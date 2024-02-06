Johnson receives Niswonger memorial scholarship

On Aug. 3, Marcus Johnson received an $800 scholarship from the battalion chief Steve Niswonger Memorial Scholarship Fund. Johnson is currently enrolled in EMT classes. The scholarship has enabled funds to be donated to Firefighter 1 and 2, and EMT students to assist with course costs.

Over the last eight years, the scholarship has been established and funded through a partnership with the late Battalion Chief Niswonger's wife, Shirley, and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The award is given in recognition of the outstanding dedication and contributions made by Niswonger during his career. At the time of Niswonger's retirement in 2011, he had served Cape Girardeau for more than 32 years with the Fire Department (1980-2010) and as a police officer (1978-1980).