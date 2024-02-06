All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodOctober 18, 2018

Juicy gyros lead to taste bud joy at Zoi's

Discover the savory delights of Zoi's Gyro Corner in Cape Girardeau. Since 1994, this hidden gem has been serving up authentic Greek gyros, salads, and more, all with a warm, welcoming touch.

Rebecca LaClair avatar
Rebecca LaClair
Small Greek Salad served with pita from Zoi's Gyro Corner.
Small Greek Salad served with pita from Zoi's Gyro Corner.Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

On a corner of Broadway in Cape Girardeau sits an unassuming green and white building with a clock on the front. Inside of Zoi's Gyro Corner, foodie magic has been happening since 1994.

Zoi has always greeted me at the drive-thru window with a smile without fail. I feel like I have walked into my favorite aunt's house, and she only wants to sit me down and feed me. I have to believe that Zoi makes everyone feel this special and welcome.

Zoi's top menu item is a traditional Greek gyro. Lamb mixed with beef and spiced with flavors foreign to my American palate are pressed into a large cylinder, and this is slowly spun and toasted until the meat is sizzling and browned. As it cooks, the meat is sliced off of the outside of the cylinder in long strips. It reminds me vaguely of sausage, but it is so much more subtle and complex than that and with a finer texture. This meat is then stuffed into a thick, perfectly toasted pita round. Zoi piles on tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce, which is Greek yogurt mixed with cucumbers, garlic, and other secret ingredients. Zoi's gyros are big, beefy, and absolutely my favorite thing to take home to eat.

On my way out of town, I'll grab some gyros. Now, Zoi does have some seating in her cottage store, but I like to buy the gyros at the drive-thru and eat them at home, and this is by design. By the time I get home, the juices from the gyro meat and the tzatziki sauce have had time to work their way through the entire sandwich. As I open the simple paper bag and unwrap the foil swaddled gyro, the rich smell of lamb and beef waft into my face. That first bite is amazing, as first bites always are.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perfectly cooked gryo meat is browned on one side before it is sliced away from the cylinder, and that one side is just every so slightly crispy, a razor thin edge of concentrated flavor that pops through the whole sandwich. The tzatziki sauce has warmed and flowed into all the little meat crevasses. But this is my favorite part: the tzatziki sauce and extra meat juice has been absorbed by the upper level of the pita. When you bite into it, the bread releases a bomb of flavor in your mouth, and flows onto the tongue with a texture that is smooth, savory, and reminds one of salty seas and blue and white buildings. But don't get me wrong, the pita is in no way soggy. It is perfect.

Zoi's Gyro Corner: the building "with the clock."
Zoi's Gyro Corner: the building "with the clock."Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

Zoi's art does not stop with gyros. I almost always order a small Greek salad on the side, and with this, too, she does not hold back on the ingredients. Fresh and colorful, I have never seen a browned or limp piece of lettuce or an ugly cut on a tomato. Sprinkled with generous amounts of feta cheese and kalamata olives, she serves her salad with warm toasted pita pieces that have been sprinkled with her version of za'atar, which is a traditional Greek spice mixture. When you get to the bottom of the salad, there is always leftover dressing, for which the pita was cleverly provided. The lettuce is a good balance for the gyro sandwich, a light crispy bite balancing out the rich juicy meat.

If you so desire, Zoi also serves hummus, a delicious chickpea spread with pita pieces for dipping. You can find dolmades there, grape leaves stuffed with a gently spiced vegetable mixture. There are flavorful and varied selection here for the vegetarians among us, including falafel, small fried patties made of chickpeas and parsley. This description of them is sorely lacking, as they are full of flavor and delightful. You can finish your meal off with baklava, thin sheets of phyllo dough layered with honey and nuts.

If any of these ingredients sound unfamiliar, do not let that stop you. Zoi's food is delicious and comforting, consistently delicious and fresh. Her gyros rank in my top five favorite foods ever, and that is no exaggeration.

Story Tags
restaurant review
foodie
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: s...
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gl...
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cran...
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Abs...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
FoodOct. 30
LaClair: 'The Bear' approaches food and family with reverence and a little humor
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
FoodOct. 29
Care for a sweet treat during Mexico's Day of the Dead? Have a bite of 'pan de muerto'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy