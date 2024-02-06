All sections
FeaturesAugust 14, 2021

Johnson receives Niswonger memorial scholarship

On Aug. 3, Marcus Johnson received an $800 scholarship from the battalion chief Steve Niswonger Memorial Scholarship Fund. Johnson is currently enrolled in EMT classes. The scholarship has enabled funds to be donated to Firefighter 1 and 2, and EMT students to assist with course costs...

Submitted by Jessica Sexton
Johnson is pictured at center right receiving the scholarship check from Shirley Niswonger, center left.
Johnson is pictured at center right receiving the scholarship check from Shirley Niswonger, center left.

On Aug. 3, Marcus Johnson received an $800 scholarship from the battalion chief Steve Niswonger Memorial Scholarship Fund. Johnson is currently enrolled in EMT classes. The scholarship has enabled funds to be donated to Firefighter 1 and 2, and EMT students to assist with course costs.

Over the last eight years, the scholarship has been established and funded through a partnership with the late Battalion Chief Niswonger's wife, Shirley, and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The award is given in recognition of the outstanding dedication and contributions made by Niswonger during his career. At the time of Niswonger's retirement in 2011, he had served Cape Girardeau for more than 32 years with the Fire Department (1980-2010) and as a police officer (1978-1980).

We are accepting donations to the Steve Niswonger Memorial Fund. If interested you can mail a check Cape Girardeau Fire Department, C/O Steve Niswonger Memorial Fund, 1 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, or drop it off at the same location

For questions about the scholarship, please contact Battalion Chief Mike Ramsey at 573-339-6330.

