin croutons or even better yet, pumpkin dressing.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 3/4 cups self- rising yellow corn meal mix

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 (15 ounce) canned Libby Pumpkin Puree (not pie filling)

2 eggs

1/2 cup honey

3/4 to 1 cup buttermilk

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Pour oil in a cast iron skillet; set aside. In a bowl, add cornmeal mix and pumpkin pie spice. Stir with a wire whisk to incorporate; set aside.

In a bowl, using a wire whisk mix pumpkin puree, honey and eggs until all is incorporated well.

Add self-rising cornmeal and 3/4 cup buttermilk and mix until combined. If mixture is too thick and not pourable in skillet, add more buttermilk.

Heat iron skillet until oil is hot but not smoking. Pour batter into hot skillet and immediately place in the oven

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Serve warm with butter and drizzle with honey.

Source: cookingwithk.net/2014/11/honey-pumpkin-cornbread.html

Pumpkin Penne Pasta

Pumpkin recipes are a must in the Fall. And this Penne Pasta in a Creamy Pumpkin Sauce does not disappoint! Ready in 30 minutes!

1 pound Penne Pasta

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 shallots, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

15 ounces pumpkin puree

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon hot sauce, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt and Pepper

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Grated

In a saucepan, cook the penne pasta al dente according to the directions on the box.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, saute for 3 minutes.

Stir in the chicken broth and the pumpkin puree. Whisk till combined. Stir in the heavy cream.

Add hot sauce, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 5-6 minutes.

Fold in the cooked penne pasta. Add the Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese to taste.

Source: www.hotrodsrecipes.com/pumpkin-penne-pasta/

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Soup

1 medium sugar pumpkin

1 medium butternut squash

1 cup leeks

2 small cloves garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

5 to 6 cups vegetable broth

1/4 to 1/2 cup half and half

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/4 teaspoon curry

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut pumpkin and butternut squash into 2-inch chunks, removing the inner seeds and fibrous bits. I roasted my pumpkin and squash with the peel on and removed the cooked flesh from the peel once baked. If you think it's easier to peel the pumpkin and squash before baking, then go right ahead.

Slice the white flesh up until the green stalks of several leeks. Toss the pumpkin, squash, whole garlic cloves and leeks on a baking tray with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until a fork inserted in the flesh of the pumpkin and squash meets no resistance.

Remove from the oven and allow them to rest until cool enough to handle.

When cooled, use a spoon to scoop the cooked flesh away from the squash peel and place in a large saucepan. Add the roasted garlic and leeks to the pan too. Add 3 cups of warm vegetable broth and using a hand blender, blend and breakdown the squash flesh with the broth. If you don't have a hand blender, blending the chunky soup in a regular blender in batches should work too. Add 2 to 3 more cups of broth and blend until you've reached the desired consistency. Add sugar, coriander, and curry.

Cook soup over medium heat for 30 minutes. Add cream and salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.

Source: cookingwithk.net/2010/12/pumpkin-butternut-squash-soup.html

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

This recipe for Pumpkin Crunch Cake will wow your family and friends! It's moist and full of flavor. This recipe is a keeper!

For the cake:

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 ounces butter, melted and cooled

2 cups fresh roasted pumpkin or a 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree (pure pumpkin NOT pumpkin pie filling)

1/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 eggs

2 cups flour

1 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Crunch Topping Mixture:

3/4 cup toffee bits

3/4 cup cinnamon chips

1/2 cup Quaker Oats Oatmeal

1/4 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter

In your mixing bowl, combine sugar, butter, pumpkin, yogurt and vanilla and mix until blended. Add in the eggs and mix until incorporated. In a small bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, then pour them into your wet mixture and mix until fully incorporated. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, combine toffee bits (made by Heath), cinnamon chips (made by Hershey's), oatmeal and brown sugar. Work it together with your fingertips, then add in the butter and mix it in with a pastry cutter or your fingertips until its crumbly and worked in.

Spray/grease a springform pan and place half the batter in it, scatter 1/2 of the crunch mixture over-top. Place the rest of the batter in and repeat with the remaining crumb mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees 50-65 minutes or until a tester inserted comes out clean and dry. Cover your cake lightly with foil after 30 minutes.

Notes: My favorite way to make the topping is to use 2 packets of an organic snicker doodle oatmeal instead of straight oatmeal. Feel free to try something like that if you have packets of some sort you feel will go well in your pantry. If not, the oatmeal works just fine.

If you cannot find the cinnamon chips or toffee chips, don't worry just combine 1 1/2 cups plain uncooked oatmeal (like Quaker Oats), 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, a pinch or 2 of salt and 6 tablespoons butter and mix with a pastry cutter, fork or your fingers until crumbly, coat the top of the cake mixture with that and pop it into the oven.

If you want a less dense cake (however I think this is what makes this cake so good), only use 8 ounces of pumpkin.

You can use chopped banana chips for crunch or add white chocolate chips, whatever you want. Just get whatever crumble you make to be crumbly yet stick together a bit, so it crisps up nice.

Source: www.soufflebombay.com/pumpkin-crunch-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1b0FchXF9yWYs4a8e_pXWbqYcSuUMBbvfBfhb4rlWXderevwB3TmBq5WI#recipe

Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake

Cake layer:

1 (18 1/4 ounce) yellow cake mix (like a Pillsbury Golden Butter Cake Mix)

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

1 egg

Filling:

1 (15 ounce) canned pumpkin puree (or homemade)

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the cake, combine cake mix, butter and 1 egg together and mix well. Pat the mixture into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.

For the filling, in a bowl with an electric stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and pumpkin until smooth using the paddle attachment. Add the 3 eggs, vanilla, and butter and beat them together.

Next, add the powdered sugar and pumpkin spice, and mix well.

Spread pumpkin mixture over cake batter and bake for 40 to 50 minutes. Make sure not to overbake, as the center should be a little gooey.

Source: cookingwithk.net/2012/10/pumpkin-gooey-butter-cake-my-all-time.html

Bacon, Onion and Pumpkin Risotto

Rich, creamy Italian rice dish made with flavors of bacon, shallots, and pumpkin. You will be enjoying this wonderful, hearty Bacon, Onion and Pumpkin Risotto within an hour.