Juicy gyros lead to taste bud joy at Zoi's

On a corner of Broadway in Cape Girardeau sits an unassuming green and white building with a clock on the front. Inside of Zoi's Gyro Corner, foodie magic has been happening since 1994.

Zoi has always greeted me at the drive-thru window with a smile without fail. I feel like I have walked into my favorite aunt's house, and she only wants to sit me down and feed me. I have to believe that Zoi makes everyone feel this special and welcome.

Zoi's top menu item is a traditional Greek gyro. Lamb mixed with beef and spiced with flavors foreign to my American palate are pressed into a large cylinder, and this is slowly spun and toasted until the meat is sizzling and browned. As it cooks, the meat is sliced off of the outside of the cylinder in long strips. It reminds me vaguely of sausage, but it is so much more subtle and complex than that and with a finer texture. This meat is then stuffed into a thick, perfectly toasted pita round. Zoi piles on tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, which is Greek yogurt mixed with cucumbers, garlic, and other secret ingredients. Zoi's gyros are big, beefy, and absolutely my favorite thing to take home to eat.

On my way out of town, I'll grab some gyros. Now, Zoi does have some seating in her cottage store, but I like to buy the gyros at the drive-thru and eat them at home, and this is by design. By the time I get home, the juices from the gyro meat and the tzatziki sauce have had time to work their way through the entire sandwich. As I open the simple paper bag and unwrap the foil swaddled gyro, the rich smell of lamb and beef waft into my face. That first bite is amazing, as first bites always are.